abandon ship

A growing number of Republicans say Scott Pruitt is the wrong guy for the job.

“Scott is doing a great job!” President Trump tweeted on Saturday. But others in the GOP have begun to turn on the EPA chief, who is tangled up in a spending-related web of his own making.

  • Susan Collins of Maine — the only Republican senator who voted against confirming Pruitt — lit into him in an interview with CNN on Monday. “I think Scott Pruitt is the wrong person to head the EPA,” she said. Republican senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Neely Kennedy of Louisiana agree with her.
  • John Kelly, Trump’s stalwart chief of staff, advised the president to fire Pruitt in late March. (Unfortunately, Trump has a pretty severe allergy to Kelly’s advice.)
  • Trey Gowdy, a South Carolina Republican and chair of the House Oversight Committee, just launched an investigation into Pruitt’s spending habits. “I don’t have a lot of patience for that kind of stuff,” he told the New York Times.
  • Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is no stranger to scandal (did someone say “Bridgegate”?). He expertly weighed in on Pruitt’s condo scandal last week: “I don’t know how you survive this one.”

To name a few of Pruitt’s newly revealed shenanigans: There was the $50-per-night condo owned by energy lobbyists, plus the revelation that his 24/7 security detail costs taxpayers $3 million a year. He also went behind the White House’s back to give raises to two aides — and then apparently lied on live TV about it.

And remember all those first-class flights? AP reports that Pruitt flies coach on personal trips, only upgrading when taxpayers foot the bill.

4 hours ago
Buck Stops Here

Company halts controversial Canadian pipeline expansion after fierce opposition.

Kinder Morgan announced Sunday that it would stop all nonessential spending on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, citing a need to protect their shareholders because “the Project is now facing unquantifiable risk.”

The company has already spent C$1.1 billion (over $865 million) on the expansion project that, if completed, would allow the pipeline to transport three times more crude oil from Alberta to British Columbia. But it has faced fierce opposition from the B.C. government and the First Nations, who have challenged the federal government’s approval of the project in court.

“The uncertainty as to whether we will be able to finish what we start leads us to the conclusion that we should protect the value that KML has, rather than risking billions of dollars on an outcome that is outside of our control,” Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean said in a statement. The company issued a deadline and ultimatum: Unless it’s given assurance by May 31 that British Columbia will not be able to continue blocking construction, it will drop the project altogether.

The announcement came just one day after protesters gathered for a demonstration at the construction site even in the midst of a storm, forcing the company to stop activities for the day.

4 hours ago

cutting class

Puerto Rico is closing a quarter of its schools and blaming it on Hurricane Maria, but teachers aren’t buying it.

In the wake of the storm, 1 in 11 students (some 26,000 kids) have left the territory. Citing a decline in enrollment and the territory’s ongoing debt crisis, the Puerto Rico Department of Education said Thursday that it would close 283 public schools.

Parents and educators worry that the closure will re-traumatize children still recovering from the devastating storm. “To close schools is to break a community; it is to tell the student community they don’t count. In San Juan we’ll fight the closure head-on,” Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted in Spanish yesterday.

Others say the disaster is being used as scapegoat allowing officials to sell off rather than repair public services on the island. In February, Governor Ricardo Rosselló revealed a plan that would close hundreds of public schools in favor of privately administered charter schools. Rosselló also came under heat for moving to privatize Puerto Rico’s power utility.

Thousands of West Virginia and Oklahoma teachers went on strike in recent weeks, and now teachers in Puerto Rico are protesting. “In the past parents, mothers, teachers and students have come together to resist and have won,” Mercedes Martínez Padilla, president of The Federation of Teachers of Puerto Rico, told local media. “We have strength and reason. We are going to defend public education and defeat privatization.” (Martínez Padilla’s quote has been translated from Spanish.)

Apr 6, 2018

Gesundheit!

Another reason climate change is a public health nightmare: Allergies.

If you’re feeling particularly sneezy this spring, you may have climate change to thank. Basically, warmer weather extends allergy season.

A recent report from Climate Central shows just how much the length of the growing season — a good gauge of pollen season — has shot up across the country. With the report’s handy tool, you can see how the growing season length has fluctuated in a city near you over the past few decades. Regionally, the West has been hit the hardest — since the 1970s, its growing season has stretched an average of 17 extra days longer, compared to 10 on the East Coast.

Warming temperatures allow more time for plants to grow and produce pollen, while extra carbon dioxide — our favorite greenhouse gas — can make some plants grow faster. It’s already impacting our health: Health care workers have reported seeing an uptick in allergic symptoms among their patients. Some estimates show that by 2090, asthma-related ER visits for kids could rise as much as 10 percent across the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast.

On the bright side, this prediction isn’t set in stone. If the planet warms just a little bit more instead of a lot, those projected ER visits could be cut in half.

Apr 6, 2018

hate to say i told you so

Shell predicted it would get sued over climate change back in ’98.

Now, those lawsuits are here, and that prediction could bite the multinational oil company in the ass.

A treasure trove of documents released Thursday provide new evidence that Shell, like Exxon, has been gaslighting the public for decades. The documents, dating as far back as 1988, foretold “violent and damaging storms,” and said that “it would be tempting for society to wait until then before doing anything.”

At that point, the documents predicted, “a coalition of environmental NGOs brings a class-action suit against the U.S. government and fossil-fuel companies on the grounds of neglecting what scientists (including their own) have been saying for years: that something must be done.” Sound familiar?

When the scientific community began warning that the world could go down in fossil-fueled flames, Shell tried to convince them to take a chill pill, derailing global efforts to curb climate change.

And it gets shadier: This whole time, Shell has known exactly how culpable it is for a warming planet. By the mid ’80s, it had calculated that it was responsible for 4 percent of global carbon emissions.

