A bright spot

The world’s biggest petrostate just set its sights on wind and solar expansion.

Saudi Arabia exports more oil than any other country, and consumes nearly 3 million barrels of oil a day, making it the seventh-highest consuming country. But the nation has unveiled a new project to curtail oil use and boost renewable power generation over the coming decade.

Saudi Arabia now has about 200 megawatts of renewable energy capacity. Its goal is to increase that to 9,500 megawatts, or 9.5 gigawatts, by 2023. (By comparison, the U.S. had renewable capacity of about 141 gigawatts at the end of last year.)

To meet its goal, Saudi Arabia plans to develop 30 new solar and wind projects, part of a $50 billion push to diversify power sources. The government is also moving to privatize its power sector, so the new renewables projects will not be government-owned or -managed.

“We have the potential to become a global renewable energy powerhouse,” Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told a crowd of investors on Monday.

Saudi Arabia’s intentions aren’t wholly green. If the country burns less oil at home, it can sell more abroad. But its new plan could demonstrate how quickly a country can ramp up renewables if it makes it a priority.

California is gearing up to pass a cap-and-trade law. Again.

Or perhaps we should say that the state is trying to pass a carbon tax again. That distinction — between a tax and a cap — is the main reason for the do-over.

If this sounds like a riveting story for tax attorneys, it isn’t. California, with the world’s sixth largest economy, is a potential model for other governments considering climate policies. But right now, cap and trade isn’t working in California because businesses aren’t sure that the bill that created the program is legit.

You need a supermajority to pass a tax in the state, and lawmakers didn’t have that when they passed the cap-and-trade law. A state appeals court recently ruled that it wasn’t an unconstitutional tax. But opponents plan on taking the battle to the state’s Supreme Court.

Until this is cleared up, businesses are sitting tight. When California recently tried to auction off $600 million of emissions permits, they bought just $8.2 million worth.

Some California legislators are already rallying to pass a new cap-and-trade law, this time with a bombproof supermajority. It would also extend the lifespan of the current law, which is set to expire in 2020, and perhaps the lifespan of our civilization.

Meet the fixer: This young farmer is saving soil.

Five generations after his ancestors busted the sod on the plains of Kansas, Justin Knopf is rebuilding it. Farmers across America are dealing with soil loss, fertilizer runoff, and increasingly tough weeds. Knopf has a novel solution: Roots. Roots catch and hold fertilizer, water, and earth. They also pull carbon out of the atmosphere, storing it in the ground. So Knopf never tills his land, because it leads to dirty runoff and releases greenhouse gases. Instead, he experiments with different mixes of cover crops that build up roots to protect and enrich the soil.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Knopf’s work is that — even at regular commodity prices — his techniques are already turning a profit. That means these practices could spread without government subsidies.

Knopf knows that he has to take care of the natural systems under his stewardship in order to take care of his family and community. That moral environmentalism is rooted in his faith, he says — he’s a creationist Christian — just as it was rooted in his father’s faith. So what’s changed? Science. “We’re just getting enough details, enough facts, and tools to farm in a way that profitably regenerates the land,” he says.

Want to fight for a future that doesn’t suck? Try Grist’s 21-Day Apathy Detox.

Our long-running advice column “Ask Umbra” — once hailed by the New York Times as “the arch online sage of the new green age” — has been helping Grist readers make smarter choices for their homes and families since 2002.

Now, facing the destruction of everything from the Paris climate accord to the Clean Air Act, Umbra’s getting political. Starting this week (just in time for Earth Day!), she’ll offer Grist readers a daily action guide full of tools and tricks to improve civic engagement and build a better community — and country.

Composting is great and all (you should totally keep composting!), but if you also want to shed your sense of powerlessness and build civic muscles, this detox is for you. You might even make some friends in the process — Umbra designed it that way.

Scientists say that human-caused climate change rerouted a river.

Yep, you read that right — an entire river.

Meltwater from Canada’s Kaskawulsh Glacier used to flow into the Slims River. But the water gushing from the retreating glacier began draining in a new direction last summer, nearly killing off the Slims River in a geological marvel known as “river piracy.”

Researchers say that this kind of event has happened before in Earth’s history, but this is the first time a massive-scale river restructuring has happened in modern times. The chance that the glacier would have retreated without climate change is very small.

While the Slims River’s near disappearance is unlikely to affect large human populations, two small communities near Kluane Lake may experience some changes. As a result of the rerouted water, the lake — the largest body of water in the Yukon — has faced record low water levels.

Changing staircases at Hogwarts? Fun! Changing rivers in real life? Not so much.

White House officials are gearing up for a showdown over the Paris Agreement.

In a meeting reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team will debate whether to abandon the historic climate pact.

It might seem surprising that this is even up for debate. During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to “cancel” the agreement, which many consider necessary to keep the planet from overheating. But before making a move, it appears he’ll let his advisers fight it out.

Two members of Trump’s inner circle, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, want the administration to stick with the agreement. Reports say the meeting will pit those two against Steve Bannon, the climate-denying former chief of Breitbart News, and Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator, who want out. Reports say Kushner and Tillerson argue that remaining in the Paris accord gives the administration diplomatic leverage in other matters.

If the opening skit on Saturday Night Live is any sign, the outlook for Kushner’s faction is good.

Of course, President Trump’s moves to trash the environment since taking office suggest that, whatever happens, the administration has no plans to meet the the carbon-cutting pledge the U.S. made under the Paris Agreement.

UPDATE, 18 Apr 2017: The meeting has been postponed. No word yet on rescheduling, but the White House is expected to announce its decision on whether to stay in the agreement in late May.

