Briefly

Stuff that matters

tanks for nothing

Shutterstock

A Russian tanker plowed through the Arctic without an icebreaker for the first time.

The merchant vessel was built to bust through ice on its own, significantly speeding up the Arctic journey from Norway to South Korea. The company that owns the tanker says it made the trip 30 percent faster than previous voyages.

Not a good thing. Take the tanker as your daily reminder that Arctic sea ice is steadily melting. Oceanographer Simon Boxall told the Guardian that “even if we stopped greenhouse emissions tomorrow, the acceleration in the loss of Arctic ice is unlikely to be reversed,” so building for the Arctic is a “safe bet.”

The tanker is ferrying liquified natural gas. The Russian government expects the route’s usage to increase tenfold by 2020.

 

1 day ago

Late Capitalism

Whole Foods eggs get cheaper on Monday, thanks to Amazon.

Someone is leaping, tilapia-like, into the great grocery wars. (It’s Jeff Bezos.) Bezos’ online behemoth announced it would immediately lower prices on some popular items when its acquisition of America’s organic colossus becomes official early next week.

In case you were wondering how much Amazon is seeking to cater to Whole Foods’ existing customer base, those items include the most expected foodie staples like organic kale, almond butter, avocados, and, yes, tilapia.

In the announcement’s aftermath, shares at traditional retailers like Kroger, Walmart, and Costco tumbled by almost $12 billion. This news also comes on the heels of a report that predicts that by 2021, we’ll have 4,200 fewer grocery stores.

Good food advocates, grocery chains, and food writers are all watching closely to see what comes next:

21 hours ago

you get the [meteorolo]gist

NOAA

‘Prolonged misery’: Meteorologists break out the thesaurus for Hurricane Harvey.

Over the past two days, the storm — anticipated to hit Texas later Friday — has rapidly strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane, packing 120 mph winds and a threatening a multi-day rainfall so heavy you’ll need a yardstick to measure it. The storm’s impact could be among the worst in U.S. weather history, rivaling even Hurricane Katrina.

The implications are hard to put into words, so I asked my meteorologist colleagues to describe them using one or two:

“Epic, unprecedented” — Brian McNoldy, hurricane specialist at University of Miami

“Unprecedented danger” — Marshall Shepherd, meteorology professor at University of Georgia

“In a word: life-changing. The question is where, how expansive, and how many people’s lives it will change. If nothing else this should be a big wake-up call to many.” — Anthony Fracasso, forecaster at the NOAA Weather Prediction Center

“Dangerous, scary” — Adam Sobel, hurricane expert, Columbia University

“Epic deluge” — Ryan Maue, hurricane expert, WeatherBELL analytics

“One word, given the storm’s longevity: torturous” — Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel

“Simply: overwhelming” — Taylor Trogdon, National Hurricane Center

“Prolonged misery” — Rick Smith, NWS meteorologist in Norman, Oklahoma

Two answers, not playing by the rules with both. 1.) Forecast challenge of a career. 2.) Enormously challenging.” — Matt Lanza, energy industry meteorologist based in Houston

 

23 hours ago

Harvey Danger

NASA

Hurricane Harvey could be the strongest storm to hit the country in over a decade.

The storm, expected to hit the Texas coast late Friday, just strengthened into a hurricane.

Harvey could be the first major hurricane (Category 3 or above) to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma 12 years ago, the National Hurricane Center predicted Thursday afternoon.

The forecast shows the hurricane bringing storm surges up to 12 feet and rainfall up to 30 inches to parts of Texas and Louisiana, which could lead to life-threatening floods. A few things to watch:

  1. Houston. Just 43 feet above sea level, Houston has faced more casualties from floods than any other place in the country. Unchecked development has exacerbated the city’s flooding problem. The last major hurricane to hit the area was Bret in 1999.
  2. Corpus Christi. Oil tanks sit on the coast in the country’s fourth-largest port, in the path of potential storm surges. The town issued a voluntary evacuation but had not yet set up temporary shelters as of late Thursday. Mayor Joe McComb didn’t seem too bothered. “I think people are smart enough to make their evacuation decisions,” he said at a press conference, “and they don’t need the government telling them what to do.”
  3. Trump’s response. Harvey could be the new administration’s first natural-disaster test. FEMA, the federal agency responsible for disaster response, is under new leadership, and disaster relief has faced significant cuts under Trump.

In short, we’re looking at a region and a president untested by recent hurricanes.

Aug 24, 2017

fish food

Shutterstock

After farmed salmon break-out, Washington state says: “Please, go fishing.”

The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging the public to fish as they would in their wildest dreams — no limits on size or quantity!

Last weekend, an unknown number of farmed Atlantic salmon spilled out of a Cooke Aquaculture fish pen that held around 305,000 fish in the San Juan Islands — and today, the Lummi Nation declared a state of emergency as a result of the spill.

Lummi fishers have been catching and relying on native salmon for millennia, and are concerned that the farmed fish will threaten native species like the already-endangered Chinook.

While the spill was originally blamed on high eclipse tides (apparently you can blame eclipses for a lot of things), scientists found that explanation fishy since tides were higher in preceding months. The Wild Fish Conservancy blames this weekend’s spill on inadequate equipment.

That would be a reasonable argument against setting up more fish pens in the area — which was Cooke’s plan. The company had proposed another aquaculture project in the Strait of Juan de Fuca at Port Angeles.

Penalties for Cooke are still up in the air.

Aug 24, 2017

Get 'er done

Vincent Desjardins

States keep cutting carbon, despite federal inaction.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative announced yesterday that it plans to curb power plant emissions by 30 percent between 2020 and 2030.

The participating states — Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont — will finalize the agreement on Sept. 25. According to the Washington Post, Massachusetts wanted to set the bar higher by “reducing carbon emissions 5 percent a year. But Maryland balked and threatened to pull out of the pact, saying it would lead to higher energy costs for consumers.”

The agreement caps the emissions from the power generation only (unlike California’s system, it does not include other industry, transportation, or agriculture), and allows those electricity generators to buy and sell emissions rights. This latest move simply lowers the cap.

Even though Washington, D.C., tends to suck up all the oxygen in the conversation, local and regional leaders are trying different approaches to suck all the carbon out of the economy. In these statehouses, it’s a lot less hot air, and a lot more action.

Aug 24, 2017