That means San Francisco, Oakland, and New York now have more ammo for their lawsuits against Shell. The biggest hurdle to their cases wasn’t proving that climate change is a thing — even Big Oil’s lawyers can’t argue that anymore — but that fossil fuel companies can be held legally liable for the damages caused by climate change.

Shell just made that a lot easier.

Apr 5, 2018

ready to toll

How to escape traffic hell? Seattle has an idea.

It’s called congestion pricing, what many economists consider a two-for-one solution for bad traffic and air pollution. The idea is simple: Put a price on busy roads, and charge more when they’re busiest. It’d nudge people to walk, bike, bus, or wait, and money from the tolls could fund transit and assist low-income commuters.

Perhaps you’ve heard that New York took a swing at congestion pricing this year, with a plan to fund subway repairs by charging drivers $11.52 to use the roads in Manhattan. Lawmakers eventually tabled that plan last week, settling for a fee on taxis and Ubers.

Maybe Seattle will be the first? This week, Mayor Jenny Durkan announced announced plans to bring congestion pricing to the Emerald City. And hoo-boy does Seattle need help: The city’s traffic is the 20th worst in the world, according to a 2017 scorecard by the traffic research group INRIX. The city estimates that the new plan could cut the city’s emissions by as much as 8 percent and help pay for mass transit.

Other cities have pulled it off. London, Singapore, and Stockholm have congestion pricing programs that have slimmed down traffic. Stockholm’s scheme also led to a big drop in the city’s air pollution and childhood asthma rates.

Apr 5, 2018

Unsafe Space

The Department of Interior is a hostile place to work if you’re Native American.

DOI head Ryan Zinke has been facing heat for telling employees he doesn’t care about diversity. But if we look at how his department has treated its indigenous staff, we would have already known that.

Recently released documents show that the agency disproportionately reassigned Native American employees after Zinke began leading the department last year. Even though less than 10 percent of DOI employees identify as Native American, they made up a third of the reassigned career officials.

The reshuffling preceded Zinke’s move to open up federally protected land like Bears Ears National Monument — which houses sites sacred to several tribes — to mining and drilling.

In March, a report from High Country News exposed a scary harassment problem within the DOI. An employee survey found department-wide reports of workplace harassment, and the problem was the worst within the Bureau of Indian Affairs — where a whopping 40 percent of employees said they’d faced harassment in the past year.

Let’s not forget that the Bureau of Indian Affairs was actually created in 1824 in accordance with “federal policies designed to subjugate and assimilate American Indians and Alaska Natives,” according to the DOI itself.

“It’s a colonial institution through and through,” said Lakota historian and author Nick Estes during a panel on Standing Rock protests hosted by the Intercept last month. “[Zinke] is continuing the legacy of the Department of Interior.”

Apr 4, 2018

Grist 50

Meet 5 people fixing the food system.

By 2050, the world’s population could hit 9 billion. That’s a lot of mouths to feed!

The brightest minds in gastronomy and agriculture are working to ensure that producing all that grub doesn’t take human health and the environment down with it. We interviewed a few of them for the Grist 50 2018, our list of rising stars cooking up solutions to humanity’s biggest challenges.

  • Native Americans struggle with some of the highest obesity rates in the country. Chef Mariah Gladstone, a member of Montana’s Blackfeet tribe, is sparking an interest in wholesome, indigenous foods in her community. Elk meatballs, bison lasagna, and pumpkin seed brownies are on the menu.
  • Fred Iutzi, a sixth-generation farmer in Kansas, is spearheading the effort to replace millions of acres of corn fields with perennial crops that require less fertilizer and pesticides.
  • Virginia Emery’s Seattle-based startup, Beta Hatch, produces bug-based feed for animals like fish and chickens. It’s packed with protein and better for than planet than soy, which is usually a big component of livestock feed.
  • U.S. farming has a diversity problem. Mai Nguyen raises heritage crops like Syrian wheat and Vietnamese eggplant — and she’s working to make sure that America’s farmers aren’t all white dudes. Double diversity whammy.
  • FoodLab DetroitDevita Davidsons nonprofit, helps launch homegrown food businesses in Detroit. Slowly but surely, those small operations are rebuilding the city’s economy.

Craving more fixes? We’ve got ’em.

Apr 4, 2018

mo' money, mo' problems

Scott Pruitt might be on the wrong end of a Trump tweet soon. Here’s why.

Pruitt has a “back-to-basics” agenda for the Environmental Protection Agency. You know what isn’t basic? His spending. In fact, it’s getting him into trouble with the White House.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked President Trump whether he supports Pruitt. “I hope he’s going to be great,” Trump answered. Cue ominous music.

There’s a long list of reasons why The Donald might fire the scandal-ridden EPA head. Most recently, The Atlantic reported that Pruitt pulled a super-sneaky, White House-defying maneuver to give big raises to two of his top aides. He leveraged a 1996 provision in the Safe Drinking Water Act which has been previously used to fast-track the hiring process so that the agency can quickly tap experts to fill time-sensitive roles. Those positions, typically reserved for specialists, instead went to his aides.

But wait, there’s more!

  • An ABC News investigation found that a D.C. apartment Pruitt started renting in March for a mere $50 a night was tied to an energy company’s lobbying firm. The EPA okayed that company’s pipeline project around the same time.
  • He spent a jaw-dropping $68,000 on first-class travel in the past seven months.
  • He’s got a 24-hour security detail that costs $2 million per year.

Pruitt’s misdeeds have become so egregious that even a GOP Congressman called his scandals an “embarrassment” on Tuesday. (That was 2017 Grist 50 member Carlos Curbelo, by the way.)

Watch out, Scotty. If there’s one thing Trump hates, it’s being embarrassed.

Apr 3, 2018
