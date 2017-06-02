These states, cities, and companies are going to support the Paris Agreement without Trump.

An as-yet-unnamed group that includes 30 mayors, three governors, and more than 100 businesses is now in negotiations with the United Nations to determine how they can sign on to the Paris Agreement.

That question is more complicated than it sounds, because the accord isn’t designed to include entities that aren’t countries. But when your country announces that it will withdraw from the historic plan to prevent global collapse, you do what you gotta do.

Billionaire (and, briefly, presidential hopeful) Michael Bloomberg is organizing the group, and has pledged to pull together the $15 million the United States had originally promised to fund operations for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. How unlike Trump to duck out on a bill!

Because our president is more influenced by bank account commas than anything else, we’d like to point out that he’s up against organizations that control, collectively, trillions of dollars. Here are just a few:

California : GDP of $2.5 trillion

New York : GDP of $1.1 trillion

Washington : GDP of $311.3 billion

Hewlett-Packard : $12.4 billion in revenue

Mars (the candy bars, not the planet) : $33 billion in revenue

Wesleyan College : assets worth $917 million

Emory University: assets worth $12.7 million

If money really talks, Trump sure isn’t listening right now.