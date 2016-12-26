2016, not all bad?
These states are already stepping up on climate action to prepare for a Trump presidency.
After Donald Trump won the election, states and cities promised they’d work to make up for his, ah, shortcomings. A few states have already gotten started:
- In September, California’s SB32 decreed the state reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. And the state’s AB197 creates a legislative committee to monitor the Air Resources Board, an oft-criticized agency in charge of reducing the state’s pollution.
- New York went a step further. In June, the state passed a bill to entirely cut emissions “from major sources” — oil refineries, natural gas storage facilities, pipelines, and more — by 2050. That means to zero.
- Illinois just passed a big ol’ bipartisan energy bill compromise that keeps nuclear plants open and funnels money to local environmental projects. It also puts millions towards solar projects and jobs in low-income communities.
In the coming four years, expect more like this from states unwilling to put up with backsliding. In reference to Trump’s disregard for NASA (and science in general), California Governor Jerry Brown promised this month: “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite.”
Damn straight.