U.S. withdrawal from Paris will make for an awkward climate summit in Germany.

On Monday, Nov. 6, 200 signatories of the Paris Agreement will congregate in Bonn, Germany, for the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties, an annual round of United Nations climate talks.

COP23 was supposed to be an uneventful review of global climate goals, but that was before President Trump began the process of withdrawing the United States from the Paris deal in June. The U.S. is leaving behind the only serious global attempt at mitigating climate change even after record-breaking hurricane and wildfire seasons wreaked havoc at home.

The decision to withdraw means the U.S. delegates in Bonn will have to negotiate a deal their country is no longer involved in. Can anyone spell “awkward?”

While this year’s two-week conference takes place in Germany, it’s technically hosted by Fiji, the first small island nation to host the international talks. The uncertain climate future of small islands will play a central role in negotiations. Fijian Ambassador Nazhat Shemeem Khan says the concept of “talanoa,” Fijian for “inclusive storytelling,” is already beginning to take root in pre-conference discussions.

3 hours ago

Hurricane Maria

Mario Tama/Getty Images

EPA says the water at a Puerto Rico Superfund site is safe. This congressman isn’t convinced.

At a hearing on the federal response to the 2017 hurricane season, New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler questioned the EPA’s decision to declare water drawn from the Dorado Superfund site OK to drink.

In 2016, the agency found that water at Dorado contained solvents that pose serious health risks, including liver damage and cancer. Yet after CNN reported that Hurricane Maria survivors were pulling water from the site’s two wells, the EPA conducted an analysis and found the water fit for consumption.

When Nadler asked Pete Lopez, administrator for Region 2 of the EPA, why his agency changed its position, Lopez responded that the chemicals are present in the water, but are within drinking water tolerance levels.

The EPA’s standards for drinking water are typically higher than international norms, John Mutter, a Columbia University professor and international disaster relief expert, told Grist.  Nonetheless, he believes it is unusual for the EPA to declare water safe to drink just one year after naming it a Superfund site.

At the hearing, Nadler said the situation was “eerily similar” to the EPA’s response after 9/11 in New York. One week after the attacks, the agency said the air in the neighborhood was safe to breathe. But since then, 602 people who initially survived the attack have died from cancer or aerodigestive issues like asthma, and thousands more have become sick.

“The [EPA’s] history of making mistakes makes you feel like perhaps they should be challenged,” says Mutter, citing the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

30 mins ago

majority report

Globalchange.gov

The U.S. government just released a report confirming everything we know about climate change.

On Friday, the U.S. Global Change Research Program — supported by 13 federal agencies — officially released the fourth National Climate Assessment. Its conclusion: Humans are, without doubt, the cause of global warming.

The report was initially “leaked” in August but only officially released today, defying concerns that the Trump administration might try to quash it.

Eyebrow-raising statements from the report include:

  • “This period is now the warmest in the history of modern civilization.”
  • “It is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming … there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence.”

But perhaps the most remarkable item in the report — which is saying a lot, considering the sheer number of alarming graphs and charts crammed in there — is the acknowledgement of just how much we still don’t know.

In a section headlined “There is a Significant Possibility for Unanticipated Changes,” the study authors outline the scientific uncertainty around things like feedback loops and tipping points. Essentially, there is so much human-influenced ecosystem change of which we aren’t yet aware — and so much that is unprecedented — that we can expect “abrupt and/or irreversible” surprises. The problem being, of course, that we don’t know what those surprises are.

Dig into the full report here.

One particularly alarming chart, for example. Globalchange.gov
3 hours ago

house cleaning

NASA HQ

Climate science opponent Lamar Smith will retire from Congress.

The Republican representative announced on Thursday that he would not seek reelection after his term ends next year.

The longtime Texas representative has served as the chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee for the last six years. He used his position to subpoena government scientists and hold hearings to question the scientific consensus on climate change.

Smith has also been trying to pass his Science Advisory Board Reform Act — which would block scientists who receive EPA grants from advising the agency — only to be stymied by the Senate. The Trump administration has given him better luck. Earlier this week, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt effectively turned Smith’s act into EPA policy, opening up the agency’s advisory boards to industry-friendly experts who will likely push for lax regulations.

Lamar Smith called Pruitt’s move a “special occasion.” Two days later, he celebrated by announcing another special occasion: his upcoming retirement! Climate hawks found reason to celebrate, too.

23 hours ago

Covfefe kurfluffle

Alex Hanson

Russia scandal forces Sam Clovis out of a top USDA position.

Earlier this week, we found out that Clovis, who Trump nominated to be the chief scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, encouraged George Papadopoulos to attend an off-the-record meeting with Russian officials during the presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, Clovis withdrew from consideration for the position. In a letter to the president, Clovis wrote: “The relentless assaults on you and your team seem to be a blood sport that only increases in intensity each day. As I am focused on your success and the success of this Administration, I do not want to be a distraction or negative influence, particularly with so much important work left to do for the American people.”

Democrats, and many scientists, had objected to a man with no background in science or agriculture taking the top science position at the USDA. Even Clovis admitted that he had no relevant experience in agriculture or the natural sciences.

But it was the Russia investigation, not the lack of qualification, that sunk his nomination.

This doesn’t mean Clovis is leaving Washington. For now, he’ll continue in his role as the USDA’s senior White House adviser.

1 day ago

Men Again

Rick Perry made a jaw-dropping attempt to get in on the sexual assault debate.

On Thursday morning, our idea oven of an Energy Secretary popped open and out came the sloppiest word casserole ever made.

Basically: Expanding fossil fuels in Africa could help prevent sexual assault, presumably because fossil fuels produce light.

Here is an incomplete list of problems with this statement.

  1. Oh my god.
  2. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE ON.
  3. There are sources of light that are not fossil fuels.
  4. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS, RAMPANTLY, IN “RIGHTEOUS” PLACES. WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE ON.
  5. Here are some non-fossil fuel sources that generate light: Solar power. Wind power. Hydropower. Just the sun all by itself, up in the sky! The moon, too, sometimes!
  6. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS, IN EXTREMELY WELL-DOCUMENTED FORM, IN PLACES WHERE FOSSIL FUELS ARE PRODIGIOUSLY SPEWING FROM THE GROUND.
  7. I’m going to die!
  8. SEXUAL ASSAULT HAPPENS IN SO MANY PLACES, IN SO MANY CIRCUMSTANCES, IN SO MANY VARYING DEGREES OF DARKNESS AND LIGHT, THAT TO ATTEMPT TO SHOEHORN THE ISSUE INTO ONE OF THE RELATIVELY FEW CONVERSATIONS WHERE IT HAS NO LOGICAL PLACE IS KIND OF MIND-BOGGLINGLY OFFENSIVE.

Fossil fuels don’t prevent sexual assault. Men do! The end.

1 day ago