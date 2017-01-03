Briefly

Stuff that matters

sodium bicarbon-great

Shutterstock

This plant in India transforms CO2 into baking soda.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals promises to prevent emissions of 60,000 tons of CO2 a year by redirecting it from a coal-powered boiler to a new industrial process.

Here’s how the technology works: As the chemical plant’s coal-fired boiler releases flue gas, a spritz of a patented new chemical strips out the molecules of CO2. The captured CO2 is then mixed with rock salt and ammonia to make baking soda.

The process, invented by Carbon Clean Solutions, marks a global breakthrough in carbon-capture technology. Most such projects aim to bury CO2 in underground rocks, reaping no economic benefit; that’s called carbon capture and storage (CCS). But Tuticorin represents the first successful industrial-scale application of carbon capture and utilization (CCU), meaning the carbon is put to good use and helps turn a profit.

Tuticorin’s owner says the plant now has virtually no emissions. And the facility is not receiving any government subsidies. Many carbon-capture projects have needed subsidies because of high costs, but Carbon Clean’s process is more efficient, requiring less energy and less equipment.

Carbon Clean believes that CCU could ultimately neutralize 5 to 10 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions from coal.

1 hour ago

Nostra-dumb-ass

A snarky 1917 article was totally sure we’d be over coal by 2017.

America was in the throes of a coal shortage with the cold of winter on its way. People were freaking out. One unidentified writer wasn’t having it, though.

“I have an idea that nobody will be using coal as fuel a hundred years hence,” the author wrote on Nov. 12 in a Chicago News article. (Hat tip: Matt Novak.) “Something better and cheaper will have been discovered.”

It’s 2017, and the U.S. still gets about a third of its electricity from coal, but the author was right about one thing: “Somebody will have found a way to put the sun’s energy in storage, and pump it into people’s houses thru pipes.” Solar power was indeed invented, and its price continues to drop around the world.

The author has a great line for the day when solar finally edges out coal: “Our grandfathers, the poor boobs, actually used coal for heating purposes!”

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-53-17-am
Newspapers.com
24 mins ago

Better state than never

Shutterstock

States will be the places to watch on climate in 2017.

Especially because there will likely be a big, federal-sized hole in climate ambition.

California, which passed aggressive climate bills last year, is determined to continue leading the nation on climate action, despite the incoming Trump administration. The state, still reeling from lingering drought, is also working on a big Bay-Delta water plan, a compromise that aims to reconcile the interests of farmers, environmentalists, and others. It could spark another battle in the state’s notorious water wars.

Florida will need to work on shoring up its vulnerable coastline, which is threatened by increasing storms and sea-level rise. The legislature will consider a multi-million-dollar request from the Department of Environmental Protection to restore areas damaged by hurricanes.

Iowa spent last year developing a hefty energy plan to boost renewables and efficiency around the state. Now that the plan is in place, the state will set out to execute it by, among other things, increasing research and workforce training and modernizing the electrical grid.

Massachusetts has proposed new regulations to cut carbon emissions from sectors like transportation and power generation. Public hearings are set for February, and the rules are supposed to be finalized by August.

1 day ago

Astrology Zone

Shutterstock

What’s going to happen in 2017? Experts weigh in. (It’s us — we’re the experts.)

As we end a year that’s been good for the nation’s obituary writers and no one else, it’s natural to wonder what’s in store for 2017. Will Judge Judy finally make it to the Supreme Court? Will Canada build that wall? Here are a few of our predictions for the coming months:

  • Rick Perry will show up for work at the Department of Energy offices for the first time sometime in August, exclaiming, “I remember now!”
  • The Department of the Interior will be replaced with the Department of Interior Design and headed by Ivanka Trump and the Property Brothers.
  • Ben Carson and Elon Musk will collaborate to solve the nation’s housing crisis by soliciting affordable housing proposals for Mars.
  • Mike Pence will introduce legislation requiring a mandated mourning period for used tampons.
  • Hillary Clinton will be spotted at Burning Man, looking radiant.
  • All musicians will die. Except Keith Richards.
  • Vladimir Putin will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
  • Donald Trump will be revealed to be a Christmas ham. This will have no impact on his ratings.

If we learned anything from 2016, it’s that prognosticators can be very, very wrong — but really, crazier things have happened.

Jan 1, 2017

Nerd's-eye view

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

The most epic was inventor Saul Griffith’s opus-in-the-form-of-a-website, Energy Literacy, which went from being an energy blog to a single, enormous infographic that aims to show precisely where energy comes from and where it goes. The site is overwhelming — you’d need a computer screen the size of a billboard to view some data sets easily — but it’s still fun.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-12-14-11-am
Energy Literacy

The most useful infographic I’ve found this year comes from Cameron Booth, who plots Amtrak lines as though they are routes on one enormous subway. This is not only attractive, it’s much more useful for trip planning than anything I’ve ever seen from Amtrak. While the project itself is not new, Booth has freshly updated it for 2016.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-1-42-05-pm
Cameron Booth

This series of maps by the Washington Post shows the nerves and tangles of American infrastructure — everything from electrical grids to railroad lines. The country’s oil and gas pipelines are laid out below, prettier in map form than on the ground.

2016-pipeline-map-washington-post
Washington Post

The most optimistic infographics came from National Geographic’s Blueprint for a Carbon-Free America and a Carbon-Free World, which lay out state-by-state and country-by-country plans for going completely renewable.

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-3-07-24-pm
Blueprint for a Carbon-Free World

Now that unsubsidized solar is beginning to outcompete coal and gas, maybe those plans are closer than we think.

Dec 30, 2016

It wasn't all a dumpster fire

Shutterstock

2016 was a great year for wind and solar, even if nobody noticed.

Renewable energy’s gains this year were incremental and unglamorous, so they had a hard time competing with this:

lafd-dumpster-fire
LAFD

But even if the media didn’t give clean energy a lot of attention, the progress was notable.

In the U.S., the amount of residential solar installed rose, with no limits in sight. Utilities built solar projects in record-breaking numbers. This chart shows solar PV installations in the U.S.:

solar-installations-gtm
Greentech

Wind energy capacity in the U.S. also continued to rise, though not as dramatically as in 2015:

screen-shot-2016-12-30-at-11-16-01-am

 

Federal tax credits kept solar and wind competitive even when the cost of natural gas (which gets its own subsidies) reached epic lows earlier this year.

America wasn’t the only country to boost renewables and curb CO2 emissions. Worldwide, while the global economy has been growing, CO2 emissions per unit of GDP have been falling. The Paris climate agreement inspired a new wave of private investment in cleantech. Already, solar power is the cheapest form of new electricity in some (mostly emerging) markets, and competitive with coal worldwide.

cost-of-energy-world-average

This is not enough to stave off catastrophic climate change, but it’s a darn sight closer than we were a few years ago.

Dec 30, 2016