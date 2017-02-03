Briefly

Do U Even Lyft

REUTERS/Shu Zhang

Uber’s CEO would like you to re-download the company’s app, please.

This weekend, over 200,000 people deleted the ride-sharing app after a momentous online campaign encouraged people to abandon the service.

Today, Uber showed it’s paying attention to its (now ex) customers with CEO Travis Kalanick’s announcement that he’s stepping down from Trump’s business advisory council.

Anger over a perceived effort to capitalize on a taxi strike at JFK airport in protest of Trump’s executive order on immigration kicked off the #DeleteUber movement. It picked up steam due to Kalanick’s role on Trump’s business advisory council — so much so that the company had to automate the deletion process.

“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick wrote in an email to employees.

The company pledged to provide support for drivers affected by the order in the following days — but that hasn’t been enough to coax customers back.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also advising Trump (and pushing back against the ban) but backlash against his company has so far been minimal. He told Gizmodo last month: “The more voices of reason that the president hears, the better.”

We hope we’re wrong, but we might be past that point.

2 hours ago

where the sidewalk ends

OpenSidewalks

There’s finally a tool for navigating cities that puts people before cars.

Have you ever found Google Maps leading you, a pedestrian, on the steepest possible route from Point A to Point B? For many of us, it’s an annoyance — but if you’re in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller, that route might have proved impassable.

To address the need for a travel-planning tool based on accessibility and sidewalk conditions, a team at the University of Washington created AccessMap. It uses open-source data to customize routes to an individual’s needs, accounting for obstacles such as steep hills, blocked-off construction zones, and sidewalks without sloped curbs.

There’s a catch, of course: AccessMap is only available in Seattle at the moment. The team has created the OpenSidewalks project to allow people in urban areas to crowdsource real-world conditions for pedestrians — everything from uneven sidewalks to the presence of inadequate street lights.

5 hours ago

Let's science the shale out of it

Innovation, not scarcity, could bring us peak oil as soon as 2020.

According to a new report from Grantham Institute at Imperial College London and the Carbon Tracker Initiative, cheaper solar and electric vehicles could make fossil fuel obsolete faster than we think.

The authors make the case that most projections suffer from “straight-line syndrome” where fossil fuel demand grows continuously — but that doesn’t account for the non-straight-line exponential growth of low-carbon technology.

In one scenario, new inventions could lead to electric cars so cheap that the world reaches peak internal-combustion engine by 2020:screen-shot-2017-02-02-at-10-35-10-am

Combine that projection with falling solar costs and international commitments to address climate change, and you inevitably get less and less demand for oil and coal. If inventors are able to keep coming up with good ideas, gas-powered cars may look as quaint as horse-drawn buggies by 2050.

8 hours ago

dakota access

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

In a win for Standing Rock, Seattle just moved to dump Wells Fargo.

A Seattle City Council committee voted 8-0 to divest from the bank, which currently manages $3 billion of the city’s money and is a major funder of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. Hundreds of demonstrators swarmed outside City Hall before the Wednesday morning hearing and erupted in cheers upon learning the outcome.

The bill, which will go to a vote by the full council on Monday, calls for Seattle to find a more socially responsible bank and prohibits the city from investing in Wells Fargo over the next three years. Wells Fargo holds $120 million in a $2.5 billion credit agreement directly financing the construction of the pipeline. If the bill passes, Seattle will be the first major city to divest over Dakota Access.

On Tuesday, the acting secretary of the Army told two members of Congress that he has ordered approval of a final easement necessary to complete construction of the pipeline.

But the anti-pipeline fight continues on multiple fronts. In cities like Seattle, activists aim to apply financial pressure to Dakota Access’ biggest investors. In North Dakota, #NoDAPL organizer LaDonna Brave Bull Allard asked water protectors and their allies to return — seemingly contradicting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request to clear the resistance camps by Jan. 30.

1 day ago

deep pockets of resistance

Billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer wants to supercharge the resistance.

On Sunday, Steyer joined protesters at the San Francisco airport. Now, he’s saying Trump’s election has convinced him to broaden his focus from the environment to other issues.

Trump threatens “everything we care about: our climate, our economy, our fundamental rights and freedoms, and our republic itself,” Steyer said in a statement. “Trump’s racism, his crass attempts to personally profit from the presidency, and his unquenchable thirst for power have sparked a vital American resistance movement.”

In a video posted Tuesday, Steyer said, “I promise to do everything in my power to stand up to Trump.” When you’ve got a billion dollars to play with, that kind of promise means something.

Making good on the commitment might include a run for office — rumor has it that Steyer may try for the governor’s seat when California’s Jerry Brown steps down in two years.

1 day ago

March Madness

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Mark your calendars! The March for Science is happening in D.C. on April 22.

(Yes, that is Earth Day.)

After the wild success of the Women’s March and the equally wild threats to all forms of science in just the first few days of the new administration, scientists decided they needed to show the world they’re not going to take this sitting down.

Last week, they declared an upcoming March for Science, and on Wednesday, organizers announced they’d chosen a date. (This is distinct from the People’s Climate March, which is scheduled for April 29.)

Earth Day is an auspicious choice, since Trump’s attacks on science have focused on climate in particular. From threatening to cripple the EPA and defund climate science to filling his cabinet with anti-environment industry flacks, the Trump administration is shaping up to be anything but Earth-friendly.

But if the last few days have taught us anything, it’s that Trump can draw a crowd. At least, that’s true when the crowd is marching against him.

1 day ago