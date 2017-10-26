Briefly

scary stuff

Watch Samantha Bee’s haunted house of climate hell.

In Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, the late-night host invites eight climate change deniers to experience life on an Earth irreparably damaged by global warming, hoping to “scare the denial right out of them.”

That’s no easy feat: Studies show Americans are more afraid of clowns than climate change.

Bee partnered with a haunted house in a Philadelphia penitentiary to create a climate change–themed hell house filled with massive droughts, rabid NGO workers, and insect protein.

Outside of show business, scaring people into caring about climate change can backfire. Psychologists have found that fear can make parts of our brain to shut down, leading people to give up on solutions to climate change altogether.

To Bee’s credit, her haunted vision of an apocalyptic future convinced at least one woman to change her mind. Not because of dying oceans — she just didn’t think her fellow deniers seemed credible.

“I guess there is an emotion more motivating than fear,” Bee says. “The shame of being caught with the wrong peer group.”

25 mins ago

Media waterscape

When stories about drought spike, people use less water.

During California’s devastating drought, people started cutting water use even before water districts asked them to do so. Why? A new study suggests it was all the media attention.

Researchers point out that the media barely noticed an earlier drought in California from 2007 to 2009. Water consumption hardly budged during that period.

The more recent drought, however, was news. Reporters came from around the country to cover the state’s driest four-year period in recorded history. As you can see in the graph below, the number of stories spiked as the drought went on.

Major events: (1) June 2008: Governor’s emergency proclamation; (2) February 2009: Drought State of Emergency; (3) January 2014: Drought State of Emergency; (4) July 2014: Outdoor water conservation regulations; (5) December 2014: Rain event; and (6) April 2015: Mandatory statewide water use restrictions. Quesnel et al.

People in most water districts responded by turning off their taps. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area cut water consumption by over one-third. The study found that “an increase of 100 drought-related articles in a bimonthly period was associated with an 11 to 18 percent reduction in water use.”

Whaddya know?

20 hours ago

More Like Sweatier Weather!

100-degree October temperatures? Welcome to ‘hotumn.’

We’re in the middle of a new, climate-changed kind of fall — one where you ask for that pumpkin spice latte iced, please.

Southern California crushed records on Tuesday as temperatures soared over 100 degrees F. In Los Angeles, the World Series kicked off amid triple-digit heat that broke the scoreboardThe city of San Luis Obispo measured 108 degrees, tying the record for the hottest temperature seen anywhere in the United States this far into the calendar year.

When the weather is so hot that it literally melts carved pumpkins, can we even call it fall anymore?

The New York Times lamented this new “fifth season” in an essay about the East Coast’s unseasonably warm autumn weather, which averaged 6 to 8 degrees hotter than normal. “Hotumn” is “a between-time when thighs and shoulders linger a little longer, and fans of fall fashion are left sweating in their boots,” Reggie Ugwu writes.

Scientists caution against attributing this year’s sweltering Sweatember and Hottober temps to climate change alone, but the long-term trend is clear: This certainly won’t be our last hotumn.

24 hours ago

pricey hike

National parks could get a lot more expensive in 2018.

The cost of admission to 17 of America’s most popular national parks could more than double, from $25 or $30 per vehicle to $70 during the five months of the parks’ peak season.

The proposal comes from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in an effort to raise revenue for repairs to the declining park system. President Trump has proposed a 12.9 percent cut to the National Park Service budget next year.

The move by Zinke has garnered sharp criticism from congressional Democrats.

“Secretary Zinke would rather take money directly out of the pockets of hardworking Americans instead of coming up with a serious budget proposal for the National Park System,” said Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Others points out that the proposed fee hike could make the cost of visiting a national park prohibitive for many American families.

Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement that, “We should not increase fees to such a degree as to make these places — protected for all Americans to experience — unaffordable for some families to visit.”

1 day ago

Hurricane Maria

Video captures Hurricane Maria’s terrible impact on Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday afternoon, 34 days after the hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service in San Juan posted an unassuming YouTube link to their Twitter account. I’ve never seen anything like it posted by the National Weather Service before:

The video is an 11 minute tour of the island, complete with drone flyovers and somber piano music. It shows the enormous scale of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in U.S. history, as thousands of people continue to struggle for survival.

There’s footage from all corners of the island, showing washed out bridges, flattened homes, and broken infrastructure. The camera flies over a wind farm in Naguabo and a solar farm in Humacao — both destroyed in the storm. In nearly every shot, there are twisted trees, stripped of their leaves.

Though this video was intended as a visual chronicle to accompany a meteorological report, it’s striking on its own.

Oct 24, 2017

pick up the tab

Climate change is gonna be freakin’ expensive, government office warns.

The U.S. federal government has spent $350 billion on extreme weather-related events in the past 10 years, and it can expect to spend even more in the next decade.

A bipartisan report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says climate change will continue to increase the frequency and intensity of rare weather events. The report used research from multiple government agencies to estimate that taxpayers will have to fork over an extra $35 billion per year by midcentury, and $112 billion per year later this century, in climate-related costs. That’s on top of what we’re currently spending.

The GAO findings carry extra weight since the office is known for conservative estimates on polarizing issues.

The federal government has already provided $15 billion in disaster aid this year, and the Senate approved an additional $36.5 billion in aid on Tuesday. The link between climate and extreme weather disasters isn’t lost on the American public. In light of this year’s devastating hurricane and wildfire season, more people are connecting the dots.

Oct 24, 2017