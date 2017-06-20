Watch John Oliver call BS on Trump’s promises to coal miners.

President Donald Trump has been less than subtle about his reluctance to address coal’s catastrophic effects on the planet. But Last Week Tonight host John Oliver says the president doesn’t seem to care about the miners he’s supposedly helping, either.

Trump’s promise that coal miners will be saved by reducing regulations on coal companies is dishonest, Oliver explained on Sunday night’s segment, since the goals of those companies and the miners they employ aren’t the same. (Ever heard of Don Blankenship?)

“Stop telling them that their jobs are all coming back when they’re not,” Oliver said. Coal jobs have declined for decades, and workers continue to be replaced by machines. A comeback for coal is about as plausible as a resurgence of horse-drawn carriages.