Buckle up, Trump: The kids’ climate change suit is cleared for trial.

Twenty-one young people are suing a slew of federal agencies in an attempt to force them to act on climate change. On Wednesday, the San Francisco–based Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit dashed the Trump administration’s hopes of dismissing the suit, ruling in favor of the kids. (Applause.)

Juliana v. United States was filed in an Oregon federal court in August 2015. Three years later, the group of 10-to-21-years-olds are still waiting for the government to answer to their allegations that politicians have a constitutional duty to protect children against the negative effects of climate change.

The suit was slowed down last June, when the White House issued a weird bit of legalese called a writ of mandamus petition. It argued that the “process of discovery,” aka finding documents and interviewing people, was too burdensome. Well, you know what else is burdensome? Climate change. The court unanimously voted Wednesday to let the case proceed to a lower court in Oregon.

It’s not the only case putting institutions on trial for their role in contributing to climate change. Last week, a judge ruled that plaintiffs can sue oil companies in federal court.

3 hours ago
well, well, well

Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS

Kansas farmers tried cutting water use, and guess what? They saved money.

In Sheridan County, farmers managed to slash irrigation by 20 percent without taking a punch in the wallet, according to a new economic analysis.

The wells in Sheridan County sip from the Ogallala Aquifer, an underground lake that stretches from South Dakota to Texas. It happens to be rapidly depleting.

“I’d rather irrigate 10 inches a year for 30 years than put on 30 inches for 10 years,” farmer Roch Meier told Kansas Agland. “I want it for my grandkids.”

Compared to neighbors who didn’t cut back, Sheridan farmers pumped up 23 percent less water. While they harvested 1.2 percent less than their neighbors, in the end, they had 4.3 percent higher profits.

Using less water, it turns out, just makes good business sense. It takes a lot of expensive electricity to lift tons of water up hundreds of feet through the ground. The farmers frequently checked soil moisture with electronic probes, as Circle of Blue reports. They obsessively watched weather forecasts to avoid irrigating before rain. Some switched from soy to sorghum, which requires less water. Some planted a little less corn.

If farmers in western Kansas sign on and cut water use just a bit more (25 to 35 percent), it might be enough to stabilize the aquifer.

12 hours ago

Coal hearted

John L. Wathen/MCT

Residents of an Alabama town are saying the EPA doesn’t care about black people.

Members of the majority-black community of Uniontown filed a civil right rights complaint in 2013 over an adjacent landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency just threw it out.

The enormous Arrowhead landfill takes in waste from 33 states and has been a literal headache for Uniontown residents since 2005. They alleged that the landfill polluted drinking water and the air and contributed to respiratory problems and an increased risk of cancer.

After a coal ash spill at the Kingston Fossil Plant in 2008, authorities cleaned up the mostly white city of Kingston, Tennessee, by dumping the coal ash in the landfill at Uniontown — which is 90 percent black and where half of residents live below the poverty line. The mercury and arsenic in coal ash can have negative effects on the nervous system and reproductive health.

“I can’t help but feel it’s because the population is mainly black and poor. This was forced on us. If this was a white, wealthy community, this would’ve never happened,” Uniontown resident Ben Eaton told the Guardian.

In a letter addressed March 1, the EPA said, “There is insufficient evidence that in its encapsulated state the coal ash is causing any alleged environmental and health effects.” EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced plans to relax Obama-era regulations on coal ash the same day.

This is “a textbook case of environmental racism,” Robert Bullard, the unofficial “Father of Environmental Justice,” told the Guardian.

1 day ago

cape of good hope

Morgana Wingard/Getty Images

Cape Town may have conserved enough water to avoid running out this year.

The South African city received record-low rainfall in 2017. That, paired with a three-year drought that climate change may have made worse, forced Cape Town to take drastic steps to avoid Day Zero — the day that millions of taps run dry.

City officials first projected Day Zero would arrive in March, but later pushed that date to April, then July. On Wednesday, city officials announced that Day Zero may not come at all this year. That’s thanks to the efforts of Capetonians, who managed to cut their water consumption in half.

In early February, the government instated a cap on daily water usage: 13 gallons per person. (For comparison, the average American uses 100 gallons of water a day.) Capetonians flushed their toilets less, took infrequent showers, and recycled wastewater.

As a result, the city’s combined water supply never dipped below 13.5 percent capacity, the level at which authorities would have had to cut off access for three-quarters of residents. Current levels are still at an alarming 23.6 percent, but the crisis has been avoided — for now. If Cape Town sees another dry winter, it might be in for a Day-Zero scare again next year.

1 day ago

Desperate measures

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

We might save melting ice caps by giving them blankets.

Yes, that’s a real proposal. We’ve officially moved out of the normal world and into a MacGyver-esque crazy-kludge land.

It’s one of a few eccentric — and potentially useful — ideas scientists have proposed for keeping the poles capped in ice. Let’s consider three of them.

Cover the ice: In the Swiss Alps, people pull white blankets over glaciers to shield them from the sun every summer. It may prevent up to 70 percent of the melting. Scientists say they could try something similar to preserve glaciers at the poles.

