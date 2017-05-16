donald ducked
World leadership could cancel out Trump’s polluting ways.
His efforts to roll back U.S. climate action will not likely have a major impact on the global climate because other countries are overachieving on their carbon reduction targets, according to Climate Action Tracker.
India is on track to do much better than its climate commitments, and there are signs that China is nearing the turning point where its pollution starts to recede.
Of course, to really ensure against the potential for climate catastrophe, all countries need to be doing more. Still, this is heartening news. Here’s a sampling of stories from the last couple of days:
- China suspended construction on most of its planned coal-power plants — more than 100 of them.
- South Korea’s new president just announced he’d shut down 10 big coal plants, at least temporarily.
- Chinese coal plants are producing more power with less pollution, and soon they’ll be more efficient than coal plants in the U.S.
- India announced that only electric cars would be sold in that country by 2030.
- China President Xi Jinping has a new plan to invest $900 billion in international green development and infrastructure.
While the United States fights over subtle thermostat adjustments, Asia is steadily turning down future temperatures.