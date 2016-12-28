Briefly

The vegan meat market really beefed up in 2016.

Sure, we’ve had veggie burgers forever, and food critics ate the first lab-grown hamburger way back in 2013, but 2016 was really the breakthrough year for non-animal meat. The 2013 in-vitro burger cost $330,000 (critics pronounced it passable); by 2015, that sky-high price tag had fallen to an estimated $10 a patty — an incredible drop, but the stem cell burger is still not on the market.

But this year, for the first time, you could go to a restaurant and eat something that had never been through a slaughterhouse but tasted enough like meat to fool the unsuspecting. It was the year of the Impossible Burger, which convincingly reproduces meat’s flavor compounds.

We could dramatically lower our environmental footprint if we ate less meat, but knowing this hasn’t gotten people to go vegan. A delicious, affordable meat replacement, however, might be able to do the trick.

The makers of the Impossible Burger say they can make meat more delicious than animals can, and there are several other serious contenders improving their offerings all the time. Someday we’ll look back at 2016 as the year we realized we might be perfectly happy to give up meat.

10 mins ago

new year, same fight

APTN News

These are the indigenous-led climate movements to watch out for in 2017.

This year, the Standing Rock Sioux reminded everyone that indigenous people stand at the forefront of the fight for a just and sustainable planet. Here is some of the Native activism that will lead next year’s charge against climate disaster.

  • In North America, pipelines put up the biggest fight. The Tsleil-Waututh First Nation and Ochapowace First Nation in Canada have vowed a “long battle” against two new pipeline expansions, which will trespass traditional territory and risk oil spills.
  • Indigenous groups across Latin America battle land grabs from energy and agricultural developers.
  • In the Niger Delta, the indigenous Ogoni and local fishermen lobby for justice in tribal land “devastated” by Shell oil spills. If the latest lawsuit moves forward, the oil giant will go to court and may be saddled with millions of dollars in cleanup.
  • Coalitions in Malaysia and Cambodia fight back against deforestation driven by palm oil and agriculture. And the Kyrgyz people in Kyrgyzstan continue to protest the operation of the largest open-pit mine in Central Asia.

At times, these conflicts can turn into bloody wars. 2015 was the deadliest year for environmental activists, and 40 percent of victims were from indigenous groups. The latest numbers suggests the death toll in 2016 may have tripled. Despite the challenges, indigenous activism doesn’t look like it’s slowing down next year.

3 hours ago

surprise!

Gage Skidmore

OK, John Kasich did a fine thing for renewables.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. John Kasich rejected a bill passed by the GOP-controlled state House and Senate that would extend a freeze on clean energy standards. He also vetoed a bill giving a big ol’ $264 million tax break to fossil fuel companies.

Kasich’s rationale? Bad for business, as the Columbus Dispatch reports. Any remotely carbon-conscious company — like Amazon, for example — that might want to shack up in the Most Disappointing State in the AFC North could be turned off by a lack of clean energy incentives.

The governor has shifted his position on this over time. In 2014, he signed the first bill to freeze renewable energy standards, and promised to extend a freeze to all federal regulations if he became president (alas, he never did).

Let’s not forget (although it seems so many lifetimes ago) that Kasich was the only Republican presidential candidate to acknowledge climate change. Let’s also not forget, while we’re playing the reminiscing game, that he just signed an unconstitutional bill that would unequivocally ban abortion at 20 weeks of gestation.

6 hours ago

you can't drink oil

NBC New York

Another Native-led pipeline battle bubbles up in New Jersey.

The Ramapough Lunaape Nation has spurred the charge against the proposed 178-mile Pilgrim pipeline, which would transport Bakken crude oil from Albany, New York, to New Jersey’s Linden Harbor. The pipeline would cut through forests and a critical drinking water reservoir.

Last week, the town of Mahwah, New Jersey, issued summonses against the Ramapough Lunaape for establishing a campground and protest signs without permits — even though they’re on tribal land.

Unlike the federally recognized Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Ramapough Lunaape Nation is only recognized by New Jersey and New York. The federal government isn’t bound by the same obligations to non-recognized tribes, meaning this fight is more complicated than the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance.

In 1993, the nation’s bid for federal recognition crumbled — thanks in part to Donald Trump, who campaigned against the Ramapough Lunaape to stamp out potential casino competition in Atlantic City.

This isn’t the nation’s first brush with environmental racism by a long shot. In the mid-20th century, Ford Motor Company dumped thousands of tons of toxic paint sludge on Ramapough ancestral land — the same land Pilgrim could trespass. The area became a Superfund site after years of soaring cases of cancer and birth defects within the community.

24 hours ago

What do we want?

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Two of the year’s biggest stories were about vulnerable people demanding safe drinking water.

In other words, they were about environmental justice.

There was widespread outrage as the national media woke up to the plight of Flint, Michigan, a largely black community whose water supply remains tainted by lead that leached in from old pipes. About 1,000 miles away, efforts by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protect its sole source of drinking water garnered national attention and a halt to construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline — at least for now.

Vulnerable communities have lived with and fought against toxic dumps, big polluters, and recalcitrant government officials for at least as long as companies have produced pollution. That helps explain why communities of color struggle with higher rates of asthma and cancer. What seemed to change in 2016 is that the national media paid closer attention.

The latest example? St. Joseph, Louisiana. The state’s governor declared a public health emergency for the overwhelmingly black town after tests revealed elevated levels of lead and copper in water that runs brown out of the tap from deteriorating pipes.

With any luck, you’ll be hearing more about environmental justice stories in 2017. And with a bit more luck, attention and awareness will bring about some necessary change.

1 day ago

Boy Bye

NASA

California is not playing around with climate action.

In a New York Times interview this week, Gov. Jerry Brown doubled down on earlier promises to advance the state’s bold climate policies regardless of anti-science, pro–fossil fuel rhetoric in Washington.

“I wouldn’t underestimate California’s resolve,” Brown warned.

Astonishingly, he found a semi-bright side to the Trump election:

Mr. Brown, in the interview, called Mr. Trump’s election a setback for the climate movement, but predicted that it would be fleeting.

“In a paradoxical way, it could speed up the efforts of leaders in the world to take climate change seriously,” he said. “The shock of official congressional and presidential denial will reverberate through the world.”

Well, we definitely feel … shook.

1 day ago