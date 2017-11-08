Briefly

Tuesday’s elections brought coast-to-coast victories for U.S. climate action.

Many climate-friendly mayors were elected — most notably in New York City, Boston, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Charlotte, St. Petersburg, St. Paul, and Seattle.

More highlights from a big day for climate policy:

  • New Jersey: Governor-elect Phil Murphy, a Democrat,  campaigned on a climate-friendly platform that included a pledge to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the largest market-based carbon-trading platform in the country. (Outgoing Governor Chris Christie withdrew Jersey from RGGI in 2011.) Murphy also wants to make Jersey the second state in the country, after Hawaii, to commit to a path to 100-percent renewable energy.
  • Virginia: Newly-elected Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is expected to push for his state to join RGGI.
  • Washington state: A special election for a state senate seat tipped the balance of power to allow Governor Jay Inslee with to pursue his pro-climate agenda.
  • Miami: Voters passed a $200 million bond issue aimed at preparing the city for sea-level rise.
  • Denver: A green roof initiative passed, which would mandate either solar panels or gardens on top of every new large building.

The results send a clear message: Climate action will continue to move ahead at the local and state level, even with a climate denier as president.

The Senate just approved Trump’s pick for NASA chief. You can probably guess what he thinks about climate change.

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee confirmed Oklahoma Republican Jim Bridenstine for the top position at NASA. A single vote clinched the nomination, over opposition from all 13 Democrats on the panel. Next, he’ll face a vote by the full Senate.

Democrats raised many questions during Bridenstine’s nomination, including why a conservative climate skeptic with little scientific or technical experience should lead a non-partisan research administration. NASA is best known for its missions to space, but the agency’s Earth Science Division makes a critical contribution to our understanding of climate change.

And, guess what, Bridenstine has a history of climate change denial. In a Senate hearing last week, the congressman did admit that humans have “contributed to carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” but, when asked to expand on the extent of those contributions, replied, “That is a question I do not have an answer to.” (He’s also spoken out against the legalization of gay marriage in the past.)

NASA’s previous administrator Charles Bolden was unanimously voted into the position, which may have had something to do with his experience as a professional astronaut. Under the Trump administration, apparently, the job qualifications are somewhat more lax.

Trump’s election pushed young people to run for office — and a bunch of them won.

Among those wins: 28 first-time candidates endorsed by Run for Something, an organization that’s worked to get young, progressive candidates in local seats across the country. That’s 40 percent of the entire cohort of this election’s candidates backed by the organization.

The candidates ran for offices like city council, mayor, and state legislature, often facing the uphill battle of running against an incumbent. Matt Shorraw, a 26-year-old grad student, won the mayoral election in his hometown of Monessen, Pennsylvania.

This is where things get *~*juicy*~*: Shorraw defeated incumbent Democratic mayor, 80-year-old Lou Mavrakis, in May’s primary election. In June 2016, Mavrakis invited Donald Trump to visit the town on the campaign trail to relay his promises of reinvigorating the steel industry in the region. (Monessen went for Clinton in the election, and the steel industry has yet to be reinvigorated.)

Despite losing the primary, Mavrakis staged a potentially unlawful attempt to encourage senior citizens of Monessen to write him in on the ballot. Now, 300 questionable absentee ballots have been detained by a county judge.

Never say southwestern Pennsylvania local politics aren’t SCANDALOUS! Anyway, here’s our guide on how to run for local office.

The U.S. plans to use killer mosquitoes to fight disease.

The Asian tiger mosquito, an invasive species that aggressively spreads viruses like dengue and yellow fever, may have met its match.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of Wolbachia pipientis, a bacterium that can infect and eliminate wild Asian tiger mosquitoes, Nature reports. Biotechnology startup MosquitoMate will release lab-raised mosquitoes infected with the bacteria in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

MosquitoMate will only release male mosquitoes. When these “good” mosquitoes mate with “bad” female Asian tiger mosquitoes in the wild, they produce eggs that won’t hatchOver time, populations of Asian tiger mosquitoes will begin to die off. This method of getting rid of disease-ridden mosquitoes has been tested extensively in Brazil.

To effectively suppress Asian tiger mosquitoes, MosquitoMate will have to find a more efficient way to sort and release the millions of lab-raised mosquitoes needed per week. Right now, technicians sort mosquitoes by hand or using mechanical sorters.

Still, this non-chemical method of removing the pests doesn’t have many drawbacks. The good mosquitoes don’t bite, and they won’t harm other species of mosquitoes.

Flint’s mayor, who promised to clean up its water problems, faces a recall election.

Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency shortly after her election in 2015, demanding federal help to solve the water crisis.

Weaver, the first female Flint mayor, could be unseated halfway into her term. “You wait for a woman to come and clean things up, and then here you come and want to take it,” she told the New York Times. “I think we’ve played a bad hand very well.”

Between 2014 and 2015, contaminated water from the Flint River led to widespread lead poisoning. Twelve people died from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The NAACP and others declared environmental racism by city officials seeded the public health emergency — in a city that’s 57 percent African-American and where 41 percent of residents live in poverty.

The election’s biggest issue is the future source of Flint’s water. Weaver tried to sign a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority just last week, but a federal judge denied the request.

While Weaver claims the recall vote is motivated by racism and sexism, Scott Kincaid, her main rival, who opposed her water deal, disputes her characterization. “It has to do with her inability to govern the City of Flint,” he told the Times.

Update: Weaver has won the right to remain in office for two more years after surviving the recall vote, capturing more than 50 percent of ballots, despite facing 17 challengers.

This post was updated to reflect that Weaver is not the first black mayor of Flint.

Syria is joining the Paris Agreement, leaving the U.S. alone in rejecting it.

During the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany, delegates from Syria’s government announced it will sign the Paris climate accord. That leaves the United States as the only nation on earth to refuse climate action. President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would leave the agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

That fact is so shocking it’s worth repeating: The United States is now the only nation on Earth not on board with working together to solve climate change. Even rogue regimes like Syria and North Korea have taken time out from plotting mass murder to acknowledge the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States, which originally helped craft the Paris Agreement under President Obama, has historically contributed the most to the problem of climate change. A recent independent analysis of current and pending climate policy placed it as one of the few countries “critically insufficient” to keep warming to safe levels — putting the world further off course and risking lives worldwide.

There are still signs of hope, however: A delegation representing hundreds of American mayors, university presidents, and business leaders have traveled to Bonn to reassure world leaders that at the local level, climate action in the United States is still full speed ahead.

