Higher edu-action
13 universities band together to fight climate change.
While the U.S. government cuts science funding and rolls back environmental protections, some North American universities hope to fill that void with institutional might.
The University Climate Change Coalition, dubbed UC3, is writing a roadmap for university-level action on climate change. Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California and former Homeland Security secretary under Barack Obama, announced the coalition on Tuesday.
The participating research institutions from the United States, Canada, and Mexico have pledged to reduce their carbon footprints and foster climate change action in their local communities:
- Arizona State University
- California Institute of Technology
- Tecnológico de Monterrey
- La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
- The Ohio State University
- The State University of New York
- The University of British Columbia
- The University of California
- University of Colorado, Boulder
- University of Maryland, College Park
- The University of New Mexico
- The University of Toronto
- The University of Washington
UC3 will operate in tandem with the Climate Leadership Network, a group of colleges and universities working to provide students with the tools they need to tackle climate change.
“The UC3 coalition believes that addressing climate change is an area where some of the world’s greatest research institutions can, and must, lead,” Napolitano said.