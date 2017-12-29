Briefly

2017 Obsessions

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about corvids.

In 2017, I couldn’t stop trying to identify corvids. It’s harder than you might think. My latest challenge: a photo of a black bird on the ground. It’s got the fluffy neck feathers of an adult raven and the blue eyes of a baby crow. I’m going with: Raven.

Turns out it’s an Australian raven, a species identifiable by their bright blue eyes. By the rules of #CrowOrNo, I win, because I correctly guessed it’s not a crow. (Though in fairness, I’d call it a draw.)

#CrowOrNo is a weekly Twitter challenge hosted by University of Washington crow scientist Kaeli Swift. Each week, she posts a picture of a bird, which always — to the untrained eye — looks an awful lot like a crow. For a few hours, the eager public submits guesses as to whether it’s a crow, or no. After the big reveal, she explains the clues to use to tell crows from their cousins.

The challenge helps illustrate the large and surprisingly complex world of corvids, a smart family of big-brained birds that includes crows, ravens, and jays. It also shines light on some great crow-themed mysteries, like why some crows have caramel-colored feathers.

For me, the more I learn about crows, the more I see the extraordinary in the most seemingly ordinary birds — like the fact they can recognize faces and might even give gifts.

That’s the value of taking science out of the lab to the social media sphere, like Swift is doing. And, crow or no, I think we could all use a little more science in our lives.

Jesse Nichols is a contributing assistant video producer at Grist.

‘Climate gentrification’ is coming to Miami’s real estate market.

Prospective homeowners often evaluate nearby schools, public parks, and public transportation options. But future homeowners in coastal cities might want to consider another factor before making a down payment: climate change.

Research from Harvard shows a link between elevation and price appreciation in Miami neighborhoods. Properties at higher elevations in Miami-Dade County have been increasing in value since 1971. For the most part, that’s been due to non-climate factors. But since 2000, the correlation has grown stronger.

That could be a sign of preference for properties that are more resilient to flooding. Florida has certainly seen more than its fair share of rising seas and climate-fueled storms. And nationwide, coastal homes at risk of inundation are beginning to lose value.

Climate gentrification — a new phrase to describe climate change’s transformation of real estate markets — could have huge repercussions. If real estate values start to decrease rapidly for high-risk properties, we could be on the cusp of a foreclosure crisis, Harvard researchers say.

In addition, wealthy people might crowd mixed-income areas, pushing out longtime residents. “People’s lives, their livelihoods, and their culture” are at stake, Mustafa Santiago Ali, senior vice president of the Hip Hop Caucus, told CBS.

Guess it’s time for a new addition to our ever-expanding climate change vocabulary.

Trump trolls America during a cold snap that covers 1 percent of the Earth’s surface.

The president made the astute, highly original observation on Twitter:

Oh boy. We could point out that D.C. is on track for its hottest year on record. We could explain that the western United States — and virtually every other place on the planet right now — is warmer than normal, in line with decades-long trends. We could even get cynical and talk about how this plays to his base that just wants to piss off progressives.

But instead, in the spirit of a little leftover cheer, we’ll just share this one-minute video that explains the difference between climate and weather. You’re welcome, Mr. President:

Stuart Palley/USFS

From California to Alaska, it’s been a weirdly warm winter.

If it’s cold where you are right now, chances are you’re in the eastern U.S. — which is practically the only place on Earth that’s significantly cooler than normal at the moment.

Contrast that with the West Coast, which has been stuck in unusually warm weather all month long.

In California, it still feels like summertime. Los Angeles has experienced bone-dry winds and occasional highs in the 80s, the perfect conditions for wildfire. The Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California history, burned more than 280,000 acres this month.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain attributes the cold in the east and the warmth out west to a continent-wide weather pattern similar to the one that ushered in California’s megadrought a few years ago. There’s evidence that shrinking Arctic ice is making extreme patterns like this more likely.

Speaking of shrinking ice, December has been downright balmy in Alaska. Frozen rivers — the highways of the North during winter — still haven’t frozen. The sea ice is in “shockingly bad” condition for native hunters.

Parts of 40 states, including Arizona, have been colder than Anchorage so far. And earlier this month, Sitka, Alaska, set a new record for the warmest low temperature ever recorded in Alaskan wintertime: 53 degrees.

The Great Lakes are having Great Snowstorms partly thanks to climate change.

This week was one for the history books in Erie, Pennsylvania. In just two and a half days, the city racked up more than 5 feet of snow, more than its previous record over any two week period.

In a similar scenario three years ago, Buffalo, New York, set a new U.S. record of 77 inches in 24 hours. It may seem weird, but the warming waters of the Great Lakes are fueling this kind of colossal snowfall — for the time being.

These “lake-effect” snows are fed by the still-liquid parts of the Great Lakes during the early winter. When cold air blows over the open water, warmth and moisture rise into the atmosphere to create heavy bands of snow. The combination of frigid air, warm water, and perfectly aligned winds created this week’s ideal snow conditions in Erie.

Lake Erie, the shallowest and most ice-prone of the Great Lakes, used to reliably freeze over every year. But that’s starting to change: In recent years, Lake Erie has sometimes barely frozen at all. The chart below shows its percentage of maximum ice cover each year since 1973:

NOAA / GLERL

The same trend holds true for the rest of the Great Lakes, one of the fastest-warming parts of the lower 48. Since 1995, Great Lakes ice levels have been below normal 70 percent of the time. Eventually, though, air temperatures may warm so much that major lake-effect snows will become more rare.

2017 Obsessions

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about what to do with this biodegradable vibrator.

In 2016, when I was younger and dumber (hard to believe!), I did not know that you could compost a sex toy. Truly, had never given it a thought. And then on a pivotal day in the spring of 2017, I received a Gaia biodegradable vibrator in the Grist mail. Here it is, in December:

Eve Andrews / Grist.org

You’ll notice it’s still in the box. (The box is recyclable.)

I am in favor of both vibrators and composting, so good on you, PR person! But I found myself paralyzed. What am I supposed to do with it? Take it home? Too much! Leave it on my desk, so everyone I work with knows I haven’t taken it home? Aaaahhh! Write about this non-event, inviting my millions of fans and billions of internet strangers into my neuroses? Still a dummy, Andrews!

An inextricable element of this debate: That the words “biodegradable” and “vibrator” together conjure an immediate mental and physical rejection. Bio … degradable … vibrator. A vibrator, degrading. Into biomass. Yowza! Nooooo! I can’t help it!

I don’t mean to discourage anyone from buying a compostable sex toy. 2017 was simply a year in which I learned there are certain mental boundaries I am not ready to cross — the one currently separating my clitoris from the compost bin. This vibrator was the bête noire to my eco-warrior, and it defeated me.

Eve Andrews is an associate editor at Grist.

