Good Will Huntsman

Stuart Isett/Fortune Global Forum

Trump just picked an ambassador to Russia who (gasp!) cares about climate change.

Jon Huntsman, who has reportedly accepted the president’s offer of nomination for the Moscow post, pushed climate action while governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009. He even called on Congress to cap greenhouse gas emissions in an Environmental Defense Action Fund ad in 2007.

During his unsuccessful run for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination, Huntsman got more wishy-washy: He backed away from his support for cap-and-trade and said scientists owed the public more of an explanation about global warming.

Still, he was the only GOP candidate who talked sense about climate change:

That tweet and the beliefs behind it probably helped sink his candidacy. In a 2012 interview with Grist after he dropped out of the race, Huntsman said his position on climate change “didn’t help at all.”

He continued to be vocal on the issue. In 2014, he wrote an op-ed in the New York Times entitled “The G.O.P. Can’t Ignore Climate Change.”

Huntsman served as ambassador to China during President Obama’s first term, and set a goal of collaborating with China on climate solutions. Don’t expect him to state any similar aims for his time in Russia. Even though he and Vladimir Putin both say that climate change needs to be addressed, Huntsman’s would-be boss disagrees.

3 hours ago

Office of environmental injustice

Environmental Change and Security Program

One of the most important figures in environmental justice just quit Trump’s EPA.

Mustafa Ali helped to start the EPA’s environmental justice office and its environmental equity office in the 1990s. For nearly 25 years, he advocated for poor and minority neighborhoods stricken by pollution. As a senior adviser and assistant associate administrator, Ali served under both Democratic and Republican presidents — but not under President Donald Trump.

His departure comes amid news that the Trump administration plans to scrap the agency’s environmental justice work. The administration’s proposed federal budget would slash the EPA’s $8 billion budget by a quarter and eliminate numerous programs, including Ali’s office.

The Office of Environmental Justice gives small grants to disadvantaged communities, a life-saving program that Trump’s budget proposal could soon make disappear.

Ali played a role in President Obama’s last major EPA initiative, the EJ 2020 action agenda, a four-year plan to tackle lead poisoning, air pollution, and other problems. He now joins Hip Hop Caucus, a civil rights nonprofit that nurtures grassroots activism through hip-hop music, as a senior vice president.

In his letter of resignation, Ali asked the agency’s new administrator, Scott Pruitt, to listen to poor and non-white people and “value their lives.” Let’s see if Pruitt listens.

2 hours ago

Dakota Access

Tony Webster

Oil could flow through the Dakota Access Pipeline as early as next week.

On Tuesday, a U.S. district judge denied a motion to stop construction of the final piece of the pipeline, which had been filed by the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes.

While disappointing to the tribes, the ruling is narrow. It only concerned the tribes’ claim that oil spilled by the pipeline in Lake Oahe could interfere with their right to religious practice, as they consider the lake’s water sacred. The ruling does not affect the tribes’ primary suit, which is expected see a final ruling by May. But oil will likely flow through the pipeline at least until that decision.

Also on Tuesday, indigenous people from across the country and their allies began gathering in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Native Nations March, which will protest the Dakota Access Pipeline. The demonstrators are setting up tipis outside the National Mall and holding cultural workshops and religious ceremonies. On Friday, they will march from the headquarters of the Army Corps of Engineers to the White House.

Meanwhile, resistance to the pipeline is continuing far beyond D.C. in the form of divestment campaigns. On March 1, Norway’s largest private investor divested $34.8 million in shares from three companies funding the pipeline. On March 7, the San Francisco city treasurer said he would consider divesting the city’s portfolio.

1 day ago

Sea sick

Shutterstock

Oceans are about to turn into a frothing cauldron of death.

Under the influence of climate change, huge patches of ocean will grow hot, acidic, and barren in coming decades according to new projections published in Nature Communications. If life goes on as usual, climate change will disrupt more than half of the world’s ocean habitat in the next 15 years, and 86 percent by 2050.

That means more coral death and more extinctions. It also threatens the fish — the primary source of protein for a billion people. Some fish are already moving, searching out cooler water.

According to this study, action to curb climate change could reduce the impact of this slow-motion crash “drastically,” but we’d still be looking at damage to 34 percent of the earth’s oceans within the next 15 years.

Eventually some species will find a way to thrive in hotter seas, and new ecosystems will grow in the impoverished regions, but it’s hard to find any bright side here. Maybe more tropical waters will mean more homes for creatures that like to live in a pineapple under the sea?

1 day ago

Energy Star Wars

Shutterstock / Grist

Trump’s budget would get rid of Energy Star.

The government labeling program for energy-efficient appliances and consumer products is on the chopping block as the president tries to slash spending so he can steer $54 billion more a year to the military.

About 18,000 companies and other organizations are Energy Star partners, voluntarily putting the label on their products that meet efficiency guidelines. That helps consumers identify products that use less energy and thus cost them less to run, and it helps companies market those products.

Since Energy Star’s founding in 1992, the program has been highly successful. It has saved people about $430 billion on their energy bills, the program reports, while operating with a reported budget of only about $50 million per year. It has also kept 2.7 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere. And it has about 85 percent brand recognition.

But before Energy Star could be ended or handed over to a nongovernmental entity, Congress would have to sign off, and it might not be inclined to. The program has bipartisan and industry support. “I can’t imagine honestly that the manufacturers won’t fight very, very hard to keep this program in place,” Kateri Callahan, president of the Alliance to Save Energy, told the Washington Post.

Mar 7, 2017

A rind is a terrible thing to waste

EarthFix

Cutting food waste helps companies profit.

On average, businesses saved $14 for every $1 invested in reducing food loss, according to a new study commissioned by the Champions 12.3 coalition. That’s a robust return for companies and the planet.

The study looked at 700 food companies in the U.S. and 16 other countries and found that a whopping 99 percent actually made money by reducing food waste. Restaurants saw the highest returns, but manufacturing, hospitality, and retail businesses also had returns of $5­–$10 for every $1 spent.

The savings resulted from food-preservation strategies like better refrigeration and improved packaging, as well as from coming up with new ways to sell food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

About a third of food produced around the world never makes it to our mouths, which means a lot of water and energy gets wasted. And when uneaten food ends up rotting in landfills, it produces ghastly amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Food waste is responsible for around 8 percent of annual global greenhouse emissions.

Curious how you can help reduce food waste? Check out our video on portion size, and keep those plates small.

Mar 7, 2017