Transforming metals could make planes lighter and more fuel-efficient.

The tech is called “shape memory alloy” and it lets metal objects assume different shapes without all the motors, cables, and gear needed to move, say, a wing flap from take-off to cruising position.

It works through heat: At precise temperatures, the metal alloy part assumes different shapes. And on an airplane, you would have easy access to very hot (engine) and very cold (the air at 30,000 feet) temperatures. Objects made with these alloys are typically 10 to 20 percent the size of a traditionally designed part, Boeing’s Jim Mabe told Wired.

Reducing the weight of an airplane is the No. 1 way to increase fuel efficiency. Last year, domestic airlines carried a record-breaking 719 million passengers. And planes are the third-biggest contributor to U.S. CO2 emissions in the transportation sector — a sector that just took top billing as our most polluting set of industries.

But even if temperature-sensitive metals turn out to be too far-fetched to work in passenger planes, other innovations are underway. It looks like alternative fuels and even electric planes, once dismissed as fanciful notions, are taking the nonstop direct toward feasibility.

Most Democrats and Republicans agree: Arctic drilling is a bad idea.

The sweeping Republican tax bill the Senate passed over the weekend (which is supposed to deal with, y’know, taxes) contains a provision allowing oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — the largest national wildlife refuge in the United States.

A national survey published Monday by Yale University’s Program on Climate Change Communication found that 70 percent of voters oppose drilling in the refuge. Only 18 percent of Republican voters “strongly support” the policy.

Drilling measures in federally protected areas typically require bipartisan support and 60 Senate votes, which is why pro-drilling members of Congress have previously had trouble enacting Arctic drilling legislation. But packaged as an amendment to the tax bill, the drilling provision sailed through Congress without undergoing the normal process.

Conservation groups aren’t happy about the fossil fuel-friendly provision, and they’re backed by dozens of Arctic wildlife scientists who say oil production is at odds with the refuge’s role as a sanctuary for wildlife.

4 ways the Republican tax plan could harm the planet.

On Friday, Senate leaders announced they had the votes to pass the tax bill thanks to some frantic last-minute revisions. In the ado surrounding the sweeping overhaul, the bill’s potential environmental effects have gone under the radar:

  1. Arctic drilling. The Senate bill would open up 1.5 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and gas drilling. The measure was added to help win the vote of Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican who wavered on the plan.
  2. Renewables. While the House version rolled back tax credits for electric vehicles and renewable development, the updated Senate proposal leaves those credits in place. However, it does contain a new provision that wind and solar companies worry could hurt renewable investments.
  3. Agriculture. The plan could have serious implications for farmers and ranchers. Significant cuts to USDA programs could eliminate $20 billion in farm aid.
  4. Environmental research. The bill could also be devastating for graduate students by ending the tax break they receive on their tuition waivers. LuAnne Thompson, a professor of oceanography at the University of Washington, told Grist that this could ultimately decrease the diversity and number of students in environmental graduate programs.

“The worry is that if this passes — and then the other attacks on funding within the federal government for climate science — then we’re going to lose a generation of climate scientists,” Thompson said.

Australia just plugged the world’s biggest battery into its grid.

It’s a 100-megawatt Tesla battery installation, with enough juice to power 30,000 homes for an hour.

The battery is part of a new wind farm. It collects electrons when turbines are spinning but lights are off, then feeds them into the grid when people start flipping switches on. In this way, it’s something of a time machine — transporting energy from a present where it’s too abundant, into a future where it’s needed.

South Australia has experienced blackouts and high power prices due to the intermittent availability of power: 40 percent of the state’s electricity comes from wind. Elon Musk suggested his batteries could be a solution, then promised to have a system up and running in 100 days:

The battery powered up just 63 days after the contract was signed. That’s fast, but it was not cheap: It will cost Australian taxpayers $50 million.

Whether that’s a good deal or not will depend on the price per fossil-fuel electron this thing displaces, and that depends on how efficiently it’s used. If it does end up paying for itself, we’re going to see a lot more record-breaking batteries soon.

Kellyanne Conway’s new job is pretty bad news for farmers.

Kellyanne Conway — yes, that Kellyanne — has reportedly been appointed as the woman to solve our national opioid crisis. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that President Donald Trump’s blondest advisor (sorry, Ivanka) would be in charge of efforts to address the opioid epidemic as a sort of offhanded afterthought to a Wednesday press conference.

Trump designated the opioid problem — responsible for 65,000 deaths last year — as a national public health emergency last month. Never mind that the federal funds to address national public health emergencies are essentially at zero. Which is fine, I suppose, because Conway has an equivalent amount of experience in public health or drug policy.

This development could be a disaster for the whole country, but particularly for farmers. On Thursday, the Farm Bureau and National Farmers Union reported that opioid addiction has hit farming communities especially hard. Seventy-four percent of farmers and farmworkers report having been “directly affected” by opioid abuse. That’s significantly more than the 46 percent of overall rural adults who report the same.

For what it’s worth, Conway spent eight consecutive summers working on a blueberry farm and was crowned the blueberry packing champion of New Jersey. Valid qualifications for her new position, to be sure.

The hellish 2017 hurricane season is officially over.

Nov. 30 marks the end of this year’s season. By most metrics, it will go down as one of worst in history.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria flattened landscapes and tore apart homes, and their destruction continues to shape the lives of Americans in the Caribbean and Gulf Coast.

Let’s break it down by the numbers.

  • $202.6 billion: The damages racked up so far by this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, one of the most expensive to date.
  • 27 trillion gallons: The amount of rain Hurricane Harvey dumped on Texas and Louisiana over six days. The storm broke the previous tropical rainfall record by more than a foot.
  • 47,000 people: The flood victims displaced by Harvey who are still living away from home three months later, many staying in hotels or with family.
  • 95 percent: The amount of buildings, including hospitals, schools, and homes Hurricane Irma destroyed when it flattened the Caribbean island of Barbuda.
  • 71 days: How long millions of Puerto Ricans have gone without electricity after Hurricane Maria, marking the biggest blackout in U.S. history.
  • 58 people: The official death toll in Puerto Rico. However, more realistic estimates put the number at 500 to over 1,000.
  • 200,000 people: How many Puerto Ricans have arrived in Florida since Maria hit. Over four years, the island could see an exodus of 500,000 to 750,000 people.
