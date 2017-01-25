Briefly

Stuff that matters

causation, not correlation

Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists rally to march on Washington.

Scientists have long worried what a Trump administration will mean for American research. And after just five days in office, the president has done plenty to fuel those fears: freezing EPA grants, issuing gag orders forbidding government employees from tweeting or talking to the press, and threatening to take down agency climate change webpages, as Reuters reported on Wednesday. Oh, and this.

If you support science, what can you do? March about it, say scientists.

In a statement posted Saturday, organizers of the Science March wrote: “This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM fields and should concern anyone who values empirical research and science.”

Details are still few, but support has grown rapidly since the idea arose in a weekend Reddit discussion, the Washington Post reports. The Twitter account @ScienceMarchDC has gained over 50,000 followers in just a few days, and sister marches are being organized in Boston and Seattle.

If the record-breaking Women’s March that drew millions into the streets is any indication, Americans are prepared to turn out for progressive causes at higher numbers than ever before. Activists are already organizing a People’s Climate March to mark Trump’s 99th day in office.

As they say: Keep your eyes open and your Google Cal updated.

3 hours ago

Well, he is a real-estate developer

M-1 Rail

A leaked list of Trump’s infrastructure priorities looks pretty surprising.

You might expect Trump’s $137 billion proposal to read simply “Wall.” But the list actually includes some good ideas. There are plans for high-speed rail in Texas, a streetcar line in Detroit, and wind turbines in Wyoming as well as some important repairs to crumbling bridges and tunnels. It’s positively un-Trumpian.

But maybe we shouldn’t be satisfied when low expectations are exceeded. One of the big problems with Trump’s plan is that it relies on huge tax credits. Some elements look like an attempt to give the infrastructure to private companies.

There are plenty of questionable projects on the list, like the high voltage power line designed mainly to deliver coal-generated electricity to Las Vegas. There’s also no mention of replacing rotting water pipes in Flint, or helping any of the other communities dealing with unacceptable levels of lead in their drinking water.

You can see the list here.

4 hours ago

Bad to the bone lands

Shutterstock/Twitter

Our hero of the day is the Badlands National Park social media manager.

If the White House wants to silence government agencies, Badlands National Park is not here for it. The park’s official Twitter account sent out a climate-science tweetstorm Tuesday afternoon.

screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-54-59-pm screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-55-16-pm screen-shot-2017-01-24-at-3-55-31-pmEarlier in the day, the Trump administration ordered government employees across multiple agencies to refrain from talking to the press or posting on social media. The National Parks Service (under the Department of the Interior) was not included in this order. That may change after today’s posts, which many interpreted as an act of defiance.

Tweets from Badlands National Park, which have since been deleted, shared facts on ocean acidification, CO2 in the atmosphere, and other climate science topics.

This isn’t the first time a Twitter account associated with the National Parks Service has gotten under the president’s skin. The NPS’ main account was under a gag order from the administration last week after retweeting statements critical of Trump’s inauguration crowd size.

A tweet, sometimes, is more than just a tweet. Such are these times.

1 day ago

Getting smashed

Shutterstock

The EPA is getting an “absolute hammering” from the Trump administration.

That’s how new news site Axios described it Monday morning, and the news has just gotten worse since then.

A leaked copy of the Trump team’s plan for the EPA calls for slashing its budget, “terminating climate programs,” ending auto fuel-economy standards, and executing “major reforms of the agency’s use of science and economics.”

The Trump administration has frozen EPA grants and contracts, cutting off funding for everything from cleanup of toxic sites to testing of air quality.

EPA employees have been ordered not to share information via social media, press releases, or new website content, Huffington Post reports.

It’s unclear which of these changes are temporary — just in place until Trump’s nominee to head the EPA, Scott Pruitt, gets confirmed — and which might be put in place more permanently.

More bad news for the EPA will be coming: A new team that Trump has put in place to shift the agency’s direction includes three former researchers from Koch-funded think tanks, one former mining lobbyist, and a number of people who have argued against climate action, according to Reuters. And Trump is poised to issue executive orders to weaken pollution rules and cut agency budgets, Vox reports.

1 day ago

Princess and the Sea

Moana, a kids’ movie about climate change and indigenous peoples, is in the running for an Oscar.

The film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original song, for “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana came out on Nov. 23 and made nearly $500 million at the box office. Pretty good turnout for a movie inspired by Pacific Islanders’ struggle against climate change.

Our protagonist, the teenage daughter of a Polynesian chief, lives on an island that’s slowly dying: the fish are gone, the crops are failing, and even the coconuts have mysteriously turned black.

Moana then takes a jaunt to the United Nations to raise awareness of the need for meaningful climate action! No! This is Disney. She embarks on a seafaring mission to return a magical stone to its rightful place and defeat a giant lava demon, actions that will ostensibly restore the world to ecological balance.

Frankly, we’ll take it.

1 day ago

ag gag

Shutterstock

Trump is muzzling public servants and scientists.

The transition team ordered government employees across several agencies not to talk to the press or post on social media, and the administration froze the Environmental Protection Agency’s grants and contracts.

The grant freeze at the EPA could “affect a significant part of the agency’s budget allocations and even threaten to disrupt core operations ranging from toxic cleanups to water quality testing,” writes Andrew Revkin at ProPublica.

Over at the USDA’s Agriculture Research Service, a memo went out telling staff not to “release any public-facing documents,” according to BuzzFeed.

Administration officials say they just want a chance to insure that the agencies aren’t saying things they don’t like. But the vast majority of “public-facing documents” that ARS releases are not policy statements — they are studies, data, and explanations of research. In other words, it looked like the Trump team wanted a chance to review all science before deciding what facts to release.

When journalists descended on ARS to ask what the hell was going on, however, officials backpedaled and said science won’t be subject to the blackout, according the Washington Post. We’ll have to see what’s carried out in practice: the original directive or the message tailored for public consumption.

1 day ago