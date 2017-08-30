Briefly

aftermath

These before-and-after GIFs show Harvey’s destruction on the Texas coast.

Brian Kahn, a senior science writer for Climate Central, tweeted images compiled from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration airborne imagery that show the monster storm’s impact.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

This was Rockport after the hurricane hit.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Tens of thousands of homes have been destroyed by the tropical storm.

Brian Kahn/NOAA

Check out Kahn’s Twitter for more.

2 hours ago

not another one

Introducing Irma, a tropical storm picking up strength.

A system off the coast of Africa earned tropical storm status Wednesday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported.

The new storm is looking healthy, with a classic hurricane-like swirl and maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Initial projections show Irma strengthening into a hurricane as early as Friday — and meteorologists say it might be an “intense” one.

And more ominously, as the weather channel’s senior meteorologist says, it has “that look.”

Though it’s way too soon to say where the storm might hit, Irma is currently drifting toward the Caribbean at 13 miles per hour, with possible paths toward Central America, Mexico, and the United States. It could make landfall as a hurricane late next week if the projections pan out.

All signs point to a busy hurricane season, which extends until late November. Irma follows Gert and Harvey to become the ninth named storm in the Atlantic this year — a milestone we don’t typically reach until Sept. 30.

3 hours ago

aftershocks

Reuters / Jonathan Bachman

After Harvey, Houston residents will deal with mosquitoes, polluted water, mold, and disease.

As floodwaters peak and recede over the coming weeks, there will be lots of standing water for disease-transmitting mosquitoes to breed and multiply, the Atlantic reports.

West Nile virus has plagued Texans since 2002, and there were 22 cases of Zika in the state in 2017. Those numbers could increase sharply if mosquito populations spike. In New Orleans, West Nile cases doubled the year after Hurricane Katrina flooded much of the city. (Oh, and mosquito populations are already on the rise thanks to climate change.)

There are other dire health effects from the storm. Floodwater often carries untreated sewage, gasoline, and debris, all of which can cause injury and illness when people come into contact with it. Even after water recedes, tainted carpet and drywall can harbor mold and mildew, another serious health threat.

And, in an unfortunate twist, unmonitored emissions and chemical leaks among the refineries and plants in Houston’s extensive industrial district on Monday caused officials to issue a shelter-in-place warning for residents downwind of a breached pipeline.

All of this will take a greater toll on Houston residents sidelined into vulnerable neighborhoods — mostly communities of color who were already suffering before Harvey made headlines. For them, the storm is far, far from over.

1 day ago

déjà vu

Reuters / Jason Reed

On Katrina’s 12th anniversary, Harvey pours down on New Orleans.

The city shut down under a flash food watch on Tuesday as the storm’s outer bands drench the streets.

A six-hour drive away in Houston, rescuers are swooping in on boats and helicopters to pull thousands of stranded people to safety. It’s all frighteningly evocative of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005. Katrina made landfall on Aug. 29 of that year, plunging 80 percent of the Crescent City underwater for weeks and leaving 1,500 people dead.

Forecasts call for Harvey to douse New Orleans with 4-8 inches of rain over the next few days. Though that’s notably less than the 49 inches Harvey has already dropped on the hardest-hit areas in Texas — making it the most extreme rain event in U.S. history — any major rain is bad news for New Orleans. Most of the city is below sea level, and its drainage pumping system is still “broken.”

In early August, a deluge hit the city and revealed that 17 of its 120 pumps weren’t working. Those pumps are spread across the city to suck water from storm drains and canals and deliver it into nearby bodies of water. The city has been working to fix problem, but the drainage system’s overall capacity remains “diminished.”

1 day ago

when it rains

Reuters / Cathal McNaughton

As Harvey devastates Texas, catastrophic floods unfold in South Asia.

Monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides affecting 41 million people in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal, resulting in the death of more than 1,200 people.

Frequent floods in South Asia are common in the monsoon season between June and September. But this is “one of the most serious humanitarian crises” the region has seen in many years, according to Martin Faller, deputy regional director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Aid organizations are prioritizing food and shelter for stranded victims.

While the crisis has been going on since mid-August, the downpours have most recently come for Mumbai. Since Saturday, the city’s roads have flooded, schools have closed early, and flights have been canceled. India’s meteorological department warns that the heavy rains will likely continue in Mumbai until Aug. 31.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked residents to stay safe.

1 day ago

Built (not) to spill

REUTERS/Richard Carson

People keep building in flood-prone places like Houston.

And all that unchecked development makes flooding worse. It’s worth looking back at an in-depth piece published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, which made a compelling case that, by turning Houston’s permeable prairie into houses, people have transformed a sponge into a bathtub. It has also put more people in harm’s way.

“More people die here than anywhere else from floods,” Sam Brody, a Texas A&M University at Galveston researcher, said at the time. “More property per capita is lost here. And the problem’s getting worse.”

Of course, it’s not just Houston. We’re doing the same thing along the Atlantic seaboard — rebuilding rather than retreating after Hurricane Sandy. Without regulations in place to force people to plan for floods (or wildfires or hurricanes) they often don’t. And President Trump is trying to make it easier to build without considering rising sea levels.

Eventually we’ll learn from this, right? Right? It’s hard to say “yes” with any confidence. This is the worst flood Houston has seen, but it’s hardly the first. There were also floods in 2016, and 2015, and 2009, and 2008, and 2006 …

We’re making predictable disasters worse. We’ll need to do just the opposite if we are to adapt to climate change.

 

Aug 28, 2017