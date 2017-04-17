Want to fight for a future that doesn’t suck? Try Grist’s 21-Day Apathy Detox.

Briefly

Our long-running advice column “Ask Umbra” — once hailed by the New York Times as “the arch online sage of the new green age” — has been helping Grist readers make smarter choices for their homes and families since 2002.

Now, facing the destruction of everything from the Paris climate accord to the Clean Air Act, Umbra’s getting political. Starting this week (just in time for Earth Day!), she’ll offer Grist readers a daily action guide full of tools and tricks to improve civic engagement and build a better community — and country.

Composting is great and all (you should totally keep composting!), but if you also want to shed your sense of powerlessness and build civic muscles, this detox is for you. You might even make some friends in the process — Umbra designed it that way.

Detour ahead

Shutterstock

Scientists say that human-caused climate change rerouted a river.

Yep, you read that right — an entire river.

Meltwater from Canada’s Kaskawulsh Glacier used to flow into the Slims River. But the water gushing from the retreating glacier began draining in a new direction last summer, nearly killing off the Slims River in a geological marvel known as “river piracy.”

Researchers say that this kind of event has happened before in Earth’s history, but this is the first time a massive-scale river restructuring has happened in modern times. The chance that the glacier would have retreated without climate change is very small.

While the Slims River’s near disappearance is unlikely to affect large human populations, two small communities near Kluane Lake may experience some changes. As a result of the rerouted water, the lake — the largest body of water in the Yukon — has faced record low water levels.

Changing staircases at Hogwarts? Fun! Changing rivers in real life? Not so much.

Will they or won’t they?

White House officials are gearing up for a showdown over the Paris agreement.

In a meeting reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team will debate whether to abandon the historic climate pact.

It might seem surprising that this is even up for debate. During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to “cancel” the agreement, which many consider necessary to keep the planet from overheating. But before making a move, it appears he’ll let his advisers fight it out.

Two members of Trump’s inner circle, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, want the administration to stick with the agreement. Reports say the meeting will pit those two against Steve Bannon, the climate-denying former chief of Breitbart News, and Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator, who want out. Reports say Kushner and Tillerson argue that remaining in the Paris accord gives the administration diplomatic leverage in other matters.

If the opening skit on Saturday Night Live is any sign, the outlook for Kushner’s faction is good.

Of course, President Trump’s moves to trash the environment since taking office suggest that, whatever happens, the administration has no plans to meet the agreement’s carbon-cutting pledges.

Grist 50: Member pick

Courtesy of Karmani

Meet the fixer: This developer built an app for food waste.

Raj Karmani was a graduate student in computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when his frequent trips to the neighborhood bagel store opened his eyes to food waste. Most of the unsold bagels usually went into the trash. Karmani’s obsession with efficiency got him thinking: What if there were an app that would sync up businesses with fresh, excess food and organizations in need of it? In 2013, he started Zero Percent, an online platform for food donation.

Here’s how it works: First, a food producer at a commercial kitchen, say a restaurant or bagel shop, opens an Uber-style app and drops in detailed data about the excess food: the amount, where to pick it up, when to pick it up, etc. Then, a delivery person, hired by Zero Percent, scoops up the food and drops it off at any number of youth groups, community centers, or nonprofits that have also signed up for the app and signaled a need.

Right now, Zero Percent operates in the Chicago area and in Urbana-Champaign (but plans to expand), and its biggest clients include the University of Illinois and the local Salvation Army. Karmani says Zero Percent has delivered more than 1,000 meals. As a well-educated and relatively well-off immigrant, the experience has been eye-opening for him. “Some of these kids have never seen strawberries.”

Just what we needed

The New York Times just hired a climate denier.

Well, here’s a fact: The Times announced this week that Bret Stephens — a longtime climate science denier and current editorial deputy editor at the Wall Street Journal — is its newest op-ed columnist.

“He’s a beautiful writer who ranges across politics, international affairs, culture, and business, and, for the Times, he will bring a new perspective to bear on the news,” Times editorial page editor James Bennet wrote in a glowing announcement.

Yup! A brand-new perspective from another middle-aged white male who once described climate change, institutionalized racism, and campus rape as “imaginary enemies.”

In recent months, the Times has been aggressively expanding its climate coverage as “climate and environment reporting is taking on new urgency.” Now pit that move against hiring Stephens, whose Pulitzer Prize–winning commentary includes gems like this:

Here’s a climate prediction for the year 2115: Liberals will still be organizing campaigns against yet another mooted social or environmental crisis. Temperatures will be about the same.

In fact, the Times’ own climate coverage begs to differ.

science wants you

This documentary series spotlights people taking science into their own hands.

On the new PBS show The Crowd & The Cloud, former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati introduces us to “citizen scientists.” These everyday folks help professional scientists by gathering boots-on-the-ground data — testing air quality, tracking mosquitos, and measuring rainfall.

Take these NYC high schoolers, who are working at the Jamaica Bay National Wildlife Refuge after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy. They are helping to restore native habitat by counting pollinators, collecting seeds, and planting new patches of pollinator-friendly plants.

The more information scientists have, the better they can do their jobs. But gathering data can be tricky using traditional scientific monitoring. For example, a meteorologist might look at satellite imagery of a storm, but radar doesn’t reveal if it’s producing hail or how large the hailstones are. That’s where citizen scientists come in.

And guess what? You can become one yourself!

