Trump’s first White House screening was a movie about migration and environmental pollution.

On Sunday, as crowds gathered outside the White House to protest an executive order banning refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations, President Trump screened Finding Dory for staffers and their families.

The Pixar movie tells the story of a character with an intellectual disability who travels across a polluted ocean to reunite with her family after a long and harrowing detainment at an aquarium. At the same time as the screening, families were kept apart across the nation as immigration officials detained 109 mothers, fathers, grandparents, children, fiancees, students, and scientists.

The irony was seemingly lost on our new president, who has mocked a reporter with a disability and announced plans to slash climate and water pollution regulations. Trump reportedly stayed at the screening for exactly one minute before a call with South Korea.

Ellen DeGeneres — the voice of Dory — had this to say about the ban:

One rule forward, two rules back

Trump’s latest move could throw environmental rulemaking into chaos.

On Monday, the president signed “a big one”: an executive order mandating that for every new regulation created, two regulations must be eliminated.

The order also says that the total cost of regulatory changes should be zero. Rules related to the military, national security, and foreign affairs are exempted, of course.

Experts are scratching their heads over what this will mean. “The whole rule-writing area is now in complete chaos and environmental rules are going to be caught up in that,” said Georgetown environmental law professor Hope Babcock.

“An agency can’t just say here’s a regulation and goodbye two,” said Georgetown law professor William Buzbee. “Every change in regulation requires a new rulemaking. What this will really do — this is requiring so much work — is most agencies will have incentives to avoid doing any rulemaking.”

And getting rid of regulations isn’t easy. The president has to “faithfully execute” all laws and cannot undo agency regulations that enforce laws like the Clean Air Act. Any rollback, such as eliminating a species from the endangered list, would have to be completed in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Act, which takes time, according to Babcock. “You can’t just by executive fiat rescind a rule,” she said.

Making dad proud

Malia Obama has joined the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

President Obama’s eldest daughter took a break from prepping for Harvard and an internship with famed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to make it clear where she stands on the controversial 1,172-mile pipeline recently fast-tracked by President Trump.

She was spotted last Friday at the Sundance Film Festival attending a protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.

The Obama administration announced in December that the company building the pipeline would not be granted a permit to drill under Lake Oahe in North Dakota, putting the project on ice. But once Trump took office, he signed a memorandum instructing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite the approval process.

Another famous first daughter was very busy this weekend. As her father stranded hundreds of refugees and others at airports around the world and sparked massive protests, she was crowned Little Miss Baked Potato.

Tastes like chicken

You can thank climate change for adding delicious mercury to your seafood.

A new study suggests that increased rainfall caused by global warming could boost mercury in seafood in an unexpected way.

Here’s how it would happen: Higher rainfall and conversion of natural landscapes to farms and lawns would increase the amount of mud — including mercury and organic matter — washing into the sea. That would lead to zooplankton blooms feasting on the discharge. And that would add a new link at the bottom of the coastal food chain, carrying more biomagnified mercury to the top, where we tend to eat.

In some areas, of course, rainfall would decrease leading to less mercury pollution, but overall it looks like we could be in for a major change for the worse. Mercury is incandescently toxic. It’s what made mad hatters “mad,” and it really messes up the brains of developing babies.

We aren’t totally helpless: There are lots of ways to prevent runoff via reforestation, preservation of wetlands, and smarter farming techniques. And around the world, countries are curtailing the sources of the toxin.

"I would build a great wall"

There’s an environmental argument against Trump’s border wall, too.

After President Trump signed an executive order to advance plans for a wall along the border with Mexico, architects, conservationists, and environmental activists protested that it would do little to stop migrants from crossing the border but would create lasting problems for animals and the land. And don’t forget the people.

A nearly 60-foot high concrete wall would make traveling to eat, drink, and mate more difficult for black bears, ocelots, and other species that live along the border, according to scientists and wildlife advocates. The energy-intensive process of producing cement to hold the concrete together adds to the environmental damage. Globally, the cement industry accounts for 5 percent of CO2 emissions.

Green groups also argue that tackling climate change would be a better way to curb the flow of refugees around the world. “If President Trump was as concerned about our nation’s true national security issues, he would be tackling climate change head-on while safeguarding refugees and immigrants from the worst impacts of a warming planet,” said League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski in a statement.

It could be tough for environmentalists to block the wall in the courts. An act passed in 2005 made it easier for the federal government to bypass local environmental laws in the name of national security.

That Was Fast

The “alt” government agencies on Twitter are telling you everything President Trump won’t.

If our public servants aren’t allowed to recognize the dangers of human-caused climate change, value scientific research, and call Trump on his shenanigans — well, the internet will give us new ones. Welcome to 2017!

Trump’s flurry of anti-science actions in his first week spurred over 50 “alternative” Twitter accounts representing government agencies allegedly run by staffers from the real-world agencies.

@AltNatParkSer first popped up after the official Twitter account for the National Park Service retweeted messages critical of Trump’s inauguration crowd size — and in response, Trump ordered the agency to stop tweeting.

Then dozens more started showing up. Now, nearly every agency from NASA to the CDC to the State Department has an alt-account.

As CNN reported, none of the owners of these accounts have been confirmed due to fear of being targeted by Trump’s administration. On Thursday, @AltNatParkSer claimed that the account had been turned over to activists and a few journalists working as fact checkers.

Here’s a list of many of the alt-accounts, if you want to follow along.

Reminder: This is Week One of the Trump presidency.

