"I would build a great wall"

There’s an environmental argument against Trump’s border wall, too.

After President Trump signed an executive order to advance plans for a wall along the border with Mexico, architects, conservationists, and environmental activists protested that it would do little to stop migrants from crossing the border but would create lasting problems for animals and the land. And don’t forget the people.

A nearly 60-foot high concrete wall would make traveling to eat, drink, and mate more difficult for black bears, ocelots, and other species that live along the border, according to scientists and wildlife advocates. The energy-intensive process of producing cement to hold the concrete together adds to the environmental damage. Globally, the cement industry accounts for 5 percent of CO2 emissions.

Green groups also argue that tackling climate change would be a better way to curb the flow of refugees around the world. “If President Trump was as concerned about our nation’s true national security issues, he would be tackling climate change head-on while safeguarding refugees and immigrants from the worst impacts of a warming planet,” said League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski in a statement.

It could be tough for environmentalists to block the wall in the courts. An act passed in 2005 made it easier for the federal government to bypass local environmental laws in the name of national security.

1 hour ago

That Was Fast

The “alt” government agencies on Twitter are telling you everything President Trump won’t.

If our public servants aren’t allowed to recognize the dangers of human-caused climate change, value scientific research, and call Trump on his shenanigans — well, the internet will give us new ones. Welcome to 2017!

Trump’s flurry of anti-science actions in his first week spurred over 50 “alternative” Twitter accounts representing government agencies allegedly run by staffers from the real-world agencies.

@AltNatParkSer first popped up after the official Twitter account for the National Park Service retweeted messages critical of Trump’s inauguration crowd size — and in response, Trump ordered the agency to stop tweeting.

Then dozens more started showing up. Now, nearly every agency from NASA to the CDC to the State Department has an alt-account.

As CNN reported, none of the owners of these accounts have been confirmed due to fear of being targeted by Trump’s administration. On Thursday, @AltNatParkSer claimed that the account had been turned over to activists and a few journalists working as fact checkers.

Here’s a list of many of the alt-accounts, if you want to follow along.

Reminder: This is Week One of the Trump presidency.

5 hours ago

Remember that other pipeline?

Keystone XL really is back to haunt us.

On Thursday, TransCanada, the corporation behind the infamous project, resubmitted an application to the State Department for permission to build the pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border.

Just two days earlier, President Donald Trump had signed a presidential memorandum formally inviting the company to give the pipeline another go. Apparently, TransCanada got right down to work.

“This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America’s growing energy needs,” said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling, “as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs.” A 2013 State Department report found the pipeline would create 28,000 jobs, but just 35 would be permanent.

Barack Obama rejected the pipeline plan in 2015, after indigenous groups and environmentalists fought it for nearly a decade. Now that a new application has been submitted, the project needs to be OK’d by both the State Department and Trump to proceed. Nebraska also needs to review and approve the project, which it’s expected to do.

Last June, TransCanada took advantage of the North American Free Trade Agreement — a deal Trump disdains — to file a $15 billion claim against the U.S. government for rejecting its Keystone proposal. Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

23 hours ago

roof of concept

Who installs more solar power? Republicans and Democrats are pretty much tied.

Clean energy might be a partisan issue in D.C., but rooftops in the rest of the country suggest otherwise, according to a new study that compared home solar rates for donors to both Republican and Democratic political causes.

The results? Surprisingly close! In fact, in solar-heavy Hawaii, Republican donors actually have higher rates of installed home solar than Democratic ones.

In the top 20 solar states altogether, Democrats come in with a slight home solar advantage: 3.06 percent of donors as opposed to 2.24 percent of Republican donors. But in states like California, where the solar market is well-established, the solar rates were nearly equal among donors of both parties.

PowerScout — a San Francisco company that markets solar to homeowners — conducted the study using a database of addresses from 1.5 million campaign contributors, cross-referenced with satellite images analyzed to distinguish between buildings with and without solar panels.

In related news, a 2016 Pew poll showed 89 percent of Americans support expanding solar power. It’s one thing almost all of us can agree on.

1 day ago

meow remix

First: Cats. Now: The polarization of science. Is there anything curiosity can’t kill?

A cool new study suggests that scientifically curious people are less susceptible to walling themselves off from the real world with partisan thinking and fake news. While that sounds like a given, it seemingly contradicts earlier research that found that people with knowledge of the scientific evidence are actually more susceptible to politically motivated reasoning.

Think of it this way: You can either use your smarts to change what you believe and piss off your friends, or use your smarts to rationalize evidence so that you don’t have to change what you believe. Curious people are more likely to do the former, according to the study.

The problem is that it’s almost impossible get other people to be genuinely curious (about, say, climate change or GMOs). But curious folk could provide a shining example of how interesting life is when you are willing to challenge your assumptions.

1 day ago

in it to wind it

The country’s biggest offshore wind farm is coming to Long Island.

The newly approved Deepwater Wind project will feature up to 15 turbines and should generate enough energy to power around 50,000 homes. And after a pretty brutal week, the news couldn’t have come sooner.

The Long Island farm would be the country’s largest and, environmentalists hope, a signal of even bigger farms to come. Scheduled to open in 2022, it’s supposed to be triple the size of the first offshore U.S. wind farm, also run by Deepwater, which began operation off the coast of Rhode Island in December. (Reality check: The United States remains dwarfed by Europe’s sprawling offshore wind industry.)

Though both projects have been cheered on by green groups, the Rhode Island farm faced legal opposition from the Narragansett Indian Tribe after workers improperly removed tribal artifacts during the farm’s construction. The project moved forward when a district court denied the tribe’s bid to suspend construction.

The latest wind farm will sit 30 miles southeast of Montauk and cost around around $740 million. It’s a necessary step toward New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal of building up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 — enough to light 1.25 million homes.

Even with a climate-denier in the White House, it’s state-led actions like these that will power climate progress.

1 day ago