REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s new vision: Cover the border wall with solar panels.

Of course trying to fund the damn border wall is the only way President Trump would embrace clean energy.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, Trump floated the idea that the electricity generated could be used to cover for the Mexico border wall’s cost, according to House Majority Whip Steve ScaliseAxios reports:

Trump said his vision was a wall 40 feet to 50 feet high and covered with solar panels so they’d be “beautiful structures,” the people said. The President said that most walls you hear about are 14 feet or 15 feet tall but this would be nothing like those walls.

Trump reportedly said that the legislators could talk about the solar panel idea — provided they gave him credit. In fact, the solar panels were first proposed earlier this year by a Las Vegas–based solar company, according to AP.

So would solar panels mitigate the environmental and social disaster that would be Trump’s wall? Hardly. But it certainly doesn’t mesh with his promises to revive the coal industry.

1 hour ago

fire up the bioreactors

Reuters

Here’s how no-slaughter meat goes mainstream.

In a new report, Grist 50-er Liz Specht identifies the obstacles that prevent earth-friendly meat from taking over the world. If meat stopped coming from cows and was instead grown in the lab, she argues, it would slash meat production’s environmental footprint.

So, Specht and her colleagues at the Good Food Institute hope to midwife the birth of a new clean-meat industry. To get there, we’d need some crucial innovations. Here’s a taste:

Better bioreactors: Bioreactors are big tanks that slowly stir meat cells until they multiply into something burger sized. They already exist, but we need the a new generation that do a better job at filtering out waste, adding just the right nutrients, and recycling the fluid that the cells grow in.

Scaffolding: If you want nice tender meat, instead of a soup of cells, you need a scaffold — a sort of artificial bone — for meat cells to cling to so they can take shape. People are experimenting with spun fiber, 3D-printed grids, and gels that cue cells to form “the segmented flakiness of a fish filet or the marbling found in a steak.”

Growth fluid: At the moment, meat cells are mostly raised in fluid taken from cattle embryos. But there won’t be enough embryonic fluid if reactor meat replaces the livestock industry. So scientists are working to mass produce fluid that nurture’s developing cells.

For more detail, see the report here.

4 hours ago

nothing in nature is private

Unsplash / Thomas Lefebvre

Scientists, like someone barging into an occupied bathroom, realize they’ve been lax on others’ privacy.

It’s no surprise that too much human interest can spell extinction-level danger for endangered species, but increasingly accessible scientific research and technology are making things even worse.

That’s why biologists are debating the “right to privacy” of their animal subjects when publishing research, Motherboard reports.

“My personal health information should be protected,” conservation biologist Steven Cooke told Motherboard. “But where a bear hangs out over winter — is that information that should be splashed around and available to all?”

Cooke is one of several scientists now grappling with this question. Technology has enabled new kinds of citizen-powered collaborative science, while also giving the average smartphone-wielding individual unprecedented access to the very animals conservationists are working to protect. In recent years, poachers in India tried to hack GPS data from tiger collars, and in North America, photographers used cheap radio transponders to pinpoint the locations of tagged grizzly bears.

Paleontologists and archaeologists have long kept their site locations private, but biologists have just begun to reckon with how to protect their research subjects. Many scientists now publish less specific location data and keep key geographic landmarks offline. Meanwhile, maybe someone should tell the grizzlies about The Onion Router.

5 hours ago

soot yourself

REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

South Korea turns its back on coal and nuclear power.

To compensate, they want to build more natural gas-powered plants and dams. (Well, the first part sounded like a solid plan.)

According to Reuters, by 2030, the country’s current leadership wants coal and nuclear to contribute about 22 percent each to South Korea’s energy mix. Currently, coal and nuclear are responsible for 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively, of the nation’s electricity.

The plan also calls for burning more natural gas — increasing its share from 18 percent to 27 percent of the electricity pie. But South Korea will also rely more on renewables, mainly hydro — upping it from 5 percent of the country’s power to 20 percent.

If they follow through, they’d be walking in America’s footprints. Here, fracking sank the fortunes of nuclear and coal — though President Trump’s entire environmental platform seems to be geared to out-of-work coal miners.

Ironically, South Korea is right now the fourth biggest coal importer and one of the top 3 importers of U.S. coal. So even if Trump breathes new life into that industry, there could be one fewer buyer for its wares.

1 day ago

justice for all

Nanette Diaz Barragán

As Trump ignores enviro justice, congressional reps step up.

Grist 50-er Nanette Diaz Barragán of California, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Donald McEachin of Virginia introduced a package of bills aimed at ensuring communities disproportionately affected by climate change, pollution, and environmental contamination are not forgotten.

The longshot legislation proposed by the three freshman Democrats follows their cofounding in late April of the United for Climate and Environmental Justice Task Force, as well as a letter they sent to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt last month, urging him not to erase his agency’s progress on environmental justice.

While President Trump’s proposed budget suggests crippling the EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice, one of the newly introduced bills would “officially establish” the office and arm it with $16 million annually to distribute as small grants to communities developing solutions to environmental and public health disparities.

The second bill creates essentially an environmental justice czar within the executive branch, and a third resolution implores all levels of government to increase transparency in policymaking to avoid creating environment injustices.

“These bills prioritize the protection of people in both red and blue states,” Jayapal says, “and aim to position clean air, clean water and social justice at the center of the climate fight.”

1 day ago

We'll always have Paris

Grist | Shutterstock

As far as these states are concerned, the Paris climate agreement is still on.

A group of 13 states and territories have banded together to fill the ginormous U.S.-shaped hole in the Paris Agreement.

After Trump announced on Thursday that he would extricate the U.S. from the accord, governors in Washington, California, and New York quickly announced they would forge on without him. The United States Climate Alliance now includes Oregon, Minnesota, Vermont, Puerto Rico, and more (see all the states shaded in green above). The group accounts for roughly 35 percent of the U.S. economy.

While the legal implications of the alliance are still murky — states are not constitutionally allowed to join interstate compacts in some cases — the political ramifications are obvious. The Climate Alliance states are framing the effort as a way to resist the roadblocks Trump has thrown in front of environmental momentum, by pledging to stay on track for Paris agreement goals and Clean Power Plan commitments with or without presidential support.

“The President has already said climate change is a hoax, which is the exact opposite of virtually all scientific and worldwide opinion,” said California Governor Jerry Brown, in an announcement on the new alliance. “I don’t believe fighting reality is a good strategy — not for America, not for anybody.”

1 day ago