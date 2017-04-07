Briefly

You can expect Neil Gorsuch to be bad news for the environment.

Gorsuch, who was confirmed by the Senate on Friday in an ugly, partisan fashion, will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Monday.

As an appeals court judge, Gorsuch did not issue major rulings on environmental issues. And the rulings he did issue do not demonstrate a consistent leaning toward or against environmental protection, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Still, Gorsuch’s record has advocates worried. He has argued that courts should not necessarily defer to federal agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous laws, Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau recently wrote in Grist. This means Gorsuch is likely to be skeptical of the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Water Rule, which were written by agencies during the Obama administration, as well as other federal regulations. And he has a strong tendency to side with corporations.

Gorsuch also has a record of blocking environmentalists’ cases from proceeding in court, as Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber reported last month.

Gorsuch, age 49, will be the youngest member of the court and could serve for decades. His seat should have gone to Merrick Garland, President Obama’s thwarted court nominee, who was much more sympathetic to environmental regulations.

All up in your drill

Trump plans to open more offshore areas for drilling, but the law may stand in the way.

Speaking Thursday at an offshore energy industry conference, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said the administration is working on an order to reverse Obama-era restrictions on drilling in Arctic and Atlantic waters.

The order will take aim at President Obama’s post-election decision to not issue offshore Arctic leases and a previous decision to restrict drilling off the Atlantic coast. To put the areas back in service, the new administration will have to rewrite five-year plans created by Obama’s team. That could take years.

Before leaving office, Obama also joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in announcing an indefinite ban on drilling for oil and gas in 100 million acres of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. That move may be more difficult to undo because Obama relied on a decades-old law that doesn’t provide a clear path for revocation. Attempts to undo the ban will likely lead to legal challenges.

But so far, the threat of legal action hasn’t slowed down the Trump administration’s steady stream of anti-environment directives.

Some of the areas Obama put off-limits are bursting with oil and gas. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Arctic contains an estimated 13 percent of the world’s undiscovered oil and 30 percent of its undiscovered natural gas.

Meet the fixer: This housing advocate is rebuilding Buffalo.

When 8-year-old Rahwa Ghirmatzion moved to a small, rural town in western New York, she wondered where all the people of color were. As a refugee who fled Sudan and then war-torn Eritrea, she felt isolated in her new country. She eventually landed in Buffalo, where she feels at home among the city’s estimated 22,000 foreign-born residents — but she also discovered a city of thousands of old, vacant houses.

Now, at PUSH Buffalo (People United for Sustainable Housing), Ghirmatzion works to build affordable, green housing in Buffalo’s West Side, a 25-block neighborhood where many of the cities’ immigrants and refugees live. Since 2005, PUSH has rehabilitated 18 homes and placed over 20 people in full-time green construction jobs.

Ghirmatzion believes the best economic and environmental solutions come from members of the community, so she holds monthly meetings with local residents. The PUSH gatherings often involve games and puzzles, which help people break down language barriers and give everyone a voice. “It’s about working with what you have and building off of that,” Ghirmatzion says. “They tell us what to do.”

A coal museum in Kentucky is switching to solar power.

Long live irony!

The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum, nestled in the heart of coal country, might seem like an odd place for a solar project. But the solar panels currently being installed on its roof will ultimately save thousands in electricity costs.

The museum is located in the small town of Benham, a former coal camp. Now, the town will partially run on solar: The excess power from the museum’s solar project will feed into the town’s grid.

Solar panels are being installed on the roof of the museum.EKB-TV

“It is a little ironic,” Brandon Robinson, communications director at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, which owns the museum, told WYMT. “But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand. And, of course, coal is still king around here.”

In the 2016 election, 85 percent of Harlan County, where Benham is located, voted for Donald Trump — likely in part because of his promise to bring back coal jobs, a promise that experts say is unrealistic.

Maybe those coal miners should be looking to get into the solar business.

Trump wants to eliminate programs that prevent lead poisoning.

According to an EPA budget memo acquired by the Washington Post, the administration hopes to do away with the Lead Risk Reduction Program and a grant program that offers money to states and tribes to deal with lead risks.

Cutting the programs would save $16.6 million, just a small portion of the administration’s proposed 31 percent budget cut for the agency. But eliminating lead training and assistance would have an outsized impact on children, especially in communities of color and low-income communities.

The U.S. outlawed lead paint in 1978, but 23 million U.S. homes still contain lead hazards, and the majority of them are in low-income communities of color. Last year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said that about 2.5 million federally assisted housing units contained lead-based paint.

Lead is especially dangerous to children, who can develop neurological and behavioral problems from exposure.

The EPA’s programs train construction professionals on how to safely remove lead paint and educate residents about lead risks.

The Trump administration says these responsibilities should be transferred to state and local governments. Right now, just 14 states have lead-removal training programs. All other states depend on federal funding.

Meet the fixer: This civil rights activist takes on the South’s sewage problem.

Catherine Flowers has been an environmental justice fighter for as long as she can remember. “I grew up an Alabama country girl,” she says, “so I was part of the environmental movement before I even knew what it was. The natural world was my world.”

In 2001, raw sewage leaked into the yards of poor residents in Lowndes County, Alabama, because they had no access to municipal sewer systems. Local government added insult to injury by threatening 37 families with eviction or arrest because they couldn’t afford septic systems. Flowers, who is from Lowndes County, fought back: She negotiated with state government, including then-Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions, to end unfair enforcement policies, and she enlisted the Environmental Protection Agency’s help to fund septic systems. The effort earned her the nickname “The Erin Brockovich of Sewage.”

Flowers was continuing the long tradition of residents fighting for justice in Lowndes County, an epicenter for the civil rights movement. “My own parents had a rich legacy of fighting for civil rights, which to this day informs my work,” she says. “Even today, people share stories about my parents’ acts of kindness or help, and I feel it’s my duty to carry on their work.”

Years later, untreated and leaking sewage remains a persistent problem in much of Alabama. Flowers advocates for sanitation and environmental rights through the organization she founded, the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise Community Development Corporation (ACRE, for short). She’s working with the EPA and other federal agencies to design affordable septic systems that will one day eliminate the developing-world conditions that Flowers calls Alabama’s “dirty secret.”

Former Vice President Al Gore counts himself as a big fan of Flowers’ work, calling her “a firm advocate for the poor, who recognizes that the climate crisis disproportionately affects the least wealthy and powerful among us.” Flowers says a soon-to-be-published study, based on evidence she helped collect, suggests that tropical parasites are emerging in Alabama due to poverty, poor sanitation, and climate change. “Our residents can have a bigger voice,” she said, “if the media began reporting how climate change is affecting people living in poor rural communities in 2017.” Assignment editors, pay attention.

