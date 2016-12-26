Briefly

year in review

Ed Hawkins

What a record-breaking year! Sigh.

This year was chock-full of superlatives — and not the good kind — thanks to a sweltering El Niño on top of decades of climate change:

1. The longest streak of record-breaking months, from May 2015 to August 2016. It was the hottest January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, and September since we began collecting data 137 years ago, according to NOAA.

2. The largest coral bleaching event ever observed. As much as 93 percent of the Great Barrier Reef experienced record-breaking bleaching over the Southern Hemisphere summer, which also wreaked havoc to reefs across the Pacific in the longest-running global bleaching event ever observed.

3. The Arctic is getting really hot. Alaska saw its hottest year ever, with temperatures an average of 6 degrees F above normal. Arctic sea ice cover took a nosedive to a new low this fall, as temperatures at the North Pole reached an insane seasonal high nearly 50 degrees above average. Reminder: There is no sun in the Arctic in December.

4. The first year we spent entirely above 400 ppm. After the biggest monthly jump in atmospheric CO2 levels from February 2015 to February 2016, those levels stayed high for all of 2016.

5. The hottest year. Pending an extreme plunge in global temperatures in the next few days, 2016 will almost certainly be the warmest year humans have ever spent on the Earth’s surface.

Even if it weren’t the hottest year yet, context matters more than year-to-year comparisons. The last five years have been the hottest five on record. The last 16 years contain 15 of the hottest years on record. We are living in unprecedented times.

2016, not all bad?

Steve Rhodes

These states are already stepping up on climate action to prepare for a Trump presidency.

After Donald Trump won the election, states and cities promised they’d work to make up for his, ah, shortcomings. A few states have already gotten started:

  • In September, California’s SB32 decreed the state reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. And the state’s AB197 creates a legislative committee to monitor the Air Resources Board, an oft-criticized agency in charge of reducing the state’s pollution.
  • New York went a step further. In June, the state passed a bill to entirely cut emissions “from major sources” — oil refineries, natural gas storage facilities, pipelines, and more — by 2050. That means to zero.
  • Illinois just passed a big ol’ bipartisan energy bill compromise that keeps nuclear plants open and funnels money to local environmental projects. It also puts millions towards solar projects and jobs in low-income communities.

In the coming four years, expect more like this from states unwilling to put up with backsliding. In reference to Trump’s disregard for NASA (and science in general), California Gov. Jerry Brown promised this month: “If Trump turns off the satellites, California will launch its own damn satellite.”

Shutterstock

You’re not gonna use that holiday time off to work out. Read instead.

Bonus: You’ll end up with dinner conversation fodder that isn’t directly related to the impending inauguration, but also isn’t totally superficial. Dig in:

  • In a year of failures (sorry), the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance at Standing Rock was a rare success. How? Why? Louise Erdrich explains for The New Yorker.
  • How do women’s ambitions change when they “grow up?” More importantly, what role does pervasive sexism play in that change? Hana Schank and Elizabeth Wallace documented how their sorority sisters’ trajectories changed after college for The Atlantic.
  • Standing Rock victory aside, it’s been a very bad year for environmental activists around the world. Kimon de Greef explores the dark world of mining in South Africa via the assassination of an activist who fought to fix it.
  • Food keeps us, you know, physically alive — but the right kind of meal can bolster the will to live. The Ringer’s Danny Chau wrote up a detailed account of the 10 best comfort meals of the year.
unpresidented

Mark Clifton

Elections expert says North Carolina is no longer a democracy.

Andrew Reynolds, an adviser with the Harvard-based Electoral Integrity Project (EIP), has observed elections across the world — from Afghanistan to Burma, Egypt to Sudan.

“If it were a nation state,” Reynolds writes in the Raleigh News & Observer, “North Carolina would rank right in the middle of the global league table — a deeply flawed, partly-free democracy that is only slightly ahead of the failed democracies that constitute much of the developing world.”

North Carolina scored 58 on EIP’s 100-point scale in its report on the 2016 elections, ranking near Cuba, Indonesia, and Sierra Leone for overall electoral integrity. When it comes to the state’s electoral laws and voter registration, it does even worse, standing alongside Iran and Venezuela. Its score on unfair districting is the worst in the world: a whopping 7 out of 100.

The implications are vast: The GOP-controlled legislature succeeded in a last-minute attempt to limit the incoming Democratic governor’s power. This less-than-stellar democracy has its share of suffering already, ranging from wildfires to floods to toxic coal ash spills and millions lost in state revenue after passing HB2 anti-transgender bathroom bill.

Recently, a federal court ordered the state to redraw its notoriously gerrymandered districts earlier this year. Maybe North Carolina will graduate to second-worst government in the world on districting after that.

dumpster fire, meet hose

Here are three reasons that the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Sure, these are days full of terrifying tweets and monsters from hell (aka the ocean).

But! There’s a light at the end of the Mariana Trench — at least three of them, in fact:

India’s renewable promise: The Indian government predicts it will be three years ahead of schedule for renewable energy targets established in last year’s Paris talks. If all goes according to plan, India would get 57 percent of its electricity capacity from non–fossil fuel sources by 2027, eliminating the need to open new coal plants.

Where the sky’s the limit: Las Vegas has become America’s latest city to run its municipal facilities entirely on renewable energy. Last week’s opening of a new solar array in southeastern Nevada put the final touch on a decade-long conversion. Looks like it’s time for a new slogan — what happens here, stays out of the greenhouse effect? Hmm.

I don’t want no shrubs (because I’m the ozone layer): A new study shows that when reindeer graze on shrubs, they help increase the amount of sunlight reflected back into space and away from the heat-absorbing ground. (That’s good, because we don’t need more heat in the Arctic right now.) Thanks, you wacky ungulates!

Can we fight poverty without wrecking the climate? Grist’s food writer has a few ideas.

Global poverty isn’t exactly a small problem. But we aren’t intimidated to take on the big issues.

If you missed Nathanael Johnson’s Facebook Live conversation today, check it out to gain some insight into his latest in-depth series — The Poverty Solution: Put People First.

