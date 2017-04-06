Briefly

Stuff that matters

close to home

Brandon Mowinkel

Trump wants to eliminate programs that prevent lead poisoning.

According to an EPA budget memo acquired by the Washington Post, the administration hopes to do away with the Lead Risk Reduction Program and a grant program that offers money to states and tribes to deal with lead risks.

Cutting the programs would save $16.6 million, just a small portion of the administration’s proposed 31 percent budget cut for the agency. But eliminating lead training and assistance would have an outsized impact on children, especially in communities of color and low-income communities.

The U.S. outlawed lead paint in 1978, but 23 million U.S. homes still contain lead hazards, and the majority of them are in low-income communities of color. Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said that about 2.5 million federally assisted housing units contained lead-based paint.

Lead is especially dangerous to children, who can develop neurological and behavioral problems from exposure.

The EPA’s programs train construction professionals on how to safely remove lead paint and educate residents about lead risks.

The Trump administration says these responsibilities should be transferred to state and local governments. Right now, just 14 states have lead-removal training programs. All other states depend on federal funding.

1 hour ago

Grist 50: Al Gore's pick

MCarson Photography

Meet the fixer: This civil rights activist takes on the South’s sewage problem.

Catherine Flowers has been an environmental justice fighter for as long as she can remember. “I grew up an Alabama country girl,” she says, “so I was part of the environmental movement before I even knew what it was. The natural world was my world.”

In 2001, raw sewage leaked into the yards of poor residents in Lowndes County, Alabama, because they had no access to municipal sewer systems. Local government added insult to injury by threatening 37 families with eviction or arrest because they couldn’t afford septic systems. Flowers, who is from Lowndes County, fought back: She negotiated with state government, including then-Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, to end unfair enforcement policies, and she enlisted the Environmental Protection Agency’s help to fund septic systems. The effort earned her the nickname “The Erin Brockovich of Sewage.”

Flowers was continuing the long tradition of residents fighting for justice in Lowndes County, an epicenter for the civil rights movement. “My own parents had a rich legacy of fighting for civil rights, which to this day informs my work,” she says. “Even today, people share stories about my parents’ acts of kindness or help, and I feel it’s my duty to carry on their work.”

Years later, untreated and leaking sewage remains a persistent problem in much of Alabama. Flowers advocates for sanitation and environmental rights through the organization she founded, the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise Community Development Corporation (ACRE, for short). She’s working with the EPA and other federal agencies to design affordable septic systems that will one day eliminate the developing-world conditions that Flowers calls Alabama’s “dirty secret.”

Former Vice President Al Gore counts himself as a big fan of Flowers’ work, calling her “a firm advocate for the poor, who recognizes that the climate crisis disproportionately affects the least wealthy and powerful among us.” Flowers says a soon-to-be-published study, based on evidence she helped collect, suggests that tropical parasites are emerging in Alabama due to poverty, poor sanitation, and climate change. “Our residents can have a bigger voice,” she said, “if the media began reporting how climate change is affecting people living in poor rural communities in 2017.” Assignment editors, pay attention.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

10 hours ago

Northern Light

Grist/Melissa Cronin

A coal company just abandoned plans to ruin a river and a bunch of people’s lives in Alaska.

The company, PacRim Coal, suspended all permitting processes for the proposed $600 million Chuitna coal mine last week after investors fell through, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced.

The Chuitna mine would have been the state’s largest strip mine, reports the Alaska Dispatch, and it would have destroyed 30 square miles of salmon river and forest.

Grist has been keeping an eye on this particular coal mine ever since fellow Melissa Cronin traveled to Alaska last year to meet members of the Tyonek tribe, whose livelihoods and traditional way of life were threatened by the proposed project. You can read that story, “Coal’s Last Gamble,” here.

Although it’s just one mine, Chuitna is also a piece of a larger story. Coal projects are struggling and stalling all over the country, thanks to cheap natural gas and the growth of renewables. There are now twice as many solar energy workers as coal industry workers in the United States. In fact, more people work for Arby’s than work for the U.S. coal industry.

The death of the Chuitna mine is yet another indication that the dirtiest of all fossil fuels is on its way out.

23 hours ago

Early bloomers

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Cherry blossoms are just one more sign our planet is out of whack.

You don’t need fancy equipment to see that the climate is changing. Sometimes, it’s as simple as observing what’s happening outside, keeping track of when the cherry trees bloom year after year.

In Kyoto, Japan, people have been doing just that for more than 1,000 years. The trees used to bloom like clockwork around April 17 each year — until 1850, when warming temperatures started to push the flowering date earlier and earlier to its current average, April 6.

Cherry blossoms on the other side of the globe, in Washington, D.C., tell a similar tale. Since 1921, when the National Park Service began keeping records, peak bloom has moved back five days.

Spring weather has become more erratic, too, leaving these early blooms susceptible to cold snaps. This year, late spring frost killed off 50 percent of the blooms of one cherry variety in D.C.

You could say that their untimely arrival was … not so pretty in pink.

24 hours ago

larry, larry, quite contrary

Reuters / Les Stone

A Republican governor has nixed fracking in Maryland.

On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill that bans hydraulic fracturing in the state.

Maryland follows in the footsteps of New York, which banned fracking through executive order in 2015, and Vermont, which adopted a bill banning fracking in 2012, even though it doesn’t have stores of natural gas or oil.

Maryland currently produces little natural gas. Parts of the state sit atop the Marcellus Shale, a gas-rich rock formation, but because of current low natural gas prices, industry hasn’t been clamoring to tap the state’s reserves lately. For that reason, Drew Cobbs of the pro-fracking Maryland Petroleum Council called the ban mostly symbolic.

Environmentalists, for their part, are seizing on the symbolism of a Republican governor banning fracking. They are now pushing even harder for bans in two fracking-heavy states with Democratic governors, California and Pennsylvania. The Florida legislature is also considering a ban, although the state has limited oil and gas reserves.

Activists in Maryland are now hoping to push Hogan further on other environmental issues, like protection of the Chesapeake Bay. President Trump has proposed cutting more than 90 percent of funding for the federal program to restore the bay, and while Hogan has reportedly brought it up with his state’s congressional delegation, he has stayed mute publicly.

1 day ago

Grist 50: Tom Colicchio's pick

Bowery

Meet the fixer: This farmer uses AI for efficiency.

As a kid, Irving Fain started small neighborhood businesses (snow shoveling, leaf raking). He later tapped that entrepreneurial spirit to launch CrowdTwist, a marketing startup. Now, Fain wants to bring cooler technology to agriculture.

Fain’s company, Bowery Farming, uses artificial intelligence to streamline the growing process. (Full disclosure: Tom Colicchio, who nominated Fain for the Grist 50, isn’t just a fan; he’s an investor.)

Bowery’s indoor, vertical farm uses a huge network of sensors to measure crop health. This technology is “the central nervous system of the farm,” says Fain, and adjusts how much water, LED light, and nutrients plants get. With that level of precision, Bowery can grow a lot more food on a lot less land without using pesticides.

Bowery’s leafy greens are currently sold at three Whole Foods locations and to a handful of restaurants, all in the New York metro area. Although there are growing fears in the United States about robots stealing jobs, Fain points out that demand outpaces supply for organic greens, and then there’s, well, those booming city populations. Bowery hopes to expand across the country and world (having a certain Top Chef judge as an advocate and adviser certainly won’t hurt). And, at $3.49 a box, robot kale is surprisingly digestible.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

1 day ago