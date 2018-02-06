13 universities band together to fight climate change.

While the U.S. government cuts science funding and rolls back environmental protections, some North American universities hope to fill that void with institutional might.

The University Climate Change Coalition, dubbed UC3, is writing a roadmap for university-level action on climate change. Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California and former Homeland Security secretary under Barack Obama, announced the coalition on Tuesday.

The participating research institutions from the United States, Canada, and Mexico have pledged to reduce their carbon footprints and foster climate change action in their local communities:

Arizona State University

California Institute of Technology

Tecnológico de Monterrey

La Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

The Ohio State University

The State University of New York

The University of British Columbia

The University of California

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Maryland, College Park

The University of New Mexico

The University of Toronto

The University of Washington

UC3 will operate in tandem with the Climate Leadership Network, a group of colleges and universities working to provide students with the tools they need to tackle climate change.

“The UC3 coalition believes that addressing climate change is an area where some of the world’s greatest research institutions can, and must, lead,” Napolitano said.