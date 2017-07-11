Briefly

Stuff that matters

A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE

NASA

This satellite image captures our smoky, climate-changed world.

The NASA Terra image of Alaska shows a dramatic juxtaposition of retreating Beaufort Sea Ice to the north and smoke from wildfires in the high Arctic tundra spreading hundreds of miles into Canada.

The whole region is in the grip of a mini heatwave with temps expected to approach 90 degrees as far north as the shore of the Arctic Ocean this weekend. Arctic forest fires are happening at a rate not seen in at least 10,000 years due to rapid warming, longer dry spells, and increased lightning frequency, according to recent studies.

In British Columbia, provincial officials issued a state of emergency for more than 180 rapidly growing wildfires that have begun to disrupt the region’s timber and mining industries. “We have never seen wide-scale evacuations like this,” one official said.

Down in California, the Wall Fire burned 41 homes and forced evacuations near Lake Oroville — the same region where nearly a quarter million people were threatened by historic flooding earlier this year. Around 5,000 firefighters are currently dispatched across the state amid record temperatures. So far in 2017, fires have burned about three times more acres in California than normal.

2 hours ago

We're going to need a bigger volt

Shutterstock

Tesla has a big new competitor vying to build the batteries of the future.

Two big electricity companies, AES and Siemens, have teamed up to form a battery giant, called Fluence (as in fluency, or maybe affluence, or possibly both).

We’re going to need a lot of batteries if we’re going to rely on wind and solar power, which don’t necessarily provide electricity exactly when we need it. So companies, governments, and individuals are investing in big batteries to store electricity until they are ready to use it, e.g., Australia just made a deal with Tesla to build the world’s largest battery next to a wind farm.

Battery storage is still expensive. The best way anyone has figured out to make batteries cheaper is to build them at massive scales — hence battery behemoths like Fluence. But, as Grist’s Amelia Urry pointed out, what we really need is a breakthrough in something other than lithium ion — a pricey and occasionally flammable technology — to allow bigger strides forward.

3 hours ago

drip drip drip

Shutterstock

So, a certain climate article opened a cloud of gloom and doom over your head.

New York Mag’s recent viral article is pretty bleak. You may feel like you’re just a drop in a (rapidly warming) bucket. We’ve all been there.

But here’s the thing: The world’s not going to change unless someone’s there to change it, and you might just be the drop we need. Here’s what to do:

3 hours ago

Jerry Rig

Jerry Brown
Shutterstock

California’s governor is making climate deals with China, but can he pass legislation at home?

A vacuum of national climate leadership has sucked Jerry Brown into the limelight, but all that attention will mean little if he can’t make meaningful progress in his own state. Right now, he’s working to renew California’s cap-and-trade law, which expires in 2020. The law’s survival hinges on votes from a supermajority of legislators.

To get over that two-thirds hurdle, Brown will have to cut deals with two groups.

On one side, he faces politicians whose constituents’ environmental concerns are more immediate than climate change — namely pollution, which cap-and-trade alone doesn’t address. These Democrats say Brown can’t count on their vote unless he provides substantive redress to those suffering environmental injustices. On the other side, the business lobby worries that emissions cuts will hurt the economy.

Brown’s challenge is to bring enough support from these groups to pass a law without defanging the policy along the way.

Brown is quietly meeting with a constant stream of lawmakers and lobbyists, according to the Los Angeles Times. The fact that he’s rubbing up against oil men looks like illicit fraternization to some on the left, but there’s no compromise without contact. That, after all, is the art of Californication.

We’ll be reporting on how this plays out.

24 hours ago

second to nun

David Jones

Nuns built a chapel smack dab in the route of a proposed pipeline.

An extension of the Transco natural gas pipeline system — cheerily called “Atlantic Sunrise” — would run 183 miles across Pennsylvania. Its path goes through lands belonging to the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, an order of Catholic nuns. The sisters are not having it.

A federal agency granted permission for Williams Partners, the company behind the pipeline, to use eminent domain to seize and build on private lands, but it has not yet gone into effect.

That left the nuns, assisted by the grassroots group Lancaster Against Pipelines, free to raise their open-air chapel with the intent to stall construction. They held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for the makeshift chapel, which sits right where the proposed pipeline would cross their land. Hundreds of people attended.

In response, Williams Partners filed an emergency order to hasten the seizure of the Adorers’ land, and a court hearing is now scheduled for July 17.

The pipeline would violate the Adorers’ “land ethic,” which calls for them to “honor the sacredness of all creation.” It seems like pipelines have a bad habit of encroaching on sacred spaces.

1 day ago

for doom the bell tolls

Shutterstock

Read the climate blockbuster everyone’s talking about.

Losing sleep over climate change? “[N]o matter how well-informed you are, you are surely not alarmed enough,” David Wallace-Wells writes in “The Uninhabitable Earth,” published Sunday in New York Magazine.

Wallace-Wells paints a bleak image of climate change and illustrates why our climate anxieties should extend past sea-level rise. For a little preview, check out the section titles: “The End of Food,” “Perpetual War,” “Permanent Economic Collapse,” “Heat Death,” and “Climate Plagues.”

Wallace-Wells also shows how climate change is already harming people today: “In the sugarcane region of El Salvador, as much as one-fifth of the population has chronic kidney disease, including over a quarter of the men, the presumed result of dehydration from working the fields they were able to comfortably harvest as recently as two decades ago.”

The story’s doomist framing came as a disappointment to some like famed climate scientist Michael Mann, who wrote in a Facebook post that the article exaggerates details and paints an “overly bleak picture” that may contribute to a sense of inevitability and hopelessness.

Still, the story is striking a chord and evoking responses in a way that climate coverage often fails to do. Read the full piece here. Finally, a way to cut down on all that sleep you’ve been getting!

1 day ago