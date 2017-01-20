Briefly

What the heck were thousands of red Skittles doing strewn across a frozen Wisconsin road?

Turns out, they spilled off a truck carrying them to a dairy farm. Which raises the question, what?!

You see, farmers have been feeding candy to cows for decades, if not always Skittles. Discolored chocolate bars, misshapen gummy worms, and broken cookies all go into the feed mixer. Factory owners like it because it’s a good use of defective food that would otherwise wind up in a landfill. Farmers like it because it’s cheap fodder for animals.

But what do the cows think? They seem to like it. Even the occasional candy wrapper doesn’t bother them. One farmer beloved of bovines pays extra to bring in 10 tons of chocolate a week for his cattle.

In some ways, this is nothing new. Cows, pigs, and chickens have been recycling human food waste for millennia: Pigs were the de facto garbage crew in ancient Rome and colonial New York. But it was only recently that we discovered you can make funfetti ice cream by feeding Skittles to cows (no, not really.)

1 hour ago

math is hard

Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Trump’s new energy plan doesn’t add up.

Minutes after the 45th president was sworn in today, mentions of climate change were scrubbed from the White House website (Obama’s pages were archived) and an “America First Energy Plan” surfaced.

According to Trump’s ominously named plan, axing Obama-era climate regulations would return $30 billion in wages to U.S. workers. But that plan ignores a significant factor in determining the cost of cutting those regulations.

Here, we need to explain a little thing called the social cost of carbon. It’s used to calculate the damage that climate change does to society through things like natural disasters and higher health care costs. Earlier this month, the National Academies of Science recommended a recalculation of that cost. It currently stands around $36 per ton. Some scientists argue it should be as high as $220.

The Obama administration used this metric as a central part of crafting new regulations. But Trump could disregard the social cost of carbon — potentially suspending it while it’s recalculated under conservative rubrics, as Bloomberg reports.

One way to lower the cost would be to ignore the impacts of climate change outside of the United States, even though we’re talking about global warming. Welcome to the America First age.

2 hours ago

data dump

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

It’s happening: Climate change starts disappearing from government websites.

Before the inauguration was even over, the Trump administration was already purging whitehouse.gov, as Climate Central’s Brian Kahn discovered:

Instead, we have An America First Energy Plan, which only refers to climate change in the context of rolling back the “burdensome regulations on our energy industry”:

President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

Ignoring climate change is projected to cost $44 trillion by 2060 — but Trump isn’t worried about that.

Scientists have been scrambling to back up priceless government climate data and resources in the months and weeks leading up to the inauguration. Their fears turned concrete when news broke earlier this week that Trump’s EPA team was planning to remove climate change information from its .gov site.

Now, Trump promises to revive the coal industry (he can’t), extract oil and natural gas from public lands, and stop the EPA from protecting us from — let alone mentioning — the ongoing disaster that even the Pentagon recognizes as one of the gravest threats facing humankind.

We can’t wait to see what disappears next.

5 hours ago

You are my density

Shutterstock

Densifying cities could cut emissions more than doing energy retrofits on buildings.

That’s according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

You’re probably used to hearing about how denser cities cut transportation emissions, thanks to reduced driving. This study looks at a different impact: how density affects greenhouse gas emissions from buildings.

The researchers projected emissions from buildings under different potential urban densities between now and 2050. They found that denser development patterns lead to lower emissions because people live and work in smaller units that consume less energy. Attached buildings are also more efficient for heating and cooling.

So the PNAS study finds that greater density has the potential to substantially reduce building emissions, more so than other efforts to improve energy efficiency like better weather-proofing.

Unfortunately, global trends are moving in the wrong direction. Cities around the world are growing, but at the same time, urban density is decreasing, as cars enable cities and their suburbs to sprawl outwards.

Governments can adopt policies to make their cities and towns denser, and they’ll need to — not just in the relatively sprawling cities of North America and Europe, but in the fast-growing cities of Asia and the rest of the developing world.

1 day ago

chicken and the reg

Cassie

Obama administration just gave a little breathing room to organic livestock.

The new rule says that organic farmers can’t cut off the tails of livestock, or clip the beaks on chickens. It says that organic livestock have to have room to move freely, and boosts chickens’ outdoor space, providing “about two square feet per egg-laying hen, or about an acre for a flock of 20,000,” writes Dan Charles at NPR.

Organic evangelists say this doesn’t go far enough, while the big farmers groups, like the National Pork Producers Council, say it goes too far. The middle of the road Organic Trade Association applauded the rule, as did animal welfare groups like the Humane Society.

But the real question is how do the animals themselves feel about this? When I reached a hen for comment, she had mixed feelings. While she supported measures that would keep farmers from cutting off her beak, she opposed measures that would keep farmers from cutting off the beaks of her compatriots. “Those things hurt,” she said. When I pointed out that Republicans vow to fight new regulations, she sighed and mumbled something about needing to take a nice, long dust bath.

1 day ago

Sonny side up

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary believes you can pray drought away.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue — no relation to the poultry agribusiness — is Trump’s final cabinet nominee, another white man joining an already overwhelmingly white, male administration.

Before entering politics, Perdue was a veterinarian and ran a grain and fertilizer business. As Georgia governor — the first Republican to run the state since Reconstruction — he prayed for rain on the steps of the state capitol in hopes of ending one of the worst droughts in decades. Perhaps it worked: Two years later, in 2009, Perdue governed during the most severe floods in Georgia’s recorded history.

Despite witnessing these weather extremes, Perdue is a climate change denier who called global warming a “running joke among the public” in a 2014 editorial in the National Review. “Liberals have lost all credibility when it comes to climate science,” he wrote, “because their arguments have become so ridiculous and so obviously disconnected from reality.”

The Department of Agriculture executes federal law and policy connected to farming, food, and forestry. Among other things, it runs programs designed to curb the agriculture sector’s environmental impact and carbon footprint: In 2014, agriculture contributed 9 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Under Perdue and Trump, don’t bet on that declining.

1 day ago