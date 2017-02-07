Briefly

YouTube/ House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology

This Virginia congressman thinks the EPA is already pretty great.

At a House Science, Space, and Technology Committee hearing today entitled “Making EPA Great Again,” Democratic Rep. Don Beyer defended the agency and trolled Trumpsters at the same time.

“The EPA has achieved so much in recent years, often over the misguided objections of this committee and a Congress which has tried to make things worse,” he said.

After praising the agency’s many accomplishments since its creation in 1970 by President Nixon (a Republican, he noted), Beyer donned a red “Keep the EPA Great” hat and wore it for the remainder of the hearing.

Committee chair and notorious climate denier Lamar Smith has made it no secret that he’s not a fan of the EPA in its current fact-driven form. Smith has jumped on the bogus “Climategate 2” scandal in recent days, and said at the hearing today that under the Trump administration, “there is now an opportunity to right the ship at the EPA and steer the agency in the right direction.”

And what direction is that? Probably right into the ground.

REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The Dakota Access Pipeline just got its final green light.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to grant the final easement needed for the pipeline’s completion and will not conduct the environmental impact statement (EIS) promised by the Obama administration.

The grim announcement effectively squashes the pipeline’s last two major obstacles and clears the way for construction to begin on its final leg. The 1,170-mile pipeline is intended to carry oil from North Dakota to Illinois.

The easement, which should be officially granted by Wednesday, concerns the section of the pipeline that would cross under Lake Oahe, the source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The EIS would have evaluated threats the pipeline would pose to the tribe’s health and sacred sites.

Jan Hasselman, the Earthjustice lawyer representing the tribe, said previously that ignoring the EIS would be “totally illegal,” but it’s not clear how a challenge to the move would play out in court.

Tom Goldtooth of the Indigenous Environmental Network responded to today’s news with this statement: “Donald Trump will not build his Dakota Access Pipeline without a fight. The granting of an easement, without any environmental review or tribal consultation, is not the end of this fight — it is the new beginning. Expect mass resistance far beyond what Trump has seen so far.”

Shutterstock

Solar jobs are booming.

The number of people employed by the solar power industry in the U.S. surged 25 percent last year, to 260,000 workers, according to a count by the Solar Foundation, a pro-industry group. Twenty-five percent is huge. For comparison, the rest of the economy added jobs at a rate of 1.45 percent.

This stratospheric trend will probably start to level off this year: The Solar Foundation predicts the industry will add another 25,000 jobs in 2017. That’s about a 10 percent growth rate — a lot less than 25 percent, but still freaking impressive.

Solar workers get paid pretty well; installers earn a median wage of $26 per hour. But despite all those new paychecks, the cost of solar power continues to decline.

The Solar Foundation

A fat federal subsidy for solar power, worth 30 percent of solar investments, has boosted the industry, but it will begin to phase out in 2019 unless Congress decides to renew it.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Most Trump voters actually support climate action.

That’s the takeaway from a post-election survey, “Climate Change in the American Mind” — and boy, does the American Mind continue to confound us.

A different poll, released last week by the University of New Hampshire, found that only a quarter of people who voted for Trump think that climate change is caused by humans.

In contrast, this new poll, from researchers at Yale and George Mason University, found that 49 percent of Trump voters think global warming is happening, and even more of them support policies to promote clean energy and cut down on climate pollution.

Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

More results from the Yale/George Mason poll of Trump voters:

  • 77 percent support generating renewable energy on public land.
  • 71 percent support funding more clean energy research.
  • 62 percent support taxing and/or regulating pollution that causes global warming.
  • 52 percent support ending federal subsidies for the fossil fuel industry.

If only these positions were shared by Trump and his cabinet.

Shutterstock

Scientists aren’t just marching, they’re running for office.

There’s paleo-ecologist Jacquelyn Gill, who is planning to run for Congress in Maine. There’s Michael Eisen, a biologist at Berkeley, who intends to run for the U.S. Senate from California. He has no political experience, but a great campaign slogan: “Liberté, Égalité, Réalité.” And the organization 314 Action (as in 3.14, get it?) is holding a training session in March for other scientists who are thinking about running.

These and other scientists have been galvanized by the assault on fact that has followed Trump’s election.

Traditionally, scientists have stayed in the lab rather than risk entangling science with ideology and politics. Some are still arguing that scientists should stick to that approach: When one group becomes closely associated with certain facts, people from other groups have a strong incentive to deny those facts.

But, as Amy Harmon and Henry Fountain put it in a New York Times piece, “the idea that [scientists] should be above the fray has been slowly unraveling as researchers realize that their own aloofness may largely be to blame for public disregard for the evidence on issues like climate change or vaccine safety. And in the era of Trump, some say it could finally come completely apart.”

Why is California building fossil-fuel power plants it doesn’t need?

big piece in the Los Angeles Times asks that question.

Californians have done a great job of conserving energy; electricity usage peaked in 2008. Even relatively new power plants have been shut down in recent years because the state doesn’t need their electricity.

But utilities keep building new generators. There are more than 10 plants cued up for approval — a couple are solar and geothermal projects, but most would run on natural gas.

In a sane world, we’d be shutting down the most polluting plants as we ramp up clean energy. But building new plants is incredibly profitable for utilities, so they keep doing it. “Utilities are typically guaranteed a rate of return of about 10.5% for the cost of each new plant regardless of need,” writes the Times.

Basically the incentive system we’ve set up for utilities in the U.S. is great for spurring growth, but terrible for efficiency and achieving our climate goals. It’s also terrible for poor people: Californians are paying $6.8 billion a year more for electricity than they did in 2008, even though they’re using less.

If the full article is too long for you, here’s a great distillation of the main points. And here are some ideas for restructuring the utility incentive system.

