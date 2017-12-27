Briefly

BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Toxic masculinity is probably destroying the planet.

A recent article in Scientific American shed light on why some men aren’t embracing eco-friendly behaviors. It may have less to do with what they think about the environment, and more to do with gender roles.

After conducting a series of studies with more than 2,000 participants in the U.S. and China, researchers found a cognitive link between greenness and femininity. Basically, eco-friendly behaviors like shopping with a reusable grocery bag are perceived as more feminine, so men are less inclined to do them.

This could be part of the reason why women have done more to reduce waste and curb global carbon emissions than men.

So is eco-friendly behavior just not macho enough? To get guys to go green, the researchers suggest using “men-vironmentally-friendly” (*shudder*) marketing with “more masculine fonts, colors, words, and images.”

Or we could, you know, choose to redefine what it means to “be a man.” After all, some of the impulses deemed “masculine” — like exerting power over others — are also behind the exploitation of women’s bodies and the earth’s resources. If gender roles are toxic for people and the planet, it’s time to rethink them.

5 hours ago

Wily coyote

David McNew/ Getty Images

Urban hunters are pretty delighted by the coyote takeover.

Coyotes very rarely attack humans, but they’re still super scary. Get within earshot of a pack of coyotes at night, and you’ll know what I’m talking about. Those quavering howls, punctuated by crazed laughter. Spooky.

Gray wolves are supposed to keep coyotes in check, but wolf populations in the United States have dwindled because of hunting and habitat loss. As a result, coyotes have started to migrate into suburbs and cities in search of new territory. The highly adaptable mammals have even settled down in densely populated places like Chicago and Los Angeles.

Coyote colonization has sparked an urban hunting movement, according to a New York Times article published Tuesday. Hunters are capitalizing on the influx of coyotes, selling furs for around $100 a pop. That fur is used to line jackets and trim hoods for popular brands like Canada Goose.

Conservationists say coyotes are actually a net positive, since they rid cities of feral cats. Plus, they eat rats and trash! Coyotes are generally harmless and tend to stay out of the way during daylight hours, hiding in nooks and crannies. So maybe living among these cunning furry friends isn’t so bad after all.

7 hours ago

2017 obsessions

LandsatBot

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about satellites.

It started with the cinematic, widely serenaded death of spunky little spacebot Cassini, closing out a 13-year mission to Saturn with a headlong dive into the planet’s gaseous atmosphere.

Meanwhile, back on a more familiar planet, an orbiting satellite named DMSP F19 quietly blinked out. The DMSP weather-tracking satellites have meticulously recorded Arctic sea ice coverage since 1978, which makes them one of our longest-running climate observations. But in 2015, Congress voted to mothball the last satellite in the series. Now, on the cusp of the biggest planetary shift humans have ever seen, we stand to lose one of our best means for understanding it.

Also this year, I started following LandsatBot, a project by Welsh glaciologist Martin O’Leary that tweets out random satellite views of Earth’s surface hourly. Like a geographic Chat Roulette, LandsatBot scratches the same imaginative itch that high-def images of Saturn’s rings do, but its alien views are all terrestrial. From satellite height, every landscape looks like an abstract painting, all fractal rivers and impressionist daubs of cloud.

These days, amidst an unending torrent of Game of Thrones gifs, signs of the end of democracy, and variations on that distracted boyfriend meme, I sometimes come across a Landsat image dropped without comment into the clutter. I stop and stare. Whether it’s an astroturf-green wedge of land somewhere in the Indonesian archipelago or the Crest-colored swirl of icy Antarctic seas, I try to imagine the world down there: A place I will probably never go, without landmarks or footprints, but irrevocably changed by us. Whether you recognize it or not, it’s home.

Amelia Urry is an associate editor at Grist.

15 hours ago

not a pretty site

Gregory Smith/Getty Images

Superfund sites are in danger of flooding, putting millions of Americans at risk.

An investigation by the Associated Press found that 327 of the most polluted sites in the country are vulnerable to flooding and sea-level rise spurred by climate change.

The 2 million people who live within a mile of these sites face a serious health threat if floodwaters carry hazardous materials into their homes or contaminate drinking water.

We already saw this happen in Houston when Hurricane Harvey’s torrential rains hit 13 Superfund sites. The San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site, for example, leaked chemicals that can cause cancer and birth defects. The EPA estimates it will cost $115 million to clean up the site.

Low-income communities and people of color likely face the most risk from Superfund sites. “We place the things that are most dangerous in sacrifice zones, which in many instances are communities of color where we haven’t placed as much value on their lives,” said Mustafa Ali, who led the EPA’s environmental justice program before resigning this year.

Dec 22, 2017

2017 obsessions

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about forest bathing.

It started over the summer, when I was sunbathing next to a lake and listening to NPR — because that’s the kind of person I am, I guess — when Alison Aubrey started telling me about this thing called forest bathing.

It turns out taking a walk in the woods is actually “forest bathing,” a meditative practice that has myriad health benefits. In Japan, it was dubbed shirin-yoku in the 1990s, and more recently it’s become popular in the U.S. as a cure for work-related stress.

It’s really taken off! The U.S. Associations of Nature & Forest Therapy trains 250 forest bathing guides every year, because walking in the woods can be hard! There are many studies that say the practice boosts your immunity and mood.

First of all, it’s lit that I’ve been unknowingly absorbing the health benefits of the forest my whole life. But the United States has lost millions of acres of forest to climate change–fueled wildfires this year, and Los Angeles — possibly the one place on Earth most in need of stress-relief — is currently battling its first wintertime megafire ever. Those trees might not grow back. And, according to the World Resources Institute, more than 80 percent of Earth’s forests have already been destroyed. AND, humans cut down around 15 billion trees each year.

This is undoubtedly bad news for trees, but also for humans. What happens when there’s no more forest to bathe in? Only the rich get to enjoy the few forests we have left? Wait, that might already be happening. Merry Christmas!

Zoya Teirstein is an editorial assistant at Grist.

Dec 22, 2017

nuclear winner

Pallava Bagla / Contributor / Getty Images

Georgia could have put an end to nuclear plant construction in the U.S., but it didn’t.

On Thursday, the Georgia Public Service Commission voted unanimously to continue the expansion of the Vogtle Electric Generating Plant, located 150 miles east of Atlanta.

The construction of reactors 3 and 4 at the facility, which has been online since the late 1980s, is projected to cost up to $25 billion — twice as much as planned. The reactors were supposed to be completed this year. Now, the deadline is extended to 2022.

If the commission had voted against the deal, there would have been no active nuclear energy projects ongoing in the U.S. South Carolina abandoned an over-budget, two-unit expansion to its V. C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station this past summer.

According to Tim Profeta, director of Duke University’s Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions, nearly 90 percent of the country’s nuclear capacity could sunset in the next 30 years — ending the nuclear era, which started in 1958 when the first reactor opened in western Pennsylvania.

“Investing in clean, sustainable energy infrastructure is a worthwhile endeavor,” Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said in a statement responding to the news that construction of Vogtle will resume. “It is important that we stay the course.”

Dec 21, 2017