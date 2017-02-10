Briefly

This young girl just wants to know if Congressman Jason Chaffetz believes in science.

At a heated town hall meeting in Utah this week, Hannah Bradshaw asked Chaffetz two simple questions: “What are you doing to help protect our water and air for our generations and my kids’ generations?”

And a pointed follow-up: “Do you believe in science? Because I do.”

Those questions seem reasonable, considering the congressman is a noted climate denier and recently drafted a bill that would put 3.3 million acres of public lands up for sale.

His response was predictably lackluster. After agreeing that “things thrown into our air, what is thrown into our water” affect the environment, he defended an “all of the above” energy strategy and stated his support for coal.

He eventually got around to reassuring young Hannah that he does believe in science, but boos and outbursts from the crowd ended the town hall meeting.

Republican lawmakers across the country are facing impassioned crowds demanding answers on Obamacare and other issues. In fact, all of the GOP members of Congress from Washington state seem to be hiding out from their constituents — maybe they have space in their panic rooms for a guy from Utah?

2 hours ago

Sick of American politics? The would-be leader of France just invited you over.

Top presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has a message for the entrepreneurs, inventors, and scientists of the United States: If your president doesn’t value the sustainable future you’re building, bring it to France.

But let’s face it. France is a tough sell. The food is irritatingly fresh, the architecture tends to distract people from their cellphones, and the high-speed rail lines get in the way of SUVs.

Plus, the showoff makes the rest of the world look bad by being the only country to ramp down emissions at the necessary pace to meet international goals. Flip on a light switch in France and about 80 percent of your electricity comes from renewables and nuclear power. Who would want to move there?

3 hours ago

Windmills
Energy.gov

Wind power is beating the pants off of other renewables.

The industry is growing so fast it could become the largest source of renewable energy on both sides of the Atlantic.

In America, wind power won the top spot for installed generating capacity (putting it ahead of hydroelectric power), according to a new industry report. And in the E.U., wind capacity grew by 8 percent last year, surpassing coal. That puts wind second only to natural gas across the pond.

In the next three years, wind could account for 10 percent of American electricity, Tom Kiernan, CEO of the American Wind Energy Association, said in a press release. The industry already employs over 100,000 Americans.

In Europe, wind has hit the 10.4 percent mark, and employs more than 300,000 people, according to an association for wind energy in Europe. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, and Lithuania lead the way for European wind growth. In the U.S., Texas is the windy frontier.

“Low-cost, homegrown wind energy,” Kiernan added in the release, “is something we can all agree on.”

1 day ago

Will Bill Nye’s Netflix show actually save the world? I mean, we’ll take anything right now.

A trailer for the Science Guy’s new series leaves no doubt that his endeavor will be as zany and nerdy as ever. But this time around, it carries the added benefits of more star power (i.e. noted Beyoncé fan Karlie Kloss) and the freedom to binge every episode in one sitting.

Bill Nye Saves the World will premiere April 21 on Netflix as a nice little pregame for the March for Science on Earth Day in Washington, D.C. It’ll tackle hot topics like sex, technology, climate change, GMOs, and alternative medicine.

In the trailer released this week, we get a glimpse at the format of the show (think Daily Show meets the Magic School Bus) as well as some of the stars joining in on the fun.

As you’ve likely noticed, Nye has become more politically active in recent years by speaking out against climate deniers and challenging their bunk science, among other things. Joining Netflix will give him an even larger platform to dish out sick burns to science-haters.

1 day ago

California Aqueduct and farm fields
Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

California is getting soaked right now, but farmland is still sinking due to lack of water.

NASA report released Wednesday found that land in one of California’s most productive agricultural regions continues to subside rapidly because of heavy groundwater pumping.

For decades, and especially during the last five years of drought, growers have relied on pumping water from the ground when surface water wasn’t available. A 2015 report found that the San Joaquin Valley experienced record rates of ground sinkage due to pumping. Now, according to NASA’s new report, it’s gotten worse in some areas.

While the state’s surface water drought is fading, with precipitation over 200 percent of normal for this time of year in some places, the recent years of low rain will have lasting effects. Ground sink can trigger a vicious cycle of other problems by changing stream flows and causing water infrastructure damage.

Until recently, groundwater pumping was largely unregulated in California. In 2014, Gov. Jerry Brown signed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, requiring local agencies to devise management plans to monitor pumping.

That’s starting to happen, but it’s not an easy task. “[W]e’ve been living off borrowed water,” Jeffrey Mount of the Public Policy Institute of California said recently. “No one has a clear vision for how to do this. We only know that we have to.”

Feb 8, 2017

Protests erupted across the nation in an 11th-hour effort to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline.

People held emergency rallies Wednesday in at least 53 cities in 26 states, according to the #NoDAPL 2017 Action Hub.

The protests came a day after the Army Corps of Engineers effectively cleared the way for Dakota Access to be completed, dealing a crushing blow to the movement that had grown up in opposition to the pipeline.

The Army Corps’ announcement has inspired resistance beyond marches. In North Dakota, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other water protectors have begun to return to the anti-pipeline camps, which are currently being cleaned up by sanitation crews.

“If you are coming, if you are self-sufficient and disciplined, you are among a couple thousand people that are already coming back, including three contingents of United States veterans,” Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the tribe, said in a live video posted to Facebook.

On the legal front, things look dismal. Dave Archambault II, the chair of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, said on Wednesday that the tribe is “running out of options” that could feasibly shut down the pipeline.

But if the #NoDAPL movement has proved anything, it’s that an underdog can pack a big punch.

Feb 8, 2017