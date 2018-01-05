Briefly

There’s new evidence that facts really do make a difference.

You’ve probably heard about the “backfire effect,” the idea that attempting to correct misinformation only increases people’s faith in the original myth. So, if people believe humans have nothing to do with climate change, reporting on evidence to the contrary will only make that belief stronger.

For the last decade, the backfire effect has been sending journalists, scientists, and anyone who hopes that humans might change their minds when confronted with reality into an existential crisis: Correcting falsehoods wasn’t just ineffective — it could actually be making everything worse.

But thanks to new data, confidence in the backfire effect itself is now crumbling. Researchers attempting to confirm the existence of the effect with a massive survey found no evidence that it actually exists. And this new information didn’t cause the researchers to dig in their heels, reinforcing their original belief that the backfire effect existed. Instead, they changed their minds.

“We were mugged by the evidence,” one of them told Slate.

So, maybe people aren’t as dumb as we thought!

6 hours ago

big dreams

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Scott Pruitt allegedly wants to be attorney general, and maybe president someday.

The EPA administrator told friends and associates that he is “very interested” in Jeff Sessions’ attorney general job, Andrew Restuccia reports for Politico.

President Trump has had a strained relationship with Sessions, and two conservative lawmakers have asked Sessions to step down over his handling of the Russia investigation. Given the high turnover rate of Trump officials, speculation over Sessions’ possible departure has swelled.

The EPA denied rumors that Pruitt, Oklahoma’s ex-attorney general, is vying for Sessions’ position. A spokesperson told Politico that Pruitt is “solely focused on implementing President Trump’s agenda to protect the environment.”

Huh. Are you sure “protect” is the right word? Under Pruitt, the EPA has pretty aggressively rolled back environmental policies.

That effectiveness has apparently made Pruitt a favorite of Trump’s.

Pruitt’s purported ambition doesn’t end with aspirations of becoming attorney general: Sources close to him say he has “toyed with the possibility of running for president someday,” Politico reports.

In the meantime, Pruitt appears to be protecting his reputation by operating under invisibility cloak–like secrecy. Just imagine the kind of soundproof room he’d require in the Department of Justice or the White House.

7 hours ago

spill bill

Benjamin Lowy/Getty Images

Oil companies just got a surprise New Years tax break.

Oil companies don’t have the best track record when it comes to NOT spilling all over the place (we could point to just a few examples). That’s why the federal government has taxed oil companies 9 cents per barrel sold in the United States, and put the money in something called the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.

Since it was re-established in 2005, the oil-spill tax has generated $500 million in federal revenue every year. That dough goes toward cleaning up oil, helping communities recover from the effects of nearby spills, and rehabilitating wildlife (like this sad duck).

But then Congressional Republicans let that tax expire this week. It’s another corporate tax break for the oil industry, right on the heels of the GOP tax bill, which was criticized for disproportionately benefiting the fossil fuel industry.

However, the expired tax doesn’t necessarily mean Americans will be left high and dry (or low and oily) after the next big spill. The trust fund still has $5.75 billion in reserve, and GOP leaders might decide to retroactively resuscitate the tax in an “extenders” bill later this year.

9 hours ago

Pipe Down

REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Pennsylvania stopped construction of Sunoco’s Mariner East 2 Pipeline.

The state’s Department of Environmental Protection charged the pipeline’s developer with violations on Wednesday, including discharging industrial waste without a permit and not notifying the department of drilling-fluid spills.

The company has 30 days to respond to the Department of Environmental Protection on how it will rectify the problems. A Sunoco Pipeline spokesperson said the company is confident that it will be able to continue construction.

Sunoco Pipeline is a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners, the developer behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Mariner East 2 is a $2.5 billion project that will transport natural gas liquids 350 miles from Ohio and Western Pennsylvania to outside Philadelphia.

The pipeline has come under scrutiny for spills that contaminated the well water of residents west of Philadelphia, forcing some affected families to leave their homes. It is also facing legal challenges from plaintiffs, backed by the Clean Air Council, who claim that Pennsylvania allowing Sunoco to seize their land through eminent domain was unconstitutional.

“Hopefully, DEP will really pause and take the time to look at how egregious the behavior of Sunoco has been throughout this process,” Clean Air Council Executive Director Joe Minott, told StateImpact, which first reported on the pipeline’s spills.

1 day ago

Green apple

New York Daily News/Getty Images

Cuomo’s new climate change plan puts New York on a greener path.

On Jan. 2, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled a new climate change agenda — or, if you want to be fancy, the “20th proposal of the 2018 State of the State.” His program would slash emissions while investing heavily in clean energy resources.

Here are some highlights from Cuomo’s plan for the Empire State in the new year:

  •  An emissions cap on small power plants that operate during periods of peak energy demand. In the past, only larger power plants that operated at a capacity of 25 megawatts or more were capped.
  • A new initiative to develop 800 megawatts of offshore wind energy, which would provide 400,000 homes with clean energy. Cuomo’s proposal will also direct $15 million toward developing New York’s clean energy workforce.
  • A measure to ensure that the “benefits of clean energy are accessible to New Yorkers who are most in need” by purchasing community solar subscriptions for low-income state residents.

Cuomo also plans to reincarnate the Federal Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment as a new group of scientists who advise states on how to stick to the Paris climate agreement. The Department of Commerce disbanded the committee following President Trump’s announcement to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but it looks like it won’t be down for long!

1 day ago

Oil And Water

Tim Rue/Corbis/Getty Images

Trump and Zinke go all in on offshore drilling.

On Thursday, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke held a press conference to discuss the Department of the Interior’s intentions for drilling rights in American-controlled waters. In brief: The Arctic, Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, and possibly parts of the Pacific are pretty much all fair game now. The new policy would encompass “the largest number of lease sales ever proposed,” Zinke said.

It’s a direct take-back of the plan that the Obama administration finalized in November 2016. Those rules, which protected the Arctic and Atlantic seas from new drilling, were supposed to hold until 2022. But President Trump has long claimed the legal authority, and intention, to reverse it.

Conservation groups will almost certainly challenge this new draft plan in court. And a bipartisan group of local and state officials also oppose new drilling in some of these areas. In June, 14 House Republicans issued a joint letter opposing drilling off the Atlantic. Florida Governor Rick Scott joined the opposition Thursday, saying that his “top priority is to ensure that Florida’s natural resources are protected.”

Overall, more than 100 lawmakers — along with plenty of governors, attorneys general, and the U.S. Defense Department — oppose the plan.

Just last week, the Interior Department’s rollback of drilling safety regulations after the 2009 Deepwater Horizon spill cited their “unnecessary … burden” on industry.

1 day ago