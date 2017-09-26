Briefly

Education Images / Contributor / Getty Images

A new lawsuit argues that a river should have a person’s rights.

The federal lawsuit, filed this week by the environmental group Deep Green Resistance, seeks to protect the Colorado River — a water source for Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, and Las Vegas, among other desert-strewn metro areas.

The New York Times reports that the state of Colorado has been sued for failing to protect the river and its “right to flourish” by allowing pollution and general degradation. The plaintiff’s attorney — the plaintiff being the Colorado River — is Jason Flores-Williams, who told the New York Times that there is a fundamental disparity in rights of “entities that are using nature and nature itself.”

Those entities are primarily corporations, which have been granted human rights in major Supreme Court decisions over the past year. In the Citizens United and Hobby Lobby decisions, for example, the Supreme Court found that corporations should be afforded the human right to donate without limit to political campaigns and to refuse to comply with federal law on basis of religious freedom.

The main challenge for the river case is that a corporation is, by definition, a group of people — but hey, it’s worth a shot! Here’s a short video we made on why protecting waterways like the Colorado River is important, even for city-dwellers:

Sep 26, 2017

Standing Rock

Boston Globe / Contributor / Getty Images

DAPL developer picks up the tab for North Dakota’s policing costs — and it ain’t cheap.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners wired the state $15 million Thursday to help cover law enforcement expenses associated with the protests over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The funds will help alleviate the more than $22 million in personnel costs (including overtime and salaries) North Dakota accrued while sending police to the indigenous-led action. Add that to the $10 million grant the Justice Department awarded to the state Monday.

While the anti-DAPL movement was largely nonviolent, Energy Transfer Partners went to great lengths to protect its construction efforts — even hiring private paramilitary security firm TigerSwan to conduct surveillance on those who gathered to protest the pipeline. Documents separately obtained by Grist and The Intercept detailed the questionable methods TigerSwan took to monitor the camps and individual protestors, labeling many of those opposed to the project “jihadists.”

After spending millions of dollars on a militarized law enforcement presence that resulted in more than 700 arrests, Energy Transfer Partners filed an over-the-top complaint in court last month against several environmental nonprofits, accusing them of “eco-terrorism.” Meanwhile, the Standing Rock Sioux, who led the anti-DAPL protests (but were not a named party to the new lawsuit), voted out their previous leader, Dave Archambault, the tribe revealed Thursday.

23 hours ago

Exodus

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

People leaving Puerto Rico may never return.

The territory’s population was already shrinking before the hurricane, and now that Maria has knocked out basic services, people may begin moving to the mainland en masse. Governor Ricardo Rosselló has said we could see massive migration to other states.

“I want to get my family out of here,” Brian Aronson from San Juan told Grist. “A week from now, I hope my wife and 4-and-a-half-year-old child will be in Miami.”

Climate change will fuel more humanitarian disasters in places that don’t have the wealth to adapt — which will lead to more migration. In some cases, anti-immigrant policies may keep climate refugees from moving to richer places, but there’s nothing to stop Puerto Ricans (who are U.S. citizens, after all) from moving to the states.

About 20 percent of the population of New Orleans never returned after Katrina. If the same percentage left Puerto Rico, it would amount to over 650,000 people, enough to swing elections. In other words, if the Trump administration can’t mobilize the forces to set the island back on its feet, it could mean enough new voters to turn Florida decisively blue.

1 day ago

Hurricane Maria

‘Dammit, this is not a good news story,’ San Juan mayor responds to Trump official.

The White House might be satisfied with federal relief efforts in Puerto Rico, but people who live there aren’t.

“I know it’s a hard storm to recover from,” acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke told reporters on Thursday. “But I know it is really a good news story in terms of our ability to reach people and the limited number of deaths that have taken place in such a devastating hurricane.”

When CNN shared Duke’s comments with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz on Friday morning, she was shocked.

“Well, maybe from where she’s standing, it’s a good news story,” Cruz said. “When you’re drinking from a creek, it’s not a good news story. When you don’t have food for a baby, it’s not a good news story.”

More than a million Puerto Ricans don’t have clean water, and some are drinking water out of old bleach containers. This is a “people-are-dying story,” Cruz said.

1 day ago

Hurricane Maria

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s infrastructure is so damaged that it can’t distribute aid.

On Thursday, President Trump announced — after much feeble deliberation — that he would waive the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires all shipping to U.S. territories to be made through American ships and companies. This massively expensive policy, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello noted, created an unnecessary obstacle to getting crucial supplies to a devastated island.

Good! One obstacle down, a billion and three to go — including the fact that trucks, drivers, and gasoline to distribute supplies around the island are currently few and far between.

CNN reports that only 4 percent of 3,000 containers of supplies that recently arrived at the Port of San Juan have made it to communities in need. There are currently upwards of 10,000 containers of supplies waiting to be circulated. Only 20 percent of truck drivers have returned to work, and many are hard to contact due to downed cell towers.

Remember that Puerto Rico’s current financial insecurity and infrastructure failings are largely a product of predatory hedge fund lending and lack of access to states’ resources — like, for example, a congressional representative.

Sep 28, 2017

coal comfort

REUTERS / Stringer

Good news! Global carbon emissions stayed flat in 2016.

This marks the third year in a row with no increase in CO2 emissions, according to a new report published from the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency. That’s largely due to a shift away from coal to natural gas, which tends to produce more electricity more efficiently, and renewable energy.

Enough good news. Here’s the bad: When you add the potent greenhouse gas methane to the mix, global emissions were up .5 percent. Methane emissions primarily come from natural gas leaks (see Aliso Canyon) and cattle. Also, this report does not count the forests felled and peatlands burned which likely bumps the numbers up. Finally, halting the growth in emissions isn’t good enough — we’ve got to drive them down.

Nonetheless, climate economist Nicholas Stern told the Guardian, “These results are a welcome indication that we are nearing the peak in global annual emissions of greenhouse gases.” The world has hit the brakes on what looked like unstoppable emissions growth. For the first time in the modern era, the economy is growing without increasing the amount of CO2 it spews into the air.

Sep 28, 2017

out of sight

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A week after Hurricane Maria struck, the U.S. Virgin Islands are in shambles.

The recovery effort trudges along after the Category 4 storm destroyed what Irma spared, flattening buildings and tangling power lines. More than 100,000 people live in the U.S. territory, and many of them are now waiting for power, medicine, and fuel.

“It will be a while before this place returns to a semblance of normalcy,” National Guard Chief Joseph Lengyel told Fox News.

Public school buildings are too damaged for students to attend classes, the New York Times reports. The main hospitals will have to be torn down and rebuilt. The power might not be back until December. And authorities have advised residents to boil their water before consumption, fearing contamination.

Making recovery harder is the nearly $2 billion in debt the Virgin Islands is carrying. That’s more per capita than Puerto Rico.

“The economy evaporated pretty much overnight,” one restaurant owner told the Times. Tourism makes up a third of the islands’ gross domestic product. The biggest resorts will stay closed until at least next year, meaning fewer customers for restaurants and bars and fewer jobs.

While attention is focused on the humanitarian crisis affecting millions in Puerto Rico, 40 miles to the west, the Virgin Islands remain mostly out of mind.

Sep 28, 2017