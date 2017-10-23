this is not normal
This was a bad weekend if you’re worried about the Environmental Protection Agency.
President Donald Trump’s administration is transforming the EPA, from wiping out mentions of climate change to rolling back regulations that protect Americans from pollution.
Four new revelations about the inner workings of the agency came to light this past weekend:
- Shameless censorship: Without explanation, the EPA prevented two of its scientists from speaking about their climate change research at a conference about protecting a Rhode Island estuary.
- Even more censorship: The EPA removed 15 mentions of climate change from a site meant to help local governments address, well, climate change.
- Health risks ignored: The New York Times published internal emails showing that a top Trump appointee, Nancy B. Beck (formerly an executive at a chemical trade association), demanded the agency rewrite a rule to make it harder to track the health consequences of a controversial pesticide, chlorpyrifos.
- Refusal to speak to the press: The EPA declined the Times’ requests to comment on that investigation, though a spokesperson wrote to the paper, saying:
No matter how much information we give you, you would never write a fair piece. The only thing inappropriate and biased is your continued fixation on writing elitist clickbait trying to attack qualified professionals committed to serving their country.