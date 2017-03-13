Briefly

Wealthy countries are backing away from their climate promises.

The Trump administration will participate in its first meeting of the world’s 20 largest economies later this week, and it’s probably no coincidence that G-20 finance ministers are watering down their commitment to the Paris climate change agreement ahead of time.

Back in July, the same G-20 group issued a statement saying governments should pay the $100 billion per year they had committed under the Paris accord and put policies in place to bring the agreement “into force as soon as possible.” Now, Bloomberg has a draft of a statement from the finance ministers that suggests development banks — like the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development — should raise private money to pay the bill. Governments, it argues, are already too strapped. It’s unclear which countries pushed for the change in tone.

Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting the White House before the G-20 summit starts on Friday. Some see her visit “as the first opportunity to lay the groundwork to persuade Trump to keep the U.S. in the landmark Paris climate agreement,” according to Politico. Perhaps G-20 officials are trying to craft a statement that the Trump Administration would actually sign. Or maybe some of them are happy to have an excuse to pass the bill to someone else.

Site unseen

Watch Stephen Colbert take a swipe at EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

Pruitt pulled out an alternative fact last week when he claimed that carbon dioxide is not a “primary contributor” to global warming.

Colbert was not having it.

The talk show host suggested that Pruitt read his own agency’s website, which clearly states: “Carbon dioxide is the primary greenhouse gas that is contributing to recent climate change.”

Perhaps Pruitt thought that fact had already been deleted from the site. Since Donald Trump took office, a number of mentions of climate change and science have been edited out of EPA webpages. Thanks to Colbert’s riff, we’re betting there will be more edits in the near future.

Colbert’s best zinger on Friday night? “Maybe Pruitt’s right. Maybe CO2 isn’t the No. 1 cause of global warming. Maybe the cause of global warming is the head of the EPA blowing smoke up the oil industry’s ass.”

Dakota access

Police want to search a #NoDAPL group’s Facebook page.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department in Washington state filed a warrant for information from the Facebook page of a Bellingham group fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline. This week, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion to throw it out.

According to the ACLU, the warrant “involves an overbroad and unconstitutional request for private data” and violates the First and Fourth Amendments. The Bellingham group participated in a Dakota Access march that shut down Interstate 5 last month. Police are investigating a five-car pileup they attribute to the demonstration, and are reportedly considering a charge of reckless endangerment.

Facebook notified Neah Monteiro, the page’s creator, of the warrant by email in late February, but the site hasn’t handed over the data yet.

The legal fight adds to a history of distrust between Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrators and law enforcement.

Today, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and other tribal nations are marching on Washington to advocate for recognition of their sovereignty. A decision on the Standing Rock Sioux’s main legal challenge may not come until May — even though oil could fill the pipeline before then.

Dakota Access

Native Americans marched on Washington for their rights — civil, treaty, and human.

Led in part by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, the Native Nations Rise march was the latest mobilization in the years-long battle against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Braving a slurry of wet snow, thousands of indigenous people and their allies marched from Union Station to the White House. They made one notable detour to the Trump International Hotel, where they erected a tipi and Native women led a ceremonial round dance.

The march was the culmination of four days of demonstration in the nation’s capital, where tribes have gathered to pray, workshop, and rally for indigenous rights in America. The Sioux say their treaty rights were violated when the U.S. government neglected to consult with them while considering whether to approve the pipeline, a major argument in the tribe’s current lawsuit against it.

Somewhere along the route, 16-year-old indigenous climate activist, hip-hop activist, and all-around rock star Xiuhtezcatl Martinez performed songs he wrote about the #NoDAPL fight. In his own words: “But you will not break me / Anything less than grace will not shake me, break free / I call my drop to the frontline / Kill the black snake, bring an end to the pipelines.”

Peak foiled

There’s a lot more oil to keep in the ground all of a sudden.

Spanish oil company Repsol just announced that it has made the largest onshore oil discovery in the United States in 30 years: a find of 1.2 billion barrels beneath Alaska’s North Slope.

“Keep it in the ground” has become a rallying cry for climate and environmental activists in recent years, and they’re particularly intent on stopping Arctic drilling. A study published in Nature in 2015 argues that all Arctic oil needs to stay underground if we’re going to have any hope of keeping global warming below 2 degrees C, the point at which scientists think the shit will really hit the fan.

If there’s anyone still waiting for peak oil to save us from climate change, get over it. People just keep getting better at finding crude. If anything can get us out of this mess, it won’t be a scarcity of fossil fuels but an abundance of creativity. The same innovative capacity that allows humans to keep expanding the amount of oil that can be pumped out of the earth can also create laws to stop the flow and cleaner technologies to use instead.

We better get moving, though, because otherwise this new batch of oil could start flowing in 2021.

Office of environmental injustice

One of the most important figures in environmental justice just quit Trump’s EPA.

Mustafa Ali helped to start the EPA’s environmental justice office and its environmental equity office in the 1990s. For nearly 25 years, he advocated for poor and minority neighborhoods stricken by pollution. As a senior adviser and assistant associate administrator, Ali served under both Democratic and Republican presidents — but not under President Donald Trump.

His departure comes amid news that the Trump administration plans to scrap the agency’s environmental justice work. The administration’s proposed federal budget would slash the EPA’s $8 billion budget by a quarter and eliminate numerous programs, including Ali’s office.

The Office of Environmental Justice gives small grants to disadvantaged communities, a life-saving program that Trump’s budget proposal could soon make disappear.

Ali played a role in President Obama’s last major EPA initiative, the EJ 2020 action agenda, a four-year plan to tackle lead poisoning, air pollution, and other problems. He now joins Hip Hop Caucus, a civil rights nonprofit that nurtures grassroots activism through hip-hop music, as a senior vice president.

In his letter of resignation, Ali asked the agency’s new administrator, Scott Pruitt, to listen to poor and non-white people and “value their lives.” Let’s see if Pruitt listens.

