Briefly

Stuff that matters

ready or not

Shutterstock

We’re nearing peak hurricane season and New Orleans’ pumping system is “broken.”

More than a week after an intense rainstorm triggered a flood so bad locals called it a “mini-Katrina,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the city’s drainage system has “never been fully operational.”

A number of officials resigned when it was revealed that, contrary to their initial statements, 17 of the city’s 120 pumps were not operational during recent rains, and most of the power generating system to run the pumps was down, too.

While city officials are working around the clock to fix the pumps, local residents — many of them still dealing with the trauma of the 2005 hurricane — say help has been slow to arrive. Louisiana’s governor, John Bel Edwards, declared a state of emergency to help speed up the repairs.

The pumping system is necessary to remove rainwater because most of New Orleans is below sea level. The next two weeks are expected to be rainier than normal in the area.

On top of the city’s mismanagement of the crisis, Louisiana is dealing with heavy rainstorms more frequently thanks to climate change. And with seven named storms so far, this year’s hurricane season is on a near-record pace — the fourth-fastest since records began in 1851. Forecasters say the rest of the season could be “extremely active.”

3 hours ago

doomsdaytrippers

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Glacier National Park is overcrowded. Thanks, climate change.

A record-breaking 1 million people visited Glacier in July, up 23 percent from last year. Park officials are stuck dealing with overcrowded parking lots, more medical emergencies, and a shortage of open campsites.

While the number of visitors has fluctuated in past decades, it’s been on the rise over the past five years. Some attribute the park’s popularity to low gas prices (perfect for road trips!) and all the envy-inducing photos making their way to Instagram, while others blame our old pal climate change: All but 26 of the 150 glaciers that existed in Glacier National Park in the late 1800s have melted away, and scientists say it’s “inevitable” we’ll lose the rest. Such predictions have prompted a wave of “doomsday tourists” who want to catch a glimpse of climate change in action.

“People tell us they want to see glaciers before they’re gone,” Pamela Smith, a Glacier campground volunteer, told the Missoulian. “They have come here to see the impacts of climate change for themselves.”

2 hours ago

fox in the henhouse

Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein

How can Pruitt sue himself? California wants to know.

The state’s attorney general, Xavier Becerra, filed a lawsuit on Friday to get the agency to say how it plans to handle Administrator Scott Pruitt’s potential conflicts of interest. Pruitt is now in charge of enforcing rules that he tried to unravel with numerous lawsuits as Oklahoma’s attorney general.

“Administrator Pruitt’s ability to serve as an impartial decision maker merits close examination,” Becerra said in a statement.

In April, Becerra filed a broad Freedom of Information Act request for documents tied to Pruitt’s potential conflicts of interest and efforts to follow federal ethics laws. Generally, agencies must respond to a FOIA request within 20 business days, though they have some wiggle room. But four months later, the EPA has yet to turn over anything.

Liz Bowman, an EPA spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times that the agency had twice told Becerra’s office they were working on assembling the documents. She said the lawsuit was “draining resources that could be better spent protecting human health and the environment.”

The suit from the Golden State is just part of the legal backlash Pruitt’s staring down: He’s already been sued over ozone regulations and the suspension of methane restrictions for new oil and gas wells.

3 hours ago

That’s What I Like

Remember Flint? Bruno Mars surprised concertgoers with $1 million toward its recovery.

Spurring cheers from his audience at a concert in Michigan last Saturday, Mars announced that ticket sales from his show would be redirected to the charity “The Community Foundation of Greater Flint,” a nonprofit dedicated to aiding those affected by the Flint water crisis.

The revelation that Flint, Michigan’s water supply is dangerously contaminated with lead first hit headlines in 2014, yielding a flurry of news coverage and philanthropic activity. Surprise: In 2017, there are still years’ worth of water infrastructure repairs to be made.

In a statement, Mars said, “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster.”

While celebrity support of prominent causes can sometimes be self-defeating, this serves as a valuable reminder that a crisis doesn’t end when the press does — and the recovery effort still needs funds. The EPA, meanwhile, is moving pretty slowly on that front.

Watch the video of Mars’ announcement below:

The great news is that the Flint crisis gets a Lifetime movie treatment this fall!

5 hours ago

Not a Clean (Coal) Break

Shutterstock

More bad news for the coal industry with layoffs in Mississippi.

The Kemper power plant in Dekalb, Mississippi, announced on Friday it would lay off 75 workers at its mine, and possibly as many as 250 workers in the energy plant as a whole.

The layoffs are only the latest of the problems surrounding Kemper. The plant was designed to be the country’s first “clean coal” facility, capturing and storing much of the carbon dioxide released when burning coal for power.

The energy facility was supposed to bring “great wonders” to a struggling community in Mississippi, but it’s unclear whether the plant can deliver on its promises. In June, the plant said it was stopping its work on clean coal to burn natural gas, in part for cost reasons. Last week, the plant’s parent company announced earnings losses in the billions.

Meanwhile, the coal industry as a whole continues to flag, despite Trump’s vow to revive it.

Aug 11, 2017

flip flop season

Reuters / Yuri Gripas

Scott Pruitt doesn’t want to politicize science?

During a Thursday interview on a Texas radio show the EPA administrator said his agency wants objective science to buttress its mission. Sounds like something Pruitt and scientists can agree on, right?

Not exactly. Right after endorsing peer-reviewed science Pruitt dropped this: “Science should not be something that’s just thrown about to try to dictate policy in Washington, D.C.”

Experts at NOAA, the Department of the Interior, and Pruitt’s own agency have said they think science is exactly what policy should be based on.

On air, Pruitt touched on his usual topics: Superfund, how the Paris Agreement is a bad deal for the U.S., and, of course, CO2. The radio station’s meteorologist asked Pruitt why the country has such a preoccupation with the greenhouse gas. “It serves political ends,” Pruitt said. “The past administration used it as a wedge issue.”

Besides the conflicting statements on science, it was a pretty classic Pruitt interview. But we can finally put one burning question to rest about our newish EPA administrator: Does he separate his trash into the proper bins? “I have,” Pruitt said coyly. “I have recycled.”

Aug 11, 2017