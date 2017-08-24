Briefly

After farmed salmon break-out, Washington state says: “Please, go fishing.”

The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to fish as they would in their wildest dreams — no limits on size or quantity!

Last weekend, an unknown number of farmed Atlantic salmon spilled out of a Cooke Aquaculture fish pen that held around 305,000 fish in the San Juan Islands — and today, the Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency as a result of the spill.

Lummi fishers have been catching and relying on native salmon for millennia, and are concerned that the farmed fish will threaten native species like the already-endangered Chinook.

While the spill was originally blamed on high eclipse tides (apparently you can blame eclipses for a lot of things), scientists found that explanation fishy since tides were higher in preceding months. The Wild Fish Conservancy blames this weekend’s spill on inadequate equipment.

That would be a reasonable argument against setting up more fish pens in the area — which was Cooke’s plan. The company had proposed another aquaculture project in the Strait of Juan de Fuca at Port Angeles.

Penalties for Cooke are still up in the air.

2 hours ago

Harvey Danger

NASA

Hurricane Harvey could be the strongest storm to hit the country in over a decade.

The storm, expected to hit the Texas coast late Friday, just strengthened into a hurricane.

Harvey could be the first major hurricane (Category 3 or above) to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma 12 years ago, the National Hurricane Center predicted Thursday afternoon.

The forecast shows the hurricane bringing storm surges up to 12 feet and rainfall up to 30 inches to parts of Texas and Louisiana, which could lead to life-threatening floods. A few things to watch:

  1. Houston. Just 43 feet above sea level, Houston has faced more casualties from floods than any other place in the country. Unchecked development has exacerbated the city’s flooding problem. The last major hurricane to hit the area was Bret in 1999.
  2. Corpus Christi. Oil tanks sit on the coast in the country’s fourth-largest port, in the path of potential storm surges. The town issued a voluntary evacuation but had not yet set up temporary shelters as of late Thursday. Mayor Joe McComb didn’t seem too bothered. “I think people are smart enough to make their evacuation decisions,” he said at a press conference, “and they don’t need the government telling them what to do.”
  3. Trump’s response. Harvey could be the new administration’s first natural-disaster test. FEMA, the federal agency responsible for disaster response, is under new leadership, and disaster relief has faced significant cuts under Trump.

In short, we’re looking at a region and a president untested by recent hurricanes.

2 hours ago

Get 'er done

Vincent Desjardins

States keep cutting carbon, despite federal inaction.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative announced yesterday that it plans to curb power plant emissions by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030.

The participating states — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont — will finalize the agreement on Sept. 25. According to the Washington Post, Massachusetts wanted to set the bar higher by “reducing carbon emissions 5 percent a year. But Maryland balked and threatened to pull out of the pact, saying it would lead to higher energy costs for consumers.”

The agreement caps the emissions from the power generation only (unlike California’s system, it does not include other industry, transportation, or agriculture), and allows those electricity generators to buy and sell emissions rights. This latest move simply lowers the cap.

Even though Washington, D.C., tends to suck up all the oxygen in the conversation, local and regional leaders are trying different approaches to suck all the carbon out of the economy. In these statehouses, it’s a lot less hot air, and a lot more action.

4 hours ago

No

Cindy Baxter, Greenpeace

God help us, Donald Trump tried to dispense energy facts again.

I didn’t listen to President Trump’s speech Tuesday night in Phoenix, because, well. It’s fine — I can read. The following syntactic hallucination, however, tested that ability:

We’ve ended the war on beautiful, clean coal, and it’s just been announced that a second, brand-new coal mine, where they’re going to take out clean coal — meaning, they’re taking out coal. They’re going to clean it — is opening in the state of Pennsylvania, the second one.

Hmm, good. OK! There are a few ways to clean a coal: Carbon capture and storage is the most climate change–relevant way, and also probably the one that Trump knows the least about. Basically, coal-fired power plants develop mechanisms to “capture” the CO2 they emit once it’s out the door. The Petra Nova plant in Texas is the only working “clean coal plant” in the country right now. Another built in Mississippi (which Grist investigated in 2015doesn’t actually work and has replaced coal with natural gas. 

The New York Times reports that Trump’s proposed 2018 budget will cut funding for research into coal pollution reduction by 85 percent, which means that the way we “clean” coal will likely become just sloshing it around in a bath. (That’s a real practice, does nothing to reduce CO2 emissions, and was likely something Trump read about in a 1979 issue of the Wall Street Journal.)

1 day ago

Carbon crunching comeback

Shutterstock

California’s carbon market roars back to life.

Legal challenges and political uncertainty had etherized the scheme — at an auction last year, 98 percent of the credits were left unsold. Nobody wanted to buy into a program that might die. But now that the courts have cleared the legal challenges and the legislature has extended a bulletproof version of the policy until 2030, industry has bought up every carbon credit available.

Earlier this month, California and Quebec, working together, auctioned off 64 million carbon credits at $14.75 — the highest price in years. The sale raised nearly a billion dollars. Some $300 million of the proceeds will go to low-income electricity users and pay for energy efficiency programs in California and Quebec. The balance, $640 million, will go to California’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, an all-time high, according to the Environmental Defense Fund’s Erica Morehouse.

California’s cap-and-trade system sets a limit on greenhouse gases then lets the market figure out who gets to emit those gases. You can see a fun explanation in video, here.

So now that the trade part is working, California will have to take a close look at the cap: Is it limiting greenhouse gas emissions enough to meet its goals?

1 day ago

brunch of decisions

Zinke might shrink our national monuments, but hey, he cooks a mean breakfast.

Many around the country are anxious about Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s pending decision on 21 national monuments, which he plans to release on Thursday. But Zinke seems to be taking the pressure in stride — and in a chicken apron.

Lola Zinke tweeted this picture of her husband, also known as “Z,” on Tuesday. Note that beneath the goofy apron, “Z” sports casual cooking attire: a white button-down, a red tie, and black dress shoes.

Last week, Lola’s tweets showed the two on vacation in the Mediterranean, prompting some questions about how seriously Zinke was taking the upcoming monument decision.

But if he takes one thing seriously, it’s breakfast. We can’t help but wonder if Chef Zinke makes his pancakes in fun shapes. Might we suggest bears ears?

1 day ago