Briefly

Stuff that matters

We are all Flint

Shutterstock

There’s a 25 percent chance your water system violated the Safe Drinking Water Act.

That’s according to a new report from the NRDC, which found some 80,000 reported violations by U.S. water systems in 2015 alone.

Most of those were reporting transgressions, like failure to tell customers about the quality of their drinking water. But the report also reveals there were more than 12,000 incidents where there was actually muck in the pipes. That means some 5,000 water systems, serving one-twelfth of all Americans, had too many contaminants — like lead, arsenic, or fecal coliform bacteria — coming out of their taps.

“The problem is two-fold: There’s no cop on the beat enforcing our drinking water laws, and we’re living on borrowed time with our ancient, deteriorating water infrastructure,” NRDC Health Program Director Erik Olson, a coauthor of the report, says.

Trump has said he wants to spend more money on infrastructure — and that “crystal clear water” is vital to all Americans. But so far, his action on water has been limited to slashing regulations — which, if you’re keeping score, is a big win for muck.

3 hours ago

Support coverage of a future that doesn't suck DONATE

going, going, bonn

REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Climate negotiators will meet to talk Paris agreement, while Trump team debates dropping it.

Starting Monday, diplomats will meet in Bonn, Germany, to roll up their sleeves and work on the nitty-gritty of how the world will actually go about achieving climate commitments set out in Paris. During the 10-day meeting, negotiators plan to sketch out implementation rules.

This meeting sets up the process for the 144 countries in the agreement to assess progress, consider ratcheting up action, and readjust expectations. Much like during last year’s Morocco talks, Trump will likely weigh heavy on the minds of those present. While negotiators discuss wonky procedures and rules, Trump’s team will be mulling whether the United States will even participate in the deal.

The White House is reportedly set to have another Paris meeting on Tuesday, but U.S. negotiators will attend the talks in Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he hopes to keep “a seat at the table” in negotiations. Whether the U.S. will ask to be excused is still up in the air.

2 hours ago

Grist 50

weather.com

Meet the fixer: This weather forecaster shames deniers.

Kait Parker grew up the daughter of a math teacher and a storm-spotting firefighter, which likely explains her spitfire approach to explaining atmospheric science. Last year, when Breitbart attempted to disprove climate change by misleadingly poaching only a portion of her Weather Channel segment on La Niña, Parker fired back. She called out the alt-right site for its dubious methods in an online video. “Next time you’re thinking about publishing a cherry-picked article, try consulting a scientist first,” she zinged. The response brought a wave of social-media support and shout-outs from mainstream media like Elle.

Parker is currently doubling down on reaching her fellow millennials, producing and hosting shows on digital-only outlets like the Weather Channel app and Snapchat. Her YouTube series, “Science Is Real,” examines the consequences of a warming planet. And later this spring she’ll launch “The United States of Climate Change,” a massive 50-part series that will chart climate impacts in every state through short videos, written pieces, and even graphic novels.

“If 97 doctors told you you were dying of cancer, would you believe them, or the three that didn’t?” she says of climate change. “The more lives I can help save and communicate the risk, the better.”

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

13 hours ago

pledge drive

Shutterstock

Cities all over the U.S. are pledging to go 100 percent renewable.

On Monday, Atlanta lawmakers voted unanimously to power the city entirely with clean energy sources by 2035.

Atlanta is the 27th city to make the pledge, according to the Sierra Club. These kinds of municipal promises have been popping up nationwide over the past few months. Here’s a recap:

“We know that moving to clean energy will create good jobs, clean up our air and water, and lower our residents’ utility bills,” said Kwanza Hall, an Atlanta City Council member and mayoral candidate, in a statement. “We have to set an ambitious goal or we’re never going to get there.”

A round of applause for local climate progress!

23 hours ago

Baby, I'ma Be Your Motivation

Grist / Amelia Bates

You don’t have to take climate change lying down.

Are you familiar with the famous Seligman experiment on learned helplessness? To summarize: Researchers gave random shocks to dogs, which — with no way to control the shocks — quickly learned to lie down and cry.

A new study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied posits that we’re the dogs, and constant, terrifying stories about climate change are the shocks — and that’s why we’re not changing our personal behavior enough. We’re suffering from learned helplessness in the face of something with enormous implications for both future and current humans on the planet.

The authors argue that because those implications are hard to fathom on a moral level — for most people, there’s no immediate association between driving less and the displacement of a Pacific Islander — it’s even less likely that people will take action to prevent climate change.

But here’s where it gets interesting: The authors found a correlation between seeing climate change as a moral issue and personal motivation to undertake carbon- and energy-saving behavior. Additionally, when subjects were told that such behaviors were highly effective in addressing climate change, they were more inclined to do them. A counterpart group told that their actions made no difference on climate change actually undertook more harmful habits.

In conclusion: Be a hero and calm down with the A/C! But also, call your representative.

1 day ago

Labor saver

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democrats are proposing a bill to keep farm laborers from being deported.

Politico reports that senators from California, Vermont, Colorado, and Hawaii came out with legislation to give undocumented agricultural laborers a “blue card” — a sort of talisman to ward off deportation.

To qualify, immigrants would need to have worked at least 100 days on farms in each of the previous two years. They would have the opportunity to convert their blue cards to some form of legal residency later on.

This would come as welcome relief to workers who produce labor-intensive products like milk, fruit, and vegetables. On the other hand, it’s an example of government trying to keep farm labor semi-legal and cheap. Because most farmworkers live in a legal gray zone, they have little bargaining power and few options, which keeps wages from rising.

It’s a tough deal: We’d be asking immigrants to keep our food prices down by taking hard, low-paying jobs, and in exchange they’d get an anti-deportation card.

On yet another hand — we need at least three hands to juggle this one! — that kind of tradeoff is inevitable. For now, Congress is unlikely to pass any immigrant protections unless the farm lobby can pull in Republican votes.

1 day ago