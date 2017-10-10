Briefly

DON EMMERT / Staff / Getty Images

Wind energy over the oceans could power the world, geophysicists say.

A new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that wind farms over ocean waters could generate “civilization scale power” — theoretically. To name one major problem: The technology to capture and transfer the energy blowing over the deep ocean hasn’t been invented.

According to the study, wind energy over North Atlantic waters has the potential to generate three times as much power as on land, given the same area. Open ocean wind farms could access wind speeds that are an average of 70 percent higher than on land.

We have a long way to go before we can start capitalizing on open-ocean wind energy. Even then, we will need to think carefully about how much of the ocean’s surface we want to carpet in turbines, which could cause long-term effects global temperatures.

However, the new research hints that wind farms over the deep ocean could play an important role in our future clean energy landscape — especially if the industry takes this as a signal to start developing offshore technologies now.

3 hours ago

scariest place on earth

Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Wildfire smoke adds apocalyptic hellscape to Disneyland’s attractions.

An out-of-control blaze in the Anaheim Hills east of Los Angeles cast a foreboding orange glow over the city on Monday as it burned homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of local residents.

As of Tuesday morning, the Canyon Fire 2 — following a previous Canyon Fire last month — was just 5 percent contained, with more than 1,000 firefighters on-site. Along with deadly fires in the San Francisco Bay Area, this week’s statewide wildfire outbreak ranks as one of the most destructive in history.

The Anaheim inferno grew 100-fold in size within a few hours on Monday. Residents in foothill neighborhoods scrambled to safety throughout the afternoon. The Los Angeles Times reported that at an elementary school within the evacuation zone, parents were seen abandoning their cars and going to grab their children on foot.

At nearby Disneyland, bewildered tourists gawked at the orange sky as a red sun shone through the pall of wildfire smoke. The significance of the juxtaposition was not lost on internet commenters.

So-called “Santa Ana winds” fanned the flames, leading to explosive fire growth. Scientists expect that these gusts, notorious for stoking some of the worst fires in state history, will become more severe with climate change.

Weather conditions are expected to improve on Tuesday, but the local branch of the National Weather Service expects another of these wind events this weekend.

7 hours ago

Hurricane Maria

Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

FEMA director calls San Juan mayor’s concerns ‘political noise.’

In a tweet on Sunday, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz requested help for San Juan’s hospitals from FEMA Chief Brock Long. Cruz has been vocal about the Trump administration’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico in recent weeks, prompting backlash from President Donald Trump.

When asked about the mayor’s plea in an interview on ABC’s This Week, Long dismissed her comments. “We filtered out the mayor a long time ago,” he said. “We don’t have time for the political noise.”

Instead, Brock Long might consider filtering Puerto Rico’s water supply.

Forty-one percent of the island’s residents still lack running water. Even those who do have access to running water have been advised to boil it or else risk exposure to water-borne illnesses. But that’s easier said than done, as 85 percent of Puerto Ricans are still without power.

This isn’t the first time Long has dismissed Cruz’s criticism of FEMA. On Fox News Sunday last week, he encouraged people to see “what’s actually being done” instead of “what the mayor spouts off.”

1 day ago

end of an era

Photographs by Peter Thornton / Getty Images

California plans to reject a controversial natural gas plant, embracing a cleaner future.

After a three-year battle over the proposed Puente Power Plant in Oxnard, California, a committee of the state energy commission said it will recommend that the commission deny the project.

The committee saw a number of problems with the proposed plant. It poses environmental hazards and could feasibly be replaced by renewable sources. “The proposed rejection of Puente marks the end of new gas plants in California,” Matt Vespa, staff attorney at the environmental law firm Earthjustice, said in a statement.

The Puente plant was supposed to replace an older facility and provide back-up electricity for the surrounding area in Southern California. But people in Oxnard protested that the new plant was unnecessary and would further pollute an already overburdened town, as Emma Foehringer Merchant reported for Grist in August.

A study by the energy commission in June found that renewable alternatives could feasibly fill Puente’s role, though less reliably and at a higher cost.

The apparent defeat of Puente demonstrates that, at least in this case, California is staying true to its commitment to a cleaner, modernized electricity grid.

Oct 6, 2017

rebuild, renew

The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty Images

Elon Musk wants to help Puerto Rico go all-renewable.

The CEO of Tesla, who owns a solar-power company, mused on Twitter that he could help remake the island’s electrical grid to be better than before Hurricane Irma destroyed it. After all, he’d already done something like this on a smaller scale, converting the Samoan island of Ta’u to 100 percent solar power, and his Tesla batteries are helping Kauai move in that direction — as Grist’s Amelia Urry showed in this piece.

Then it got real. “Let’s talk,” Puerto Rico’s Gov. Ricardo Rosselló tweeted at Musk. If Tesla wanted a flagship to demonstrate that solar grids could scale up, he suggested, Puerto Rico could be the spot.

“I would be happy to talk. Hopefully, Tesla can be helpful,” wrote Musk.

Next, this:

So we’ve entered the age of hashtag diplomacy. It’ll be fascinating to see if this frictionless exchange triggers positive change on the ground.

Anyone wondering about the feasibility of converting to renewables on a larger scale can look to this convening of experts who, in clear, simple terms, explain the realistic ways forward.

Oct 6, 2017

greener pastures

Pierre Longnus / Getty Images

Eating grass-fed beef probably won’t save the planet, according to a new review.

Sorry to ruin the party, but a report from the Food Climate Research Network casts doubt on recent suggestions that pasture-raised cattle could sequester massive amounts of carbon in the soil.

By nibbling plants and stimulating new root growth, the old argument goes, cows can encourage deeper root networks, which suck up more carbon. Proponents of grass-fed meat have embraced these findings, saying that pasture-raised livestock could mitigate the impact of meat consumption on the environment.

The new report — cleverly titled “Grazed and Confused?” — acknowledges that pastured cattle can be carbon negative, but this depends on the right soil and weather conditions. In most places, according to the report, grazers produce much more greenhouse gas than they add to the ground. It is an “inconvenient truth,” the authors write, that most studies show grass-fed beef has a bigger carbon footprint than feedlot meat. “Increasing grass-fed ruminant numbers is, therefore, a self-defeating climate strategy,” the report concludes.

Fortunately, grass-fed beef is not the only solution being bandied about: Research shows that a small dose of seaweed in livestock feed could drastically reduce methane emissions. And if you really want to reduce your impact on the climate you could, you know, stop eating meat.

Oct 5, 2017