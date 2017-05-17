Briefly

Stuff that matters

states' rights

New America

Trump won’t regulate carbon emissions. But Virginia’s governor will.

On Tuesday, Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, ordered environmental regulators to develop a cap-and-trade program to reduce carbon emissions from the commonwealth’s power plants by year’s end.

The directive comes in the wake of President Trump’s March executive order that instructed the EPA to dismantle President Obama’s signature piece of climate-related legislation, the Clean Power Plan. Sea-level rise is already affecting Virginia, and half its counties are at risk of climate-related water shortages before 2050.

“The threat of climate change is real, and we have a shared responsibility to confront it,” McAuliffe said. “As the federal government abdicates its role on this important issue, it is critical for states to fill the void.”

Republicans, including William J. Howell, the commonwealth’s speaker of the house, pushed back against the move. Howell said that the order was executive overreach that would “further hamper economic growth,” adding that major policy proposals will need to pass the legislature.

Virginia’s cap-and-trade program would be the third in the country, after California’s and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, comprising nine northeastern states. That’s if it’s adopted. The proposal McAuliffe requested is due the day before he leaves the governorship — and it’ll be up to his successor to implement it.

2 hours ago

Grist 50 in the News

The first GOP member of Congress to say “impeachment” after Trump’s latest scandal is a climate hawk.

On Tuesday evening, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo from Florida, a 2017 Grist 50er, appeared on CNN to talk about allegations that President Trump had asked then-FBI Director James Comey to scuttle the investigation into Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

“Obviously, any effort to stop the federal government from conducting an investigation, any effort to dissuade federal agents from proceeding with an investigation, is very serious and could be construed as obstruction of justice,” Curbelo told CNN anchor Don Lemon. “Obstruction of justice — in the case of Nixon, in the case of Clinton in the late ’90s — has been considered an impeachable offense.”

Mother Jones reported that Curbelo was officially the first GOP member of Congress to use the i-word aloud, followed by Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

Curbelo’s district in low-lying South Florida is especially vulnerable to rising seas and climate change, which helps explain why Curbelo has bucked his party to become one of the most vocal proponents for climate action in Congress. “If the administration attempts to reject or undermine or suppress the climate science,” he told Grist earlier this year, “I will speak out strongly against it.”

Looks like that goes for all dangerous, reality-denying shenanigans.

48 mins ago

lend me your ears

Grist / Gage Skidmore / Shutterstock

The EPA asked the public which rules to scrap and got chewed out.

Last month, the agency put out a call for comments asking which environmental regulations to consider for “repeal, replacement, or modification.” More than 55,000 people weighed in before the comment period closed on Monday.

And guess what? A sweeping majority of Americans who responded want the EPA to keep protecting our health.

“Have we failed to learn from history, and forgotten the harm done to our air, water, and wetlands?” wrote Karen Sonnessa of New York. “If anything, regulations need to be MORE stringent. I remember the days of smog, pollution, and rivers spontaneously combusting.”

One person just filled the comment section with “no” 1,665 times.

“Know your history or you’ll be doomed to repeat it,” an anonymous commenter wrote. “Environmental regulations came about for a reason. … It is not a conspiracy to harm corporations. It’s an attempt to make the people’s lives better. You know people. They’re the ones who keep corporations running.”

A task force will review the comments and identify which regulations to place on the chopping block in a report to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. The effort is in response to an executive order President Trump issued in March.

Sad you missed the comment period? Well, if you’ve got an opinion on the possible elimination of our national monuments, the docket is open until May 26!

3 hours ago

Deregulation nation

REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A week after 50 farmworkers were sickened by pesticides, the EPA punts on protecting them.

In 2015, the EPA released an update to the “worker protection standard” that shields farmworkers from insecticide poisoning — the first update in a quarter century. Now it’ll be pushed back at least another year.

The new regulations would ban kids under 18 from mixing and spraying chemicals, mandate that workers get yearly safety training, and direct farmers to keep laborers farther from active pesticide spraying.

The importance of worker safety standards was highlighted by the recent poisonings of cabbage pickers outside Bakersfield, California. A mist containing the pesticide chlorpyrifos blew over from a neighboring field and settled over them, hospitalizing at least one farmworker.

The organization representing state departments of agriculture, which requested the delay shortly after Trump’s election, saying that regulators needed more time to prepare.

But worker advocates said that farmers and regulators had plenty of time to comply with the new standards.

“We think it took EPA way too long to come out with these rules,” said Earthjustice attorney Eve Gartner. “The fact that a year and a half after these rules are adopted, a new administration comes in and puts them on hold is just outrageous.”

3 hours ago

Grist 50

David Rice

Meet the fixer: This scientist connects investors to new food tech.

Animal agriculture is a complex tangle of issues, all pulling in different directions: culinary tradition, animal welfare, methane emissions, deliciousness, deforestation. As a senior scientist at the Good Food Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to finding foods that will displace animal meat, Liz Specht looks for technological fixes to the beefy meat problem.

Specht spends her days researching ways to engineer plant-based foods that taste better, cost less, and consume fewer resources than animals. She then points startups toward the food technology that’s likely to work for them, and helps venture capitalists differentiate between companies proposing flashy BS and those who know their stuff. She’s an entrepreneurial matchmaker.

Specht lives in an RV, working remotely and roaming from state to state. Everywhere she goes, she steps into a store to see what plant-based products are available, where they are placed in the store, and how they are advertised. Making meat replacements might be a technical problem, but Specht is acutely aware that technology must move with culture. “I think of technology’s role as that of a dance partner to society, following its leads and anticipating its future moves,” she says. Time for the food industry to listen to the music.

13 hours ago

donald ducked

Chinese worker and solar panels
Reuters / Carlos Barria

World leadership could cancel out Trump’s polluting ways.

His efforts to roll back U.S. climate action will not likely have a major impact on the global climate because other countries are overachieving on their carbon reduction targets, according to Climate Action Tracker.

India is on track to do much better than its climate commitments, and there are signs that China is nearing the turning point where its pollution starts to recede.

Of course, to really ensure against the potential for climate catastrophe, all countries need to be doing more. Still, this is heartening news. Here’s a sampling of stories from the last couple of days:

While the United States fights over subtle thermostat adjustments, Asia is steadily turning down future temperatures.

1 day ago