Then, there’s a proposal to spread “eco-friendly reflective sand on top of ice” from the nonprofit Ice911.

Just make more ice: Using giant wind turbines, we could pump water up on top of the ice during the winter. There — exposed to the cold air — it would freeze, providing an additional layer of protection for the summer.

Construct a cold foundation: Scientists have proposed building “underwater barriers in front of the glaciers most vulnerable to collapse, keeping warm ocean water from sloshing in to melt them,” as we wrote last month. These giant, underwater dams would eventually erode.

Let’s face it: All of these ideas are jury rigs. If we’re going to avoid some kind of sea-level rise disaster, we’ve got to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Pronto.

Mar 6, 2018

down by the bay

The Washington Post/Getty Images

After a three-decade fight, the Chesapeake Bay is finally flourishing again.

The largest estuary in North America was home to a deeply diverse population of plants and animals — biodiversity that the six northeastern states bordering the Bay depended on for tourism and commercial fishing.

That all changed when agricultural runoff and wastewater fouled the watershed and nearly snuffed out many of its inhabitants. A coalition of states and the federal government got together to clean it up in 1984, and, after three decades of fits and starts (restoring biodiversity ain’t easy), they’re more or less succeeding.

According to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the cleanup project has reduced nitrogen pollution in the Bay by 23 percent, resulting in a 316 percent increase in aquatic vegetation, including key species like seagrass. The results indicate that vegetation didn’t just increase, it became more biodiverse — which means the area will be more resilient.

Exciting, right? Well, President Trump’s 2018 budget suggests eliminating the Chesapeake Bay Program’s annual funding — about $73 million a year. It looks like neither the House nor the Senate is willing to fully cut the project’s funding, but we’ll have to wait until Congress finishes negotiating the full 2018 budget to see if the Chesapeake’s cleanup program has been spared.

Mar 6, 2018

litmus test

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Scientists running for Congress are about to face a test in Texas.

The Trump administration’s reliance on alternative facts has inspired an unusual type of office seeker this year: the activist scientist.

According to the nonprofit advocacy group 314 Action, a record-breaking 60 candidates with science backgrounds have set their sights on Congress for the upcoming midterm elections. Many of those candidates are political novices with limited funding, and some are running in historically red districts.

Texas’ 21st District race on March 6, the country’s first primary election vote, will be a good litmus test. The seat up for grabs is currently held by Lamar Smith, a climate change denier who also happens to chair the House Science Committee. His imminent retirement has sparked a SUPER crowded race for his district, which voted for Trump by a 10-point margin in 2016. Four Democrats and 19 Republicans are in the running.

Two scientists are in that mix: Samuel Temple, a Republican, and Joseph Kopser, a Democrat. Neither of them can exactly be described as a traditional candidate. Temple, who says he plans on using a data-driven approach to politics, is  in favor of legalizing marijuana. And Kopser, who is pro-renewables, thinks banning fracking is a recipe for increased dependence on coal.

Do the nerds have a shot? Who knows. But the fact that scientists are running at all is pretty darn cool.

Mar 5, 2018

strike a deal

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Striking teachers in West Virginia call for raising taxes on coal and gas.

The 48th lowest-earning teachers in the country are eight days into a strike that demands a 5 percent pay raise. They’re frustrated by rising health care costs and, y’know, working at Hardee’s on the weekends to make ends meet.

And some are arguing that the state’s fossil fuel industry should chip in to its tight education budget. During a walkout last week, strikers were heard yelling “severance tax” and “tax our gas!”

Raising state severance taxes on coal and natural gas from the current rate of 5 percent to 7.5 percent would generate an extra $93 million in revenue in 2019, an analysis from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy shows.

The severance tax hike has the support of West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican and former coal tycoon — of course, as it applies to natural gas. However, West Virginia Senate Republicans were not as enthused. Last week, they killed a measure that would have used natural gas severance tax revenue to help cover teachers’ insurance.

“[O]ur state is in poverty and will continue to be in poverty because these industries come in and tell our representatives how things are going to go,” Kristina Gore, a fifth grade social studies teacher, told The New Republic.

Mar 5, 2018

Coal ash wins day

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Big surprise: Oil and coal win again in the Trump administration.

Today in the current administration pandering to fossil fuel companies: more EPA rollbacks just as emails reveal that oil interests were behind the shrinkage of Bears Ears.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced a proposal to allow states to determine how to dispose of coal ash. In 2015, the Obama administration tried, albeit meekly, to regulate coal ash, the toxic waste left behind from burning coal.

And The New York Times confirmed suspicions that oil and gas exploration was a motive behind lopping off 2 million acres of land from the Bears Ears National Monument. The Times obtained thousands of emails and memos documenting the discussion between the Trump administration and fossil fuel interests.

“Please see attached for a shapefile and pdf of a map depicting a boundary change for the southeast portion of the Bears Ears monument,” an email from Utah Senator Orrin Hatch’s office read on March 15. Redrawing the lines according to the map would, “resolve all known mineral conflicts.” Bears Ears’ new borders open up nearly all the oil and gas sites drawn out on the map.

Mar 2, 2018
