Whole Foods is finally getting its comeuppance.

The notoriously pricey grocery chain will close nine stores after six consecutive quarters of plummeting same-store sales. It seems $6 asparagus-infused water and bouquets of California ornamental kale just aren’t flying off the shelves.

There’s a bitter green irony here: The organic products the chain popularized are now more popular than ever, just not at Whole Foods. Americans bought three times more organic food in 2015 than in 2005. But now, superstores like Kroger, Walmart, and Target are selling organic food at reasonable prices that threaten Whole Foods’ claim to the all-natural throne.

To compete in a crowded lower-cost organic market, the company launched a new chain in April 2016: 365 by Whole Foods Market, aka Whole Foods for Broke People. The 365 stores are cheaper to build, require less staff, and offer goods at lower prices.

Whole Foods may have a squeaky clean image, but that doesn’t square with its labor practices. The company has historically quashed employees’ attempts to unionize, and it sold goat cheese produced with prison labor until last April.

Still, if you’ve a hankering for “Veganic Sprouted Ancient Maize Flakes,” we’re pretty sure that Whole Foods has that market cornered.

4 hours ago

Make the ESA great again?

golden eagle
REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

What would it mean to “modernize” the Endangered Species Act?

Nothing good, conservationists say, after a Senate Committee held a hearing on the topic on Wednesday.

Republicans have long criticized the 43-year-old law because protections for species have led to restrictions on drillingmining, and logging. Now they are gearing up to change it.

In 2015, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the act had kept 99 percent of endangered or threatened species from going extinct. But Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, who organized the hearing, has a much more negative take, pointing out that less than 3 percent of animals and plants added to the endangered species list have recovered enough to be delisted.

At the hearing, former Wyoming Gov. Dave Freudenthal urged updates to the law like requiring more data before species can be listed. A Wisconsin beef and grain farmer, Jim Holte, spoke about the difficulties farmers face protecting livestock from wolves, whose listings have sparked legal battles.

Conservationists also testified at the hearing, arguing that the law is needed to protect species like the bald eagle. And environmental groups sent a letter to Barrasso arguing that the act is effective.

But Republicans seem bent on making changes. Maybe President Trump can convince them otherwise. After all, he has very strong feelings about eagles.

5 hours ago

That's a tuna cash

This tuna is worried about climate change as well as the hook in its mouth.
iStockphoto

Dumb management of fisheries costs us up to $83 billion a year.

That’s the main finding of a new World Bank report.

And the people who fish for a living are paying for it. For them, overfishing is an expensive burden. They’re forced to take boats out farther from the coast to pull up fewer fish.

But there’s a simple fix: agree to rules limiting the catch and watch fishing stocks rebound. Fishing becomes a more profitable business. If people agreed to close or limit catches in overfished areas, we could see these benefits:

  • The total mass of fish would nearly triple
  • Yearly global catch would increase 13 percent
  • The fishing industry would rake in 30 times its current annual profits

Getting people to agree to curb their catch isn’t some idealistic fantasy, it’s becoming the norm. The report found that two-thirds of fish populations are sustainably managed. It’s time to tackle that remaining third.

7 hours ago

No monkey business

monkey thinking
Shutterstock

About 700 species are already being hurt by climate change.

We’re not talking about a future threat, but harm that is very much happening right now, a new paper in Nature Climate Change has found.

The authors reviewed 136 studies published between 1990 and 2015, and looked at modeling from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. They found some shocking results: 47 percent of the land mammals and 23 percent of the birds on the threatened list are affected negatively by climate change.

“Our results suggest that populations of large numbers of threatened species are likely to be already affected by climate change, and that conservation managers, planners and policy makers must take this into account in efforts to safeguard the future of biodiversity,” the paper said.

The team calculated risk by looking at factors such as body mass, population numbers, and reproductive and survival rates. Primates and marsupials were found to be the most at risk because of climate change, while rodents and insect-eaters are thought to have benefitted.

Great news for Pizza Rat. Not so much for Harambe.

1 day ago

dakota access

dakota access pipeline protesters
REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

The movement to divest from Dakota Access is growing, fast.

Seattle got things rolling on Feb. 7, when the city council voted to end a $3 billion contract with Wells Fargo, a major bank funding the pipeline. Now more institutions are moving to pull their money away from the pipeline’s financial backers, which include many big-name banks.

The city of Davis in California voted to divest around $124 million from Wells Fargo on Feb. 8, and Minneapolis and Philadelphia were reportedly considering doing the same. Later that week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was thinking about ways his city and its pension fund could divest.

It’s not just cities. The Muckleshoot Indian Tribe voted to divest from Wells Fargo. A bill proposed in the California legislature would require CalPERS, the state’s big public employee retirement fund, to end up to $4 billion in investments in companies backing the pipeline. The Swedish investment group Nordea banned fund managers from investing in Dakota Access.

If you want to follow suit, there’s an app for that. A San Francisco startup helps people automatically pull investments from any company funding the pipeline. The campaign seems to be working: The crowd-sourced online tracker #DefundDAPL shows total individual divestment topping $65 million.

1 day ago

wind in their sales

block-island-deepwater-wind
Deepwater Wind

Some Republican politicians really do like clean energy.

A week after the buzzed about conservative Carbon Tax, a bipartisan group of 20 governors sent letters to President Trump and fellow governors imploring them to consider the benefits of renewables.

The Governors’ Wind and Solar Energy Coalition asked the president to modernize the energy grid, support legislation to encourage offshore wind development, put funding towards renewables research, and streamline permitting.

In the letter, the group attempted to appeal to Trump’s vested interest in helping the rural communities he has promised to lift up. The Coalition cites $222 million paid to rural landowners a year by the U.S. wind industry, the $156 million paid to landowners in areas of below-average income, and that 70 percent of wind farms are located in low-income counties.

But based on Trump’s well-documented aversion to wind energy (never come between a real estate mogul and his golf course development), the coalition of governors may be able to gain more traction with their colleagues in state government. The letter sent to governors cited recent renewable wins in states such as Michigan, Ohio, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Colorado — states led by Republicans and Democrats.

1 day ago