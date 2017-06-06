Trump’s new vision: Cover the border wall with solar panels.

Of course trying to fund the damn border wall is the only way President Trump would embrace clean energy.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, Trump floated the idea that the electricity generated could be used to cover for the Mexico border wall’s cost, according to House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Axios reports:

Trump said his vision was a wall 40 feet to 50 feet high and covered with solar panels so they’d be “beautiful structures,” the people said. The President said that most walls you hear about are 14 feet or 15 feet tall but this would be nothing like those walls.

Trump reportedly said that the legislators could talk about the solar panel idea — provided they gave him credit. In fact, the solar panels were first proposed earlier this year by a Las Vegas–based solar company, according to AP.

So would solar panels mitigate the environmental and social disaster that would be Trump’s wall? Hardly. But it certainly doesn’t mesh with his promises to revive the coal industry.