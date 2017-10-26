Briefly

Stuff that matters

tapped out

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Water bills are skyrocketing, and people of color are being hit hard.

A new Chicago Tribune investigation found that residents in black and Latino communities are charged water rates up to 20-percent higher than those in predominantly white neighborhoods.

The Tribune examined 162 Chicagoland communities with publicly managed systems using water from Lake Michigan. While only 13 percent of the cohorts surveyed are majority-black, those groups included five of the 10 areas with the highest water rates.

Water bills are soaring across the country. A recent USA Today report of 100 municipalities found that over the past 12 years, the monthly cost of water doubled in nearly a third of cities. In Atlanta, San Francisco, and Wilmington, Delaware, the price of water tripled or more.

Low-income residents and communities of color are bearing the brunt of surging water rates, which have buried families in debt, causing some to lose their homes. In Flint, Michigan, more than 8,000 residents faced foreclosure because of unpaid water and sewage bills.

This year, Philadelphia launched an income-based, tiered assistance program to aid low-income residents. City Councilwoman Maria Quinones-Sanchez spearheaded the bill because residents in her district — which includes some of Philly’s largest Puerto Rican communities — bore 20 percent of the city’s unpaid water debt despite only being a tenth of its population.

3 hours ago

something is fishy

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A tiny energy company got in a big feud with San Juan’s mayor.

That didn’t take long.

The government-owned Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority gave $300 million last week to Whitefish Energy to rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid. The Montana company had just two full-time employees when Hurricane Maria made landfall but now has hundreds of subcontractors working on the island.

Many people, including members of both parties in Congress, have questions. The fishiest things:

  1. Whitefish is unproven. The two-year-old company’s biggest prior federal contract was $1.3 million to upgrade lines in Arizona.
  2. Crazy costs. Whitefish charges around $230 per hour for linemen and $330 per hour for site supervisors, with additional fees for subcontractors.
  3. Trump connections. Whitefish is based in the 7,000-person hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who knows the CEO. Plus, it’s backed by HBC Investments, whose founder Joe Colonnetta gave tens of thousands of campaign dollars to presidential candidates Rick Perry (now energy secretary) and Donald Trump (now president — have you heard?)

Whitefish says Zinke and Colonnetta played no role in the contract. But San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz wasn’t convinced. On Wednesday, she requested that the contract be voided. Whitefish called her comments “misplaced” and threatened to pull its workers from San Juan on Twitter.

Whitefish has since apologized to Cruz and “everyone in Puerto Rico.”

4 hours ago

scary stuff

Watch Samantha Bee’s haunted house of climate hell.

In Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal, the late-night host invites eight climate change deniers to experience life on an Earth irreparably damaged by global warming, hoping to “scare the denial right out of them.”

That’s no easy feat: Studies show Americans are more afraid of clowns than climate change.

Bee partnered with a haunted house in a Philadelphia penitentiary to create a climate change–themed hell house filled with massive droughts, rabid NGO workers, and insect protein.

Outside of show business, scaring people into caring about climate change can backfire. Psychologists have found that fear can make parts of our brain to shut down, leading people to give up on solutions to climate change altogether.

To Bee’s credit, her haunted vision of an apocalyptic future convinced at least one woman to change her mind. Not because of dying oceans — she just didn’t think her fellow deniers seemed credible.

“I guess there is an emotion more motivating than fear,” Bee says. “The shame of being caught with the wrong peer group.”

4 hours ago

Media waterscape

When stories about drought spike, people use less water.

During California’s devastating drought, people started cutting water use even before water districts asked them to do so. Why? A new study suggests it was all the media attention.

Researchers point out that the media barely noticed an earlier drought in California from 2007 to 2009. Water consumption hardly budged during that period.

The more recent drought, however, was news. Reporters came from around the country to cover the state’s driest four-year period in recorded history. As you can see in the graph below, the number of stories spiked as the drought went on.

Major events: (1) June 2008: Governor’s emergency proclamation; (2) February 2009: Drought State of Emergency; (3) January 2014: Drought State of Emergency; (4) July 2014: Outdoor water conservation regulations; (5) December 2014: Rain event; and (6) April 2015: Mandatory statewide water use restrictions. Quesnel et al.

People in most water districts responded by turning off their taps. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area cut water consumption by over one-third. The study found that “an increase of 100 drought-related articles in a bimonthly period was associated with an 11 to 18 percent reduction in water use.”

Whaddya know?

1 day ago

More Like Sweatier Weather!

Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto/Getty Images

100-degree October temperatures? Welcome to ‘hotumn.’

We’re in the middle of a new, climate-changed kind of fall — one where you ask for that pumpkin spice latte iced, please.

Southern California crushed records on Tuesday as temperatures soared over 100 degrees F. In Los Angeles, the World Series kicked off amid triple-digit heat that broke the scoreboardThe city of San Luis Obispo measured 108 degrees, tying the record for the hottest temperature seen anywhere in the United States this far into the calendar year.

When the weather is so hot that it literally melts carved pumpkins, can we even call it fall anymore?

The New York Times lamented this new “fifth season” in an essay about the East Coast’s unseasonably warm autumn weather, which averaged 6 to 8 degrees hotter than normal. “Hotumn” is “a between-time when thighs and shoulders linger a little longer, and fans of fall fashion are left sweating in their boots,” Reggie Ugwu writes.

Scientists caution against attributing this year’s sweltering Sweatember and Hottober temps to climate change alone, but the long-term trend is clear: This certainly won’t be our last hotumn.

1 day ago

pricey hike

Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

National parks could get a lot more expensive in 2018.

The cost of admission to 17 of America’s most popular national parks could more than double, from $25 or $30 per vehicle to $70 during the five months of the parks’ peak season.

The proposal comes from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in an effort to raise revenue for repairs to the declining park system. President Trump has proposed a 12.9 percent cut to the National Park Service budget next year.

The move by Zinke has garnered sharp criticism from congressional Democrats.

“Secretary Zinke would rather take money directly out of the pockets of hardworking Americans instead of coming up with a serious budget proposal for the National Park System,” said Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Others points out that the proposed fee hike could make the cost of visiting a national park prohibitive for many American families.

Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement that, “We should not increase fees to such a degree as to make these places — protected for all Americans to experience — unaffordable for some families to visit.”

1 day ago