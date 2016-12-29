Briefly

What’s the most overlooked but important issue of the year?

The crisis of affordable housing (after climate change, natch).

It’s not for lack of local media coverage. Follow the news from New York City to Seattle, and you can’t avoid stories about skyrocketing home prices and rent along with record rates of homelessness. The bestseller Evicted followed low-income residents in Milwaukee who were tossed out of their homes for missing a rent payment.

Add up each local crisis, city by city, and it’s clear that the country has a national crisis that requires a national response. Yet affordable housing passed without much notice in the 2016 election. Interviewers and debate moderators never asked about housing. Republican presidential candidates, including President-elect Donald Trump, a high-end real estate developer, ignored it altogether.

To be sure, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders issued modest proposals on housing policy. But they gave housing little attention on the campaign trail.

So will 2017 be the year that our political system wakes up to the housing crisis? The signs aren’t promising. Trump and congressional Republicans want to cut housing aid, which has already been squeezed by cuts from the Budget Control Act of 2011.

But maybe it’s the year that progressives in Congress propose a national strategy to provide high-quality, affordable housing to all Americans. It’s a political cause in dire need of a champion.

2 hours ago

it bears repeating

Bureau of Land Management

Trump would be giving up a big presidential power if he abolished new national monuments.

Yesterday, President Obama designated over 1.6 million acres in Utah and Nevada as the Bears Ears and Gold Butte monuments. The move protects sacred Native American sites and desert biodiversity — as long as the designation sticks under the Trump administration.

The decision delighted a coalition of Native nations and infuriated conservatives. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) led the charge against Bears Ears with a plan that allowed for energy development. And Utah’s Republican attorney general announced yesterday he will sue over Obama’s designation.

The power to create monuments regardless of congressional approval comes from the 1906 Antiquities Act. No U.S. president has ever overturned a prior monument, though on rare occasions some have pruned the size.

The U.S. attorney general declared in 1938 that the act does not authorize abolishing monuments. Both Bishop and Trump’s Interior pick Ryan Zinke have voted in the past to eviscerate the Antiquities Act’s authority, if not obliterate it entirely. For Trump to defy the act, it would mark uncharted and “unpresidented” territory that could require years of litigation.

If Trump signs away the Antiquities Act, he surrenders a presidential power. Is that something this man would ever willingly give up?

3 hours ago

Caught Out Here

Gage Skidmore

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is now pretending not to know about climate change.

The state agency charged with protecting resources endangered by climate change has quietly purged that very term from its webpage on the Great Lakes.

As James Rowen at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discovered, the page formerly read:

Earth’s climate is changing. Human activities that increase heat–trapping (“greenhouse”) gases are the main cause. Earth’s average temperature has increased 1.4 degrees F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998. Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe effects on the Great Lakes and the plants, wildlife, and people who depend on them.

Compare to now:

As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

(Note the rude decapitalization of “Earth.”)

According to Rowen, the changes in text reflect a shift in the agency’s mission after Gov. Scott Walker appointed state senator Cathy Stepp to oversee it. As Brett Hulsey, former state legislator, put it at the time: “Putting Cathy Stepp in charge of the DNR is like putting Lindsay Lohan in charge of a rehab center.”

4 hours ago

Always leave them graphing

xkcd

It’s been an excellent year for one thing: climate doom infographics.

I’m not sure whether that’s because there’s an infographic Renaissance happening across this great land, or because climate change has become so alarming that graphs are extra dramatic.

Check out this Eye of Sauron drawn up by British climate scientist Ed Hawkins:

Ed Hawkins Climate GIF
Ed Hawkins

It shows effects both subtle (the drop in temperature in the 1880s, partly due to the eruption of Krakatoa) and dramatic (the accelerated rise in the 1990s, back when I thought the biggest problems in the world were that music sucked and grownups were jerks).

Aesthetically, though, I’m partial to this doom graph by Joshua Stevens of NASA, which shows how much hotter our Augusts have gotten over the last century or so. The My Little Pony–style color scheme is particularly inspired.

tempanoms_gis_august2016
Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

But my favorite is this infographic by Randall Munroe of xkcd, which goes all the way back to the last ice age. This is just a screenshot of the very beginning — you’ll want to click through to get the full goods.

xkcd-earth-temperature-screenshot

If you like seeing atmospheric peril rendered in interesting and attractive ways, keep an eye on Hawkins, who not only makes good climate graphs, but spots other good ones before anyone else.

4 hours ago

keep it down

Shutterstock

Fracking causes noise pollution that could be harmful to your health.

The consequences of fracking can include higher cancer risk for workers, groundwater contamination, and methane leaks, as well as the sudden rash of earthquakes in places where they were previously rare.

Now, there’s another concern to add to the growing list: According to a recent study from nonprofit research institute PSE Healthy Energy and West Virginia University, the noise caused by fracking — which takes place both night and day — is connected to an array of health problems associated with sleep disturbance and cardiovascular health, including elevated blood pressure, hypertension, and heart disease.

“Oil and gas operations produce a complex symphony of noise types, including intermittent and continuous sounds and varying intensities,” said PSE Healthy Energy Executive Director Seth Shonkoff. Fracking operations can produce everything from a low rumble to loud drilling noises.

Like other public health threats, noise pollution disproportionately effects vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and people suffering from chronic illness. While president-elect Trump has gone on record supporting local fracking bans, his top oil advisers wouldn’t agree and are eyeing opening new lands to fossil fuel development — including fracking.

4 hours ago

guilty of hamburglary

Grist

The vegan meat market really beefed up in 2016.

Sure, we’ve had veggie burgers forever, and food critics ate the first lab-grown hamburger way back in 2013, but 2016 was really the breakthrough year for non-animal meat. The 2013 in-vitro burger cost $330,000 (critics pronounced it passable); by 2015, that sky-high price tag had fallen to an estimated $10 a patty — an incredible drop, but the stem cell burger is still not on the market.

But this year, for the first time, you could go to a restaurant and eat something that had never been through a slaughterhouse but tasted enough like meat to fool the unsuspecting. It was the year of the Impossible Burger, which convincingly reproduces meat’s flavor compounds.

We could dramatically lower our environmental footprint if we ate less meat, but knowing this hasn’t gotten people to go vegan. A delicious, affordable meat replacement, however, might be able to do the trick.

The makers of the Impossible Burger say they can make meat more delicious than animals can, and there are several other serious contenders improving their offerings all the time. Someday we’ll look back at 2016 as the year we realized we might be perfectly happy to give up meat.

1 day ago