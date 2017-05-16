World leadership could cancel out Trump’s polluting ways.

His efforts to roll back U.S. climate action will not likely have a major impact on the global climate because other countries are overachieving on their carbon reduction targets, according to Climate Action Tracker.

India is on track to do much better than its climate commitments, and there are signs that China is nearing the turning point where its pollution starts to recede.

Of course, to really ensure against the potential for climate catastrophe, all countries need to be doing more. Still, this is heartening news. Here’s a sampling of stories from the last couple of days:

While the United States fights over subtle thermostat adjustments, Asia is steadily turning down future temperatures.