Trump says he didn’t get a single phone call opposing his pipeline approvals.

“I don’t even think it was controversial,” he said of his recent moves to fast-track construction of the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. “I haven’t had one call from anybody saying, ‘Oh, that was a terrible thing you did.’”

Pres. Trump: 'I haven't had one call' complaining about Dakota pipeline. "I don't even think it was controversial." https://t.co/PINKVVPfov pic.twitter.com/G4TVXngJmP — ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2017

Wow, you could have fooled us! We were under the impression that both pipelines have been highly controversial, sparking major protests and worldwide solidarity movements that millions of people have rallied behind. We would have guessed that at least a few of those people called the Trump White House to voice their displeasure. But apparently not.

You learn something new every day, thanks to President Trump.