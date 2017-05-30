Briefly

We’re literally losing sleep over climate change.

Higher temperatures at night mean more trouble sleeping, according to a new study in Science Advances. (Duh, sweaty toss-and-turners the world over say.)

The researchers used a 2002-2011 survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to match up 795,000 people’s reported sleep quality with nighttime temperature records. Sure enough, hotter nights were more likely to correspond with people reporting insufficient sleep. The effect was worse among the elderly and lower-income participants — though other factors, such as sleep disorders and taxing work schedules, likely also take their toll on those populations.

While climate change is causing temperatures to get higher in general, it’s raising nighttime temperatures in particular, the Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer explains. Heat-trapping greenhouse gases continue to keep things toasty long after the sun has set.

So if you were planning to try to sleep through the next few years of terrible news (look, we know the feeling), think again.

Trump still hasn’t decided whether to dump the Paris climate agreement or not.

The tussle over whether to stay or leave the 195-country accord has been ongoing in the White House since inauguration. But Trump says a decision will come soon.

His hesitancy to shirk the international commitment may hearten greens. But on Saturday, leaders at the G7 summit — a geopolitical group including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Italy, and Japan — issued a joint declaration affirming the agreement, minus the support of one.

The text of the declaration reads: “The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics.” The other countries wrote that they are “understanding” of this decision, and will push on regardless. Meanwhile, Trump has privately said that he is planning to pull out of the agreement.

Trump’s decision is clearly out of step with the international community, but he was also literally out of step with his fellow world leaders: The president was tardy for the group’s photo op because he insisted on waiting for a golf cart while other leaders took a short stroll through the streets of Taormina, Sicily.

Meet the fixer: This young climate activist is demanding more.

Born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii, Evan Weber went to the same K-through-12 school attended by future President Barack Obama. By the time Weber got to college, he was taking his fellow Punahou School alum to task for what Weber believed was an inadequate climate action plan.

Together, Weber, a college buddy, and one of their professors drafted their own climate agenda, a policy report they initially simply called “The Plan.” A direct response to Obama’s 2013 climate plan, this version called for the U.S. to go even further in reducing carbon emissions and proposed a set of financial and regulatory solutions to make it happen. Weber ran an Indiegogo campaign to drum up support around The Plan and started popping up as a climate evangelist in media outlets like the Huffington Post, Al Jazeera, and Newsweek. Now his goal is to build the political power necessary to enact it.

Weber’s organization, U.S. Climate Plan, pushes for climate legislation on the state level and organizes campaigns supporting climate justice. Weber supports young activists by building partnerships between grassroots organizations, teaching statewide strategy plans, and advising college students. This, in Weber’s eyes, is how you build a generational front against climate change. “And morally, we know that we are going to win.”

Here’s an idea for retired coal mines: Turn them into giant batteries.

Energy companies are looking to retrofit old mines to store power from solar and wind, reports the Wall Street Journal.

The mine-turned-battery concept relies on something called “pumped hydro.” Basically, when you have extra power you want to store, you just use it to pump water uphill. When you want to use that power again, you release the water to flow back downhill, spinning a turbine to generate electricity.

It turns out the structure of coal mines is perfect for building these systems: Water can be cycled between reservoirs deep in the mine and holding ponds at the surface.

But, like all nice things, pumped hydro can be pretty pricey. In Virginia, where two energy companies are looking to build pump systems near old mines, Gov. Terry McAuliffe signed a bill allowing the companies to raise electricity rates to help get the projects up and running.

Still, pumped storage is more reliable than chemical batteries like lithium ion, which degrade over time. As more solar is added to the grid — and the need for electricity storage ramps up — giant coal-mine batteries could just keep going and going right into the future.

What if Baywatch were … better?

The Baywatch cinematic reboot, starring god-among-men Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, lesser deity Zac Efron, and Priyanka “Miss World 2000” Chopra, is out in theaters on Friday. We, the moviegoing public, should be blessed by this release, but early reviews suggest it’s actually just too ridiculous.

The New York Times: “Like its source material, ‘Baywatch’ is sleazy and wholesome, silly and earnest, dumb as a box of sand and slyly self-aware. It’s soft-serve ice cream. Crinkle-cut fries. A hot car and a skin rash.”

Vox: “Baywatch is a lot like [a] dead man’s penis: It’s a limp, charmless thing that doesn’t warrant the effort or time spent looking at it.”

The Atlantic: “… [Y]ou didn’t come for the plot. None of us, the writers of this film included, came for the plot.”

Wow! Decided burns, everyone. What if it were about climate change instead? Consider:

Maybe people would have liked it more.

Check out what career government staff is doing to fly under Trump’s radar.

According to a Washington Post report, agency staffers working on projects related to energy, agriculture, and infrastructure are tweaking the language in their proposals to avoid raising eyebrows in the White House.

Gone are terms like “climate change” — which is being replaced with “resilience.” And you won’t find the word “clean” in program descriptions involving energy.

The new strategy comes after the administration began deleting mentions of climate change from the EPA’s website. And shortly after Trump’s inauguration, pages devoted to civil rights and Native American rights were removed from the White House site.

One career staffer called the behavior “‘Keep their head down, maybe they won’t cut our budget’-mode.” But as Michael Termini at the Government Accountability Project told the Post, that’s really just a cute way of describing a chilling effect Trump is having on his charges: Staffers feel discouraged from exercising their rights because of threat — implicit or explicit — of being prosecuted or sanctioned.

For the moment, rebranding initiatives might be the only hope we have for implementing common sense policies — like ensuring the resilience of the fight against climate change or the development of renewable energy technologies.

