Trump hates wind turbines even more than he hates women he deems unattractive.

Or so a new cache of letters reveals. Earlier this year, Alex Salmond, who was Scottish First Minister from 2007 to 2014, told Huffington Post U.K. that Trump sent him many letters criticizing the Scottish government’s support of an offshore wind project planned near Trump International Golf Links.

Huffington Post U.K. filed a public records request for the letters, and what they got back is a doozy. Some of the letters object to the project on the grounds that offshore wind is bad technology (one letter includes an analysis from the Institute for Energy Research, a Koch-backed fossil fuel front group).

Just as clear is a feeling of aesthetic panic. In the same way that Trump has a fear of insufficiently attractive women waiting tables at Trump-branded golf courses, he seems to have a primal objection to just looking at windmills.

“Hopefully,” he writes in one letter. “Aberdeen’s coastline will not be destroyed by these monsters.” In another: “Do you want to be known as ‘Mad Alex’ – the man who destroyed Scotland?” he asks Salmond.

Trump has continued to criticize the wind farm since becoming president-elect, a conflict of interest that may be in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.