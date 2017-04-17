Want to fight for a future that doesn’t suck? Try Grist’s 21-Day Apathy Detox.

Our long-running advice column “Ask Umbra” — once hailed by the New York Times as “the arch online sage of the new green age” — has been helping Grist readers make smarter choices for their homes and families since 2002.

Now, facing the destruction of everything from the Paris climate accord to the Clean Air Act, Umbra’s getting political. Starting this week (just in time for Earth Day!), she’ll offer Grist readers a daily action guide full of tools and tricks to improve civic engagement and build a better community — and country.

Composting is great and all (you should totally keep composting!), but if you also want to shed your sense of powerlessness and build civic muscles, this detox is for you. You might even make some friends in the process — Umbra designed it that way.

