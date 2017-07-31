Briefly

Two dire studies show the world is on the brink of locking in dangerous levels of climate change.

In separate reports published Monday, researchers found that only a short window of opportunity remains to prevent widespread, irreversible planetary-scale impacts.

The two studies reveal that factoring in current emissions, as well as a wide range of future trends, we may have already locked in a temperature rise surpassing the universally agreed-upon global warming target of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius — which the 2015 Paris accord sought to set as an upper limit.

If all the world’s human-derived sources of greenhouse gases stopped today (which obviously will not happen), by 2100 global temperatures would stabilize somewhere between a temp slightly cooler than the current average and about 2.3 degrees higher than preindustrial levels, according to the first study. That report found a 13 percent chance that the hard-won target of 1.5 degrees favored by small island states was already lost.

The second study simulated 100,000 potential future versions of our civilization out to 2100. In only about 1,000 of them, or around 1 percent, did human society move quickly enough to avert a temperature rise of greater than 1.5 degrees. “We’re closer to the margin than we think,” said Adrian Raftery, lead author of the simulation study.

All the more reason to do whatever it takes to change our culture now.

the past isn't over, it isn't even past

Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein

Trump officials want to add a coal display to the EPA museum, because of course.

Oh, and by the way, did you know there’s an EPA museum?

The one-room exhibit opened in Washington, D.C., just before Trump’s inauguration. The displays tell the history of the EPA while highlighting big Obama-era steps towards combating climate change, like the implementation of the Clean Power Plan and the signing of the Paris Agreement.

In light of Trump’s decisions to ditch both, the EPA as displayed isn’t looking quite Trump-y enough. A career EPA official told the Washington Post that, in addition to a coal display, plans are underway to add controversial EPA administrator Anne Gorsuch to the exhibit and expand on Trump areas of interest like the Superfund program. The Clean Power Plan and Paris Agreement displays are already scheduled for removal.

If you want a preview of the changes, current EPA officials have already put up a poster board that includes a photo of Pruitt shaking hands with miners and description that calls Trump’s approach to the EPA “back to the basics.” What basics are those, you might ask? We were wondering the same thing.

sun's up

Shutterstock

The Navajo Nation is transitioning from coal to solar.

The coal-fired Navajo Generating Station is slated to close at the end of 2019, another victim of the boom in cheap natural gas. To fill the energy gap, the Navajo Nation has invested in clean-energy technology, specifically, the Kayenta Solar Project, a 27.3-megawatt farm in northeastern Arizona.

The project will provide electricity to 7,700 homes on the 27,000 square-mile reservation, home to 200,000 people. Some of those houses will be getting power for the first time. The farm builds on a Navajo Tribal Utility Authority program, which began providing solar panel systems to residents without electricity in 1999.

Currently, the Navajo Generating Station employs more than 700 people — more than 90 percent of whom are Native American. Losing those jobs could devastate the reservation, but developments like this solar project should soften the blow. During the heaviest construction period, roughly 80 percent of those working on the project were Navajo. And though a Tempe-based company is currently operating the project, the Nation is working on plans to take over its management.

The coal plant shutting down is “forcing us to make a huge paradigm shift,” Navajo President Russell Begaye told PRI’s The World in June. “I’m getting our nation ready to make this transition.”

paper trail

Shutterstock

The Dutch are building bike lanes from used toilet paper.

When it comes to crazy, world-saving initiatives, the Netherlands just can’t stop won’t stop.

Here’s how the two-year pilot project works, as reported by the Guardian. A Dutch wastewater treatment plant uses an industrial sieve to sift through sewage and collect soiled toilet paper, extracting nearly 900 pounds of cellulose from the TP each day. That cellulose is then sterilized and turned into “fluffy material or pellets” that are used to make insulation or bottles — or, you know, bike lanes.

In the past, the wastewater treatment plant incinerated dirty toilet paper. Because the Dutch enjoy using fine bath tissue, that meant high-quality fibers often went to waste.

The toilet paper scheme isn’t the only way the Netherlands is using sewage for good. One company, AquaMinerals, turns wastewater into calcite pellets, which are great for water softening and producing paints and ceramics.

Next time you flush the toilet, just consider the possibilities!

Jul 29, 2017

dry spell

REUTERS/Max Rossi

Rome, once known for flowing water, is now running dry.

The Eternal City’s water utility, Acea, had proposed cutting off water to 1.5 million residents for eight hours a day starting on Monday. The city avoided that fate on Friday when the central government allowed the city to keep drawing from a drought-ravaged lake.

The summer heat is partly to blame for the water shortage. Much of Western Europe has been sweltering, with heatwaves stoking fires in Portugal and setting record temperatures in France. Italy is suffering through one of its hottest, driest, wildfiriest times in history. Several regions have declared a state of emergency or asked for relief from the climate change–fueled drought, which has already taken a $2.3 billion toll on the country’s farming industry.

Rome’s other problems are making things worse. The city’s aqueducts are chronically leaking. Diminished snowpack on nearby mountains means less meltwater to replenish its aquifers. Rome had planned to stop drawing from one of its big sources of fresh water, Lake Bracciano, which has sunk nearly six feet in the last two years.

City officials have switched off iconic fountains and lowered water pressure, causing residents to lug buckets up the stairs to their apartments. Nearby small towns have already resorted to rationing, the New York Times reports.

Minus a drought in the Dark Ages, clean drinking water has been constantly flowing through Rome for millennia. Now, it looks like things are changing (the climate certainly is).

Jul 28, 2017

Next Flint Watch

R.A. Killmer

Pittsburgh’s tap water might not be safe to drink.

A recent audit by the Allegheny County Controller’s office criticizes the county’s health department for inaction in the face of high lead levels in the city’s drinking water. The report says blood-lead levels in the region are some of the highest in the country, and that health officials are downplaying concerns to residents.

The county’s health director called the report a “potentially dangerous use of public health information.”

Marc Edwards, the Virginia Tech engineer who helped discover the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan’s water, encouraged authorities to take action. “The road to Flint was paved with this nexus of complacency,” he warned. Edwards suggested that the city stop its practice of partially replacing aging water lines — and instead offer filters and better inform residents of the risks.

But on Tuesday, the city council voted to help customers of Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority replace private lines that run from their homes to public water mains — a proposal that could mean some residents get cleaner water more quickly than others.

“It might be easy for someone rich to be able to change their lines,” Councilmember Darlene Harris told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “But it isn’t for those who are low- and moderate-income.”

Jul 28, 2017