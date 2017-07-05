Briefly

Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The world’s biggest economies spent four times as much on fossil fuels than on clean energy.

The G20 (the richest countries on the planet) invested mostly in polluting energy between 2013 and 2015, according to a new analysis from a handful of environmental organizations.

Japan spent the most on oil, gas, and coal projects during that period, followed by China and then South Korea. The U.S., the only G20 country looking to exit the Paris Agreement, came in fourth. The analysis found over $70 billion (or 58 percent of what was spent on energy) went to fossil fuel projects. About 15 percent went to clean energy.

The numbers, presented by groups including the Sierra Club and Oil Change International, come ahead of a Friday and Saturday G20 meeting. The analysis drops off right after countries drafted the Paris Agreement, which most G20 countries have put at the top of the group’s agenda — except for the U.S. of A.

German chancellor Angela Merkel is slated to meet with President Trump Thursday. While neither has said the two would chat about climate change, Merkel’s recent comments on the tough conversations she expects at the G20 meeting mean she might squeeze some climate talk in early. But according to the report’s authors, “talk is cheap” if financing of fossil fuel projects continues.

6 hours ago

feat of concrete

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Scientists figured out how to make concrete that grows in seawater.

The funny thing is that scientists actually discovered this millennia ago, under the Roman Empire, but that knowledge was lost to history even though Roman concrete seawalls remain. A group of researchers led by Marie Jackson at the University of Utah recently rediscovered the trick and published their results in the latest American Mineralogist.

Why could this be a big deal? Because rising seas are sure to lead to stratospheric costs as governments scramble to build new seawalls and marine infrastructure. And it’s not a one-time charge. Modern concrete starts deteriorating in saltwater within decades, so governments have to keep rebuilding year after year.

This ancient form of concrete, which grows crystals in saltwater and hardens over the centuries, could be a needed fix.

It can’t be the only solution, though. Seawalls will be necessary in some places, but they actually increase the rate of erosion when used as the first line of defense. Of course, the ultimate solution would be to stop climate change so we don’t have to sink tons of money into the rising ocean. Like the Romans said, vires acquirit eundo.

3 hours ago

it's electric

Volvo is the first mainstream automaker to say ‘Goodbye gas, hello electric.’

The car company announced on Wednesday that it plans to launch only electric or hybrid models from 2019 onward, essentially ditching the internal combustion engine.

Volvo is set to release five fully electric models between 2019 and 2021. It will continue to produce existing gas and diesel models, but plans to completely phase them out around 2024.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine–powered car,” Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said in a statement. He says the switch was driven by customer demand and will help the company reach its goal to sell 1 million electric cars by 2025.

While electric cars make up only a small fraction of new cars bought — mainly due to their historically high prices — Reuters reports that many in the automotive industry expect mass-market electric cars to become the new norm. Surprise, surprise: Other car companies are revving up to launch their own electric cars as well.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that Volvo plans to introduce only electric models after 2019. It will launch hybrid models as well.

5 hours ago

History, Lessons

Shutterstock

Listen to these podcasts if you want to keep up the fight against climate change.

American history is built on two things: fighting for what’s important, and lying around consuming various forms of entertainment. We were inspired by The New York Times to combine the two with a roundup of podcasts that tackle the climate fight in very different ways.

  1. Terrestrial: How does a changing climate affect your life choices? Do you have children? Do you compost your corpse? Ashley Ahearn for Seattle’s KUOW digs into all of these hard questions and more.
  2. GastropodListen as Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley, esteemed members of Grist 50, discuss the science and history behind what we eat. They cover everything from fake food to the morality of meat.
  3. No Place Like Home: Earth is our home, and you generally don’t want your home to fall apart. That’s the premise of this podcast hosted by Mary Anne Hitt and Anna Jane Joyner — it’s basically Car Talk, but for climate action.
  4. Warm Regards: Climate change isn’t supposed to be a political issue, but here we are! Warm Regards — produced by Eric Holthaus, Andy Revkin, and Jacquelyn Gill — tries to explain how the two became so intertwined.
  5. Energy Gang: What’s the future of coal country? Should we treat solar energy like Airbnb? These are the types of questions tackled by Stephen Lacey, Katherine Hamilton, and Jigar Shah through the lens of politics and new technology.
Jul 3, 2017

Strange Times

Grist / Shutterstock

Happy birthday, America — we got you some premonitions.

And they come from two extremely smart — if surly — gentlemen.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, in a Sunday interview with BBC News, declared that Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement threatens to drive the planet into what we can safely call “Mordor mode.”

We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.

Byyyeeeee!!!

(He might be wrong.)

And now, from nihilistic German film director Werner Herzog:

Wow!!!?!?!

Which is worse: the president communicating in poorly animated wrestling GIFs or sulphur rain? We honestly don’t know.

Jul 3, 2017

no comment

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump administration’s energy plans just faced another loss.

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency’s postponement of a rule to regulate methane from oil and gas wells.

The EPA said its May deferral was designed to give industry more time to comment on the regulation. Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund sued the EPA after the agency’s delay. Judges sided with environmentalists and said “industry groups had ample opportunity to comment,” adding that some of those comments had been incorporated into the final rule.

The Obama-era regulation would cut pollution of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than CO2, from new oil and gas wells. At the time, industry and several states — including Oklahoma under then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt — said the rule placed undue burden on oil and gas producers.

After the decision, the agency says it’s assessing its options, but the ruling comes as another strike against Trump’s attempted attacks on Obama’s environmental legacy.

Jul 3, 2017