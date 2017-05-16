Briefly

YARA/ REUTERS/Bob Strong

Unrecorded diesel emissions kill 38,000 people a year.

A new study shows that pollution from diesel vehicles in 11 areas around the world is 50 percent higher than official lab tests report, leading to scores of premature deaths. If more stringent emissions cuts aren’t put in place, deaths could rise to 174,000 a year by 2040. Puts a new twist on that Volkswagen cheating scandal, doesn’t it?

The research, which examined emissions in the United States, China, the European Union, and several other areas, adds to earlier findings that almost all diesel vehicles produce toxic emissions above official limits. Air pollution as a whole caused 4.4 million early deaths in 2015.

The findings come on the heels of Donald Trump’s decision to review the stringent fuel economy standards set by Barack Obama for U.S. vehicles. Some carmakers had already turned to diesel to help meet those stricter standards, as diesel engines are generally more fuel-efficient. For automakers who invested in diesel for environmental reasons, this research presents a new challenge. But researchers suggest industry has the answers.

As Ray Minjares, a member of the research team, told the Guardian: “Manufacturers know how to make their cars clean, and they are actively choosing not to.”

1 hour ago

donald ducked

Chinese worker and solar panels
Reuters / Carlos Barria

World leadership could cancel out Trump’s polluting ways.

His efforts to roll back U.S. climate action will not likely have a major impact on the global climate because other countries are overachieving on their carbon reduction targets, according to Climate Action Tracker.

India is on track to do much better than its climate commitments, and there are signs that China is nearing the turning point where its pollution starts to recede.

Of course, to really ensure against the potential for climate catastrophe, all countries need to be doing more. Still, this is heartening news. Here’s a sampling of stories from the last couple of days:

While the United States fights over subtle thermostat adjustments, Asia is steadily turning down future temperatures.

20 mins ago

Emotional Support

Some massive hands are propping up Venice because climate change.

Artist Lorenzo Quinn seeks to draw attention to human ingenuity — and the modern threat of climate change — with a giant statue unveiled this week, Mashable reports.

Lorenzo Quinn

The hands, each weighing 5,000 pounds, are modeled on those of the artist’s 11-year-old son. They emerge from the Grand Canal to rest against one of Venice’s famous facades in a metaphorical gesture of support.

Over the last 50 years, rising water and subsiding land have both taken a toll on the low-lying Unesco World Heritage Site. Now, climate change threatens to raise seas around the world to disastrous levels, threatening coastal and island communities everywhere.

According to the artist’s press release, the hands “symbolize tools that can both destroy the world, but also have the capacity to save it.”

Look, if any one place can tidily sum up the power of human ingenuity in the face of enormous challenges, it’s Venice: a city built over 1,000 years ago on what is more or less a pile of mud.

3 hours ago

Grist 50

Krishna Kolluri

Meet the fixer: This physicist is shaping energy policy.

Before Varun Sivaram joined the Council on Foreign Relations in 2015, the leading U.S. policy shop wasn’t doing a whole lot of work in green energy. With a doctorate in condensed matter physics from Oxford and a background in public- and private-sector energy advising, Sivaram helped steer the council away from fossil-fuel thinking and toward the analysis of a renewable future.

What might this future look like? You’ll have to grab the book about solar power that Sivaram is finishing this year — or take the class on clean energy innovation he teaches at Georgetown University. One spoiler alert: Technological innovation is key, but venture-capital funding models for clean energy technology are broken. Luckily, policymakers and other private sector players can learn from venture capital’s mistakes by reading Sivaram’s research.

Looking forward, Sivaram suggests that policymakers disillusioned by the tumultuous energy and climate policy environment at the federal level could swivel an eyeball toward the progress being made by cities and states. Sure, one lone city touting “transformative” emissions cuts can amount to hype, but “what’s not hype is when a city or a state invents something innovative that can then be scaled around the world,” he says. “That’s actually important.”

11 hours ago

cause and effect

Austin Valley

Trump saved a pesticide Obama wanted banned. Then, it poisoned several farmworkers.

In early May, laborers harvesting cabbage in a field near Bakersfield, California, caught a whiff of an odor. Some suddenly felt nauseated.

A local news station reported that winds blew the pesticide Vulcan — which was being sprayed on a mandarin orchard owned by the produce company Sun Pacific — into Dan Andrews Farms’ cabbage patch.

Vulcan’s active ingredient, chlorpyrifos, has been banned for residential use for more than 15 years. It was scheduled to be off-limits to agriculture this year — until the EPA gave it a reprieve in March. Kern County officials are still confirming whether Sun Pacific’s insecticide contained chlorpyrifos.

More than 50 farmworkers were exposed, and 12 reported symptoms, including vomiting and fainting. One was hospitalized. “Whether it’s nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seek medical attention immediately,” a Kern County Public Health official warned.

If chlorpyrifos’ presence is confirmed, the EPA may have some explaining to do. The Dow Chemical compound is a known neurotoxin, and several studies connect exposure to it with lower IQ in children and other neurological deficits.

The Scott Pruitt–led agency, however, decided that — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before — the science wasn’t conclusive.

1 day ago

Science, schmience

Sam Clovis

Trump friend and climate foe Sam Clovis is up for a big job at the USDA.

The post, undersecretary of research, education, and economics, sets the Agriculture Department’s scientific course. Clovis’s background as a professor of economics fits with the econ and ed parts of the job, but reports of his pending appointment is drawing criticism because he has no experience with scientific research.

The 2008 Farm Bill specified that the person in this position would be the USDA’s “chief scientist” and should be selected “from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.” When ProPublica reviewed his published academic research it found only “a handful of journal articles, all related to national security and terrorism.” In other situations, he has emphasized his “expertise in national security and foreign policy,” according to the Washington Post.

Other jobs he’s held include Trump campaign advisor and conservative talk radio host. He’s also been a de facto administrator at the USDA while Trump struggled to get his nominees through the confirmation process.

If appointed, Clovis — who has said that he doubts humans are the main cause of climate change — would be in charge of the USDA’s efforts to fight climate change. Under President Obama, the USDA set up a voluntary plan to prevent 25 million cars worth of emissions. With Clovis steering the scientific ship, that plan could be in jeopardy.

1 day